Employee Waived EFAA Protection By Strategically Withholding His Sexual Harassment Claim

Chin v. DoorDash, Inc., 123 Cal. App. 5th 1050 (2026)

Andrew Chin sued his former employer (DoorDash) for various employment-related claims but, by his own account and “[f]or strategic purposes,” did not include a sexual harassment claim in his complaint. When DoorDash moved to compel arbitration in March 2024, Chin opposed the motion on other grounds and neither mentioned a sex-based harassment claim or invoked the federal Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021 (EFAA). After the trial court compelled arbitration, Chin alleged the harassment claim in arbitration and then, nearly a year later, filed a second civil lawsuit and persuaded the trial court to invalidate the arbitration agreement as to all claims under the EFAA. The Court of Appeal reversed, holding that the EFAA applies only “at the election” of the person alleging sexual harassment and that, like other statutory rights, its protections may be waived; here, Chin’s deliberate failure to allege the sexual harassment claim and failure to timely invoke the EFAA established waiver by clear and convincing evidence. In dissent, Justice Wiley characterized Chin’s conduct as “more like a blunder” than a waiver.