Employers Can’t Take a Vacation from Compliance: Summer Interns, Social Events, and Workplace Risk

As summer approaches, many organizations welcome interns and host a variety of social events, including happy hours, outings, and team-building activities. While these programs can boost morale and provide valuable networking opportunities, they also introduce additional workplace risks, particularly when alcohol, power dynamics, and inclusion concerns intersect. For employers with summer interns, thoughtful planning can make the difference between a positive experience and a costly misstep.

The Hidden Risks of Summer Social Events

Employer-sponsored events are still an extension of the workplace. That means the same expectations—and legal obligations—apply. Under laws like Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, employers may be held liable for harassment or discrimination that occurs at workplace events, even if they take place after hours or off-site.

Alcohol often heightens these risks. Even in structured settings, overconsumption can lead to inappropriate comments, unwelcome advances, or poor judgment. Employers should have a clear, written policy that sets expectations for alcohol use by encouraging responsible drinking, limiting consumption, and reinforcing that workplace conduct standards apply at all times, including during social events. Policies that address these issues up front can play a key role in preventing misconduct and establishing a professional tone. Employers should not only adopt these policies, but also train summer interns and remind employees about them.

Additional concerns include impaired driving, reputational harm, and embarrassing or unprofessional conduct—particularly among interns who are new to professional environments and may feel pressure to fit in.

Interns Add Another Layer of Complexity

Summer interns are particularly vulnerable. They are often younger, less experienced in the business world, and more likely to feel obligated to attend and participate in social events to secure future employment. Even if attendance is technically voluntary, workplace power dynamics can make it feel mandatory.

This creates risk in several ways:

Boundary confusion: Interns may not fully understand professional norms in social settings involving alcohol.

Interns may not fully understand professional norms in social settings involving alcohol. Increased exposure to harassment: Mixed social settings with alcohol can lead to inappropriate conduct toward junior employees.

Mixed social settings with alcohol can lead to inappropriate conduct toward junior employees. Reputational imbalance: Intern mistakes are often judged more harshly, while senior employees’ behavior carries greater legal risk for employers.

Inclusion Concerns: Not All Events Are Equal

Employers should also consider whether workplace social activities are inclusive. Events that skew toward one demographic—such as golf outings, sporting events, or drinking-focused gatherings—may unintentionally exclude others.

For example, events that traditionally appeal primarily to one gender can raise concerns about equal access to networking and career opportunities. If key relationship-building occurs in these settings, exclusion—intentional or not—may create exposure under anti-discrimination laws.

Practical Tips for Employers

To balance employee engagement with risk management, consider the following:

1. Establish Clear Alcohol Guidelines

Adopt and train employees on written policies that define when and how alcohol may be served, emphasize moderation, and prohibit intoxication.

2. Communicate That Policies Always Apply

Make clear that harassment, discrimination, and workplace conduct policies apply equally at all work-related events.

3. Provide Safe Transportation Options

Encourage rideshares or designated drivers and reinforce expectations around safe travel.

4. Be Intentional About Inclusion

Plan a variety of events that appeal to diverse interests. Consider alternatives to alcohol-centric or gender-skewed activities.

5. Train Managers and Mentors

Supervisors of interns should model appropriate behavior and remain especially mindful of professional boundaries in social settings.

6. Set Expectations for Intern Participation

Reinforce that attendance is voluntary and that choosing not to drink—or not to attend—will not affect evaluations or opportunities.

Final Thoughts

Summer social events can strengthen workplace culture and provide meaningful experiences for interns, but only when they are structured thoughtfully. By aligning social programming with clear policies, inclusivity principles and legal awareness, employers can create a welcoming environment while minimizing risk.

A little planning now can prevent significant issues later and help ensure that summer is remembered for the right reasons.