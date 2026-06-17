Employment Law This Week - States Are Now Writing the Workplace AI Rules [Video]
Wednesday, June 17, 2026
What employers should know about key developments this week:
- States Lead on Workplace AI: With federal regulators slowing new rules, individual states are setting their own requirements for employers that use artificial intelligence (AI), creating a patchwork for multistate workforces.
- California’s Executive Order: Governor Gavin Newsom issued an executive order (EO) targeting AI-driven labor market disruption and directing state agencies to recommend updates to California’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act for AI-related mass layoffs.
- Connecticut’s New AI Law: Beginning October 1, 2027, employers must give written notice to applicants and employees when AI substantially influences a hiring, promotion, discipline, or termination decision.
In this episode of Employment Law This Week®, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Courtney McFate and Elizabeth S. Torkelsen break down two state actions shaping AI in the workplace: California Governor Newsom’s EO on labor protections in the age of AI, and Connecticut’s new transparency and nondiscrimination requirements for employers.
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