Employee May Pursue “Headless” PAGA Action That Cannot Be Compelled To Arbitration

Castillo v. Belkorp AG, LLP, 2026 WL 3181371 (Cal. Ct. App. 2026)

Castillo, a former service technician, signed an arbitration agreement with a class and collective action waiver when he was hired by Belkorp. After his termination, he filed a lawsuit asserting a single cause of action under the Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA), which expressly sought “only to prosecute his non-individual PAGA claims” on behalf of other current and former employees. The trial court denied Belkorp’s motion to compel arbitration, and the Court of Appeal affirmed. Following its own prior decision in CRST Expedited, Inc. v. Superior Court, 112 Cal. App. 5th 872 (2025), review granted, and declining to follow Leeper v. Shipt, Inc., 107 Cal. App. 5th 1001 (2024), review granted, the Court of Appeal held that an aggrieved employee may bring a PAGA action consisting solely of nonindividual claims under the version of PAGA in effect after the July 1, 2024 amendments. (Note that the California Supreme Court’s opinion resolving this conflict is due to be issued by Feb. 1, 2027.) The Court of Appeal reasoned that the amended standing requirement (that the plaintiff “personally suffered each of the violations alleged”) addresses who qualifies as an aggrieved employee, not which types of claims the employee must pursue. Because nonindividual PAGA claims are not subject to arbitration, there was nothing to compel to arbitration.