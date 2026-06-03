Employment Law This Week - EEO-1 Reports, Remote Work, and Non-Compete Restrictions in Tennessee [Video]
Wednesday, June 3, 2026
What employers should know about key developments this week:
- EEOC Proposes Eliminating EEO-1 Reports: The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) is proposing the complete elimination of EEO-1 reports (which include employee demographic data, such as race and gender), along with the rescission of EEO-2, EEO-3, EEO-4, and EEO-5 reports.
- Fifth Circuit Rules on Remote Work Accommodations: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit found that in-person attendance is an essential job function and that COVID-era accommodations do not define that standard today—a ruling that could prove informative as more employers implement return-to-office policies.
- New Non-Compete Restrictions in Tennessee: Beginning July 1, 2026, non-compete agreements will be unenforceable in Tennessee for employees who earn less than $70,000 a year (inclusive of wages, salary, commissions, nondiscretionary bonuses, and other forms of remuneration).
Current Public Notices
Published: 1 June, 2026
Published: 1 June, 2026
Published: 1 June, 2026
Published: 28 May, 2026
Published: 26 May, 2026
Published: 26 May, 2026
Published: 26 May, 2026
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
Published: 18 May, 2026
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026
Published: 11 May, 2026