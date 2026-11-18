What employers should know about key developments this week:

Notice Requirements: A reduction in force (RIF) affecting 50 or more employees at a single location may require covered employers to give 60 days’ notice under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, and more than 15 jurisdictions have their own versions with different thresholds and notice requirements.

A reduction in force (RIF) affecting 50 or more employees at a single location may require covered employers to give 60 days’ notice under the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act, and more than 15 jurisdictions have their own versions with different thresholds and notice requirements. RIFs Abroad: U.S. employers conducting a RIF outside the United States should consult local counsel. In the United Kingdom (UK), the main notification challenges are similar to those under the WARN Act, but a RIF that also touches mainland Europe can bring significantly more challenging notification and timing obligations.

U.S. employers conducting a RIF outside the United States should consult local counsel. In the United Kingdom (UK), the main notification challenges are similar to those under the WARN Act, but a RIF that also touches mainland Europe can bring significantly more challenging notification and timing obligations. RIFs in the United States: Most U.S. employment is at-will, so for global companies conducting a RIF in the United States, selections should be consistent with a supportable business rationale and must be made on a non-discriminatory basis.

In this episode of Employment Law This Week®, Marc A. Mandelman, an Epstein Becker Green attorney, and David Regan, a partner at the UK firm Lewis Silkin, discuss RIFs that cross borders, including notification obligations in the UK and mainland Europe and selection considerations in the United States.