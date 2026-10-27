Employers to Comply With New Paid Parental Leave Law in Allegheny County, PA in 2027

On October 22, 2026, Sara Innamorato, the county executive of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, which includes the City of Pittsburgh, signed into law a paid parental leave requirement for private employers that is one of the few county-based laws of its kind in the United States.

Quick Hits

On October 22, 2026, Sara Innamorato, the county executive of Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, which includes Pittsburgh, signed into law a paid parental leave requirement for private-sector employers.

The new local law provides twelve weeks of paid parental leave for eligible employees and increases the accrual rate and amount of paid sick leave employees may receive each year.

The new law becomes effective 180 days from October 22, 2026, or on or about April 20, 2027. Employers are to implement the requirements of the law no later than 180 days from the effective date, which is on or about October 17, 2027.

Covered employers are those that have fifteen or more employees and that are located or conduct business within the geographical boundaries of Allegheny County, excluding federal and state employers.

Eligible employees are those who work for a covered employer within the geographical boundaries of Allegheny County for at least eighty hours in a year, excluding independent contractors, federal and state employees, members of a construction labor union covered by a collective bargaining agreement, temporary employees, and seasonal employees. To be eligible for paid parental leave benefits, a full-time employee must be employed with the employer for at least 180 continuous days. Part-time employees are eligible if they have been employed with the employer for at least 180 days and worked at least 625 hours during that period of time.

Key provisions of the new law include:

Eligible employees receive up to twelve weeks of paid leave.

The weekly paid benefit is the same base rate of pay subject to a $4,200 per week maximum, with specific calculations for part-time employees.

Supporting documentation for leave may be requested by an employer.

Employees must provide at least thirty days’ notice for foreseeable leave, or as soon as practicable.

Leave is protected, and an employee returning to work must be restored to the same or equivalent position.

Continuation of health benefits is required during leave.

Married or domestic partners working for the same employer are both eligible for the full paid leave time, even when the leave runs concurrently.

Paid parental leave also qualifies for and is to run concurrently with any federal Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) leave available to the employee.

Retaliating against employees who apply for, take, or help another individual take paid parental leave is prohibited.

This benefit will be funded solely by the employer. Employers have the choice of self-funding or a private insurance policy.

Reasons for paid parental leave include caring for, bonding with, and supporting the physical and emotional well-being of the employee’s child and, where applicable, the employee’s physical and emotional well-being, with leave to be taken during the first twelve months following the event. In the case of a stillbirth (fetal death), parental leave may be used by either parent to address the physical and behavioral health effects arising from the stillbirth, including recovery from childbirth where applicable.

Employers must provide notices to employees upon hire and annually. When an employee requests paid parental leave and submits all necessary documentation, the employer must provide a written eligibility determination to the employee within ten business days.

Employers also must file with the county a certification that it has complied with this law, beginning one year after the effective date and annually thereafter.

The law also amends the current Allegheny County Paid Sick Leave, accelerating accrual to one hour for every thirty hours worked and increasing annual sick leave hours from up to forty hours per year to up to seventy-two per year. This aligns with amendments of the Pittsburgh Paid Sick Days Act (PSDA) which were effective on January 1, 2026.

Key Takeaways

Further guidance is anticipated from the county. Employers covered under this law may want to start planning for compliance in 2027, and those with current paid parental leave policies may want to review those policies for necessary updates to comply with the new law.

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