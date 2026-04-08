Employer AI Headaches- Job Postings, Client Privilege, and Microchip Bans [Podcast]
Wednesday, April 8, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

What employers should know about key developments this week:

  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) Conversations Are Not Privileged: In United States v. Heppner, a federal judge found that conversations with an AI tool are not privileged due to the tool's terms of service and privacy policy—a stark reminder that employers should not discuss active cases or employment matters with public AI tools.
  • IT Company Fined for AI-Generated Job Postings: The U.S. Department of Justice imposed a nearly $10,000 fine on an IT company for posting AI-generated job advertisements that unlawfully excluded U.S. citizens—highlighting the need for employers to keep a human in the loop when using AI in hiring.
  • Washington Bars Mandatory Employee Microchipping: Starting in mid-June 2026, Washington State will prohibit mandatory employee microchip implants, joining more than a dozen states that have banned the practice.
  • Colorado Works to Repeal 2024 AI Law: A working group has proposed repealing and replacing Colorado's comprehensive AI law before its June 30, 2026, effective date, which would remove onerous compliance and reporting obligations on employers, including small businesses.

©2026 Epstein Becker & Green, P.C. All rights reserved.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF DISPOSITION OF COLLATERAL: Red Lion Circle Partners, LLC
Published: 2 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Art Lending, Inc.
Published: 31 March, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Arc Burger, LLC
Published: 26 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 345 7th AVENUE REALTY MEZZ LLC
Published: 23 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Nu Style Landscape & Development, LLC
Published: 20 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: KDW REALTY, LLC
Published: 19 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Simpler Postage, Inc. aka EasyPost
Published: 17 March, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: ONYX SWNG TIC 1 LLC
Published: 9 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.

California Targeted in House Committee Investigation of Hospice Fraud
by: Jeremy A. Avila , Sarah M. Hall
DoW Requires Companies Submit HSR Pre-Merger Notifications
by: E. John Steren , Patricia M. Wagner
Washington State Bans Almost All Noncompetes
by: Daniel R. Levy
In Lawsuits, Facts Matter. Employers That Embrace DEI Can Weather the Storm
by: Leah Brownlee Taylor
Spilling Secrets- Non-Competes in 2026 - FTC Signals Major Policy Shift [Podcast]
by: Daniel R. Levy , Gianna Dano
Speaking of Litigation - State AGs in Action: Health Care Enforcement in 2026 [Video, Podcast]
by: Jeremy A. Avila , Sarah M. Hall
The DOJ’s New Corporate Enforcement Policy- A Familiar but Now Nationally Unified Framework for Voluntary Self-Disclosure
by: Jeremy A. Avila , Sarah M. Hall
Employment Law This Week - NLRB Shifts Enforcement, DOL’s Non-Union Focus, and EEOC’s DEI Crackdown [Video, Podcast]
by: George Carroll Whipple, III
After Ames, the Third Circuit Ends New Jersey’s Background Circumstances Rule for Reverse Discrimination Claims
by: Alkida Kacani , Gianna Dano
The Case Was Settled, But ChatGPT Thought Otherwise: A Dispute Poised to Define AI Legal Liability
by: Frances M. Green , Bryan Hahm
More Changes Ahead? Virginia May Expand Noncompete Restrictions in July 2026
by: Daniel R. Levy , Eric I. Emanuelson, Jr.
SEC Issues New Guidance Under Rule 701 for Employee Equity Compensation
by: Briar L. McNutt
HHS OIG Issues Favorable Advisory Opinion Regarding Surgical Supply Discounts to Ambulatory Surgery Centers in Exchange for Software Purchases
by: Ashley A. Creech

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 