Employment Law This Week - Menopause at Work: New Laws, Vetoes, and a Federal Bill [Podcast]

What employers should know about key developments this week:

State and Local Laws: Rhode Island was the first state to pass a law requiring workplace protections for employees experiencing menopause, and Illinois and Philadelphia now have laws that take effect January 1, 2027. The Illinois law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for impacted employees.

Rhode Island was the first state to pass a law requiring workplace protections for employees experiencing menopause, and Illinois and Philadelphia now have laws that take effect January 1, 2027. The Illinois law requires employers to provide reasonable accommodations for impacted employees. Vetoes in California and Virginia: California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed menopause-related legislation three times, saying he supported protecting workers from bias tied to menopause but feared the legislation would increase litigation risk. He also noted that existing state civil rights law already covers menopausal conditions. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger vetoed a menopause-related bill in May 2026.

California Governor Gavin Newsom vetoed menopause-related legislation three times, saying he supported protecting workers from bias tied to menopause but feared the legislation would increase litigation risk. He also noted that existing state civil rights law already covers menopausal conditions. Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger vetoed a menopause-related bill in May 2026. Federal Proposal: Existing federal laws do not recognize menopause as a distinct protected category, so employees have relied on overlapping protections based on sex, age, or disability. The Menopausal Workers’ Fairness Act, introduced in July 2026, would create an explicit federal right to reasonable accommodation for symptoms related to menopause.

In this episode of Employment Law This Week®, Epstein Becker Green attorney Courtney McFate discusses state and local menopause protections for employees, vetoes of menopause-related legislation in California and Virginia, and the proposed federal Menopausal Workers’ Fairness Act.