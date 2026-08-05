Employment Law this Week - Change Is Coming from the EEOC—but When? [Video]

What employers should know about key developments this week:

U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) Regulatory Agenda: The EEOC is pursuing sweeping changes aligned with the current administration’s deregulatory priorities, including rescission of decades-old guidance on discrimination.

The EEOC is pursuing sweeping changes aligned with the current administration’s deregulatory priorities, including rescission of decades-old guidance on discrimination. EEO-1 Reporting Changes: A proposed rule to eliminate EEO-1 and companion reporting requirements is in the public comment stage (comments are due August 24), but employers should maintain current data collection practices pending final action.

A proposed rule to eliminate EEO-1 and companion reporting requirements is in the public comment stage (comments are due August 24), but employers should maintain current data collection practices pending final action. Revisions to Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) Regulations: The EEOC’s regulatory agenda includes plans to revise the PWFA regulations, although it offers little detail beyond reinterpreting the words “pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions.” The EEOC expects to issue its proposed revisions in November.

In this episode of Employment Law This Week®, Epstein Becker Green attorney Ann Knuckles Mahoney breaks down the EEOC’s stated regulatory priorities and what employers should do while changes move through the regulatory pipeline.