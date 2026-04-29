Employment Law This Week - NLRB Could Soon Have a Three-Person Republican Majority [Video]

What employers should know about key developments this week:

NLRB Nomination Signals Shifting Board Majority: The nomination of James Macy—packaged with the renomination of Democratic Member David Prouty—could give the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB” or “Board”) a three-person Republican majority, providing the votes needed to overturn Biden-era precedents.

The nomination of James Macy—packaged with the renomination of Democratic Member David Prouty—could give the National Labor Relations Board (“NLRB” or “Board”) a three-person Republican majority, providing the votes needed to overturn Biden-era precedents. Quorum Pressure Drives Confirmation Timeline: The Senate must confirm at least one nominee before Member Prouty’s term expires in August to preserve the Board’s quorum, making a swift confirmation process likely.

The Senate must confirm at least one nominee before Member Prouty’s term expires in August to preserve the Board’s quorum, making a swift confirmation process likely. Key Precedents on the Chopping Block: With a third Republican vote, the Board is expected to revisit the captive audience meeting rule, the Cemex bargaining order decision, Thryv’s expanded remedies, and standards for evaluating employer work rules.

In this episode of Employment Law This Week®, Epstein Becker Green attorney Michael S. Ferrell discusses what a three-person Republican majority on the NLRB would mean for employers and which Biden-era precedents are most likely to be reconsidered.