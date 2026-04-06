Employer’s Roll Out of Arbitration Agreement During Class Action Litigation Was Ineffective
Monday, April 6, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Avery v. TEKsystems, Inc., 165 F.4th 1219 (9th Cir. 2026)

More than 22 months after the commencement of a putative class action alleging various wage and hour law violations, TEK rolled out a new, mandatory arbitration agreement that automatically applied to putative class members unless they quit their jobs or affirmatively opted out of the Agreement. The district court declined to enforce the agreement after determining that TEK had subverted FRCP 23 by substituting a presumption of opt-out of litigation/opt into the arbitration agreement rather than the federal rule’s presumption of opt-into litigation/opt out of arbitration. The district court also concluded that TEK’s roll out communications threatened the fairness of the litigation by characterizing class actions as “wasteful,” “inefficient,” involving “exorbitant fees,” and tending “to enrich only attorneys,” among other things. The Ninth Circuit affirmed the district court’s order denying TEK’s motion to compel arbitration on similar grounds and also held that notwithstanding the agreement’s delegation provision requiring a determination of arbitrability by the arbitrator, the district court could determine arbitrability if there was a challenge to the entire agreement. Compare Sandler v. Modernizing Medicine, Inc., 2026 WL 773099 (9th Cir. 2026) (presence of a severability clause in an arbitration agreement does not render delegation clause unenforceable; district court erred by relying upon state law for contrary result).

© 2026 Proskauer Rose LLP.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Art Lending, Inc.
Published: 31 March, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ILFM LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Proskauer Rose LLP

Cambodian Villagers Could Proceed with Human Trafficking Lawsuit
by: Anthony J Oncidi
FCA Changes to Ongoing Advice Rules
by: Andrew Wingfield
White House AI Framework Stakes Out National Policy Position – Developers and Deployers Now Watch and Wait
by: Jonathan Mollod
Course Change- NLRB Asks Federal Court to Strike Removal Protections
by: Joshua S. Fox , Yonatan Grossman-Boder
Risk #4- Five Guidelines for ESG Disclosures in 2026- Choose Your Words Carefully
by: Margaret A Dale , Michael R. Hackett
DOL Issues Proposed Rule and Safe Harbor Intended to Facilitate the Inclusion of Alternative Assets in 401(k) Plans
by: Adam W Scoll , Russell L Hirschhorn
End of the Sultan of Sulu Saga? The Paris Court of Appeal Annuls the Final Award
by: Ilona Trouyet
Risk #3- Five Considerations for Advisers Implementing AI in Investment Decisions
by: Margaret A Dale , Michael R. Hackett
Fourth Circuit Overturns Class Certification of 401(k) Plan Investment Loss Case
by: Russell L Hirschhorn , Myron D. Rumeld
New Executive Order Targets “Racially Discriminatory DEI Activities” by Federal Contractors and Subcontractors
by: Guy Brenner , Mallory E. Knudsen Hart
Proskauer Benefits Brief Episode 60: Private Investment Funds and Withdrawal Liability [Podcast]
by: Neil V. Shah , Justin S Alex
Risk #1- Private Credit under the Microscope – Why Vigilance Matters
by: Margaret A Dale , Michael R. Hackett
What’s Old is New Again: The DOL’s 1975 Investment Advice Fiduciary Rule Five-Part Test is Officially Back and Here to Stay (For Now)
by: Adam W Scoll

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 