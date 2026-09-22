Employer Waived Arbitration By Litigating Before Seeking To Compel
Tuesday, September 22, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Mitchell v. Lilac Solutions, Inc., 2026 WL 2443955 (Cal. Ct. App. 2026)

Employees sued for wrongful termination, discrimination, and sexual harassment. The employer answered, pursued extensive discovery over the course of three months, filed cross-claims, and otherwise advanced the court proceedings before moving to compel arbitration shortly after the employees filed an anti-SLAPP motion. Applying the California Supreme Court decision in Quach v. California Commerce Club, Inc. 16 Cal. 5th 562 (2024), the Court of Appeal upheld the trial court’s finding — by clear and convincing evidence — that the employer had waived its arbitration rights through conduct showing an intent to litigate in court. The employer argued that the EFAA made an earlier arbitration motion impractical because the complaint included sexual harassment allegations that were the focus of the discovery that defendants had pursued. The Court of Appeal was unpersuaded: the employer could have promptly sought a stay or requested limited discovery focused on arbitrability rather than broadly litigating the merits. Merely listing arbitration as an affirmative defense did not preserve that right.

© 2026 Proskauer Rose LLP.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF ASSIGNEE SALE: Transcend Company, a direct-pay telehealth platform
Published: 22 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITY: E-Commerce Distributor of Backup Power Equipment
Published: 21 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: OPIE Einstein Labs, LLC
Published: 17 September, 2026
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION OF ASSETS: A Nevada Automotive Repair and Maintenance Company
Published: 17 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Fulton SCG Member LLC
Published: 11 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Belen 1945 LLC & Brick House NY LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Monroe Cinemas, LLC
Published: 9 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Westfield Steel, Inc. and Westfield Steel Express, LLC
Published: 8 September, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Substantial equity and convertible debt positions in Novra Technologies Inc.
Published: 24 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Metal stamping and manufacturing company
Published: 20 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF BANKRUPTCY SALE: Phillips Total Care Pharmacy, Inc.
Published: 12 August, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY OWNER LLC
Published: 4 August, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Proskauer Rose LLP

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 