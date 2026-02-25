Employment Law This Week- How to Respond to Employee Concerns About ICE Investigations [Video, Podcast]
Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Visits from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can have negative effects on employee morale and retention, especially if a business is unprepared. Plan for ICE investigations before they happen. Learn more in this episode of Employment Law This Week.

What employers should know about recent developments:

  • Proactive Response Planning: Establish a written response plan, seek guidance from legal counsel, and ensure employees are thoroughly trained on protocols in case U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrives at the workplace.
  • Consequences of Being Unprepared: Failing to plan can prolong ICE visits, harm your organization’s reputation, and negatively impact employee morale and retention.
  • Action Steps for Employers: Implement clear, actionable policies and procedures, develop checklists for staff response, and conduct I-9 audits in advance to ensure documentation is current.

In this episode, Epstein Becker Green attorneys Melissa L. Jampol and Thomas J. Jaworski provide practical steps for employers to strengthen compliance with federal regulations, communicate confidently with staff, and mitigate risk in a rapidly evolving enforcement landscape.

