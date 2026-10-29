Eleventh Circuit Reaffirms Holistic Review of Discrimination Claims at Summary Judgment

On September 1, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit reversed a district court’s grant of summary judgment in favor of an employer on race discrimination and retaliation claims, a decision that may make early dismissal of such claims more difficult for employers.

Quick Hits

In Hall v. Coal Bed Services, Inc., the Eleventh Circuit reversed a district court’s ruling that discharged laborers had failed to present sufficient evidence to allow their claims of race discrimination and retaliation to proceed to a jury trial.

The Eleventh Circuit held that differential treatment of a coworker can be evidence of discrimination, even when the coworker had a longer tenure and a different job.

The decision underscores the court’s continued embrace of a flexible, holistic approach when evaluating circumstantial evidence of discrimination.

Legal Background

Summary judgment is often an employer’s most important tool for resolving discrimination claims before trial. When an employer moves for summary judgment, the court will analyze whether the record evidence would allow a jury to find in the employee’s favor. Because a plaintiff bringing discrimination claims has to prove that the employer had a discriminatory motive, the central question at summary judgment is what evidence would allow a jury to find that the employer had a discriminatory motive.

The McDonnell Douglas burden-shifting framework has long been the standard for analyzing employment discrimination claims based on circumstantial evidence. Under this framework, a plaintiff may establish a rebuttable presumption of discrimination by showing that a “similarly situated” comparator outside the protected class received more favorable treatment. The Eleventh Circuit has traditionally applied strict criteria for comparators, requiring them to be similarly situated “in all material respects.”

However, the Eleventh Circuit has moved toward a more flexible approach. The court articulated what has become known as the “convincing mosaic” standard, an alternative path for plaintiffs to survive summary judgment without a strict comparator. Under this approach, courts analyze the evidence holistically, and circumstantial evidence can be sufficient if it allows a reasonable factfinder to infer intentional discrimination. However, courts and litigants are still left wondering what evidence counts as a “tile” in this mosaic and how many tiles are needed.

Factual Background

In Hall v. Coal Bed Services, Inc., two Black employees of a construction subsidiary claimed that throughout their employment their supervisors consistently favored their White coworkers. They testified that their supervisors gave them “dirtier” and more difficult assignments than their White coworkers, only addressed White employees by name, and did not offer Black employees the same opportunities for skill development and advancement.

About a month after they complained about this treatment to a supervisor, they were selected to take a mandatory drug test. The two plaintiffs refused and were fired by that supervisor. A White employee also refused and walked off the site before being fired. The plaintiffs were paid only for the hours they worked that day, but the White employee was paid for his full shift. And although all three later asked to be reinstated, only the White employee was allowed back. The company then replaced the two Black employees with two White laborers, one of whom it had previously fired for failing a drug test.

The Eleventh Circuit’s Decision

The Eleventh Circuit reversed the district court’s grant of summary judgment on both the discrimination and retaliation claims. The court applied the “convincing mosaic” approach and held that the evidence as a whole supported an inference of intentional racial discrimination. However, two pieces of evidence offer particular insight into how courts may weigh evidence going forward.

First, the court found the company’s “strikingly different treatment” of the White employee to be “highly significant” as one tile in the mosaic. The company argued that the White employee had more experience, longer tenure, and different job duties as a heavy equipment operator; and the court assumed without finding that he was not a proper comparator. Nevertheless, the Eleventh Circuit held that he did not need to be similarly situated in all material respects for his differential treatment to contribute to a convincing mosaic.

Next, the court heavily scrutinized the company’s position statement to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). The company’s position statement characterized the drug test as random. During discovery, however, witnesses testified that the plaintiffs were targeted because a supervisor had reported observing the plaintiffs smoking marijuana on the job. The court found that, when viewed in the light most favorable to the nonmoving plaintiffs, evidence that the company did not mention such a report in its position statement created a dispute of fact as to whether it occurred. Going one step further, the court found that the company’s differing explanations for the drug test evidenced the kind of inconsistencies that suggest pretext, contributing another “tile” into the convincing mosaic of discrimination.

Combined with plaintiffs’ deposition testimony regarding differential treatment in the workplace, the Eleventh Circuit found that plaintiffs had presented sufficient evidence to create a convincing mosaic of discrimination, to survive summary judgment, and to have their day before a jury.

Key Takeaways for Employers

Differential treatment matters—even when employees are not formal comparators. This case reinforces that evidence of disparate treatment can be powerful even when the favored employee does not qualify as a “similarly situated” comparator. Evidence that employees outside the plaintiff’s protected class received favorable work assignments or lighter consequences for identical misconduct can become a tile in the convincing mosaic—regardless of formal job titles or tenure differences. Before making termination decisions, HR may want to review how similar conduct by other employees, regardless of title or tenure, was handled.

Investigating thoroughly before responding to the EEOC is essential.The court questioned the company’s explanation for the drug test because the company did not include it in its position statement. Employers may want to investigate thoroughly before responding to a charge of discrimination to ensure that they have included the key facts that will be relied upon should the matter proceed to litigation.

Consistency is critical in EEOC position statements. The court emphasized that the company’s shifting explanations for the drug test—described as “random” to the EEOC but later characterized as a response to a specific drug-use report—weighed heavily against the company. Employers may want to ensure that explanations provided during administrative proceedings are accurate and consistent with positions taken in litigation.

Courts will continue evaluating discrimination claims holistically. The Eleventh Circuit, which covers Alabama, Florida, and Georgia, continues to move away from rigid application of McDonnell Douglas in favor of a totality-of-the-circumstances approach. No single piece of evidence may be dispositive, but, as courts have put it, the cumulative weight of “suspicious timing, ambiguous statements, and other bits and pieces” may be enough for a reasonable jury to infer discriminatory intent.

Hall serves as a reminder that the Eleventh Circuit is committed to a flexible, evidence-based approach to employment discrimination cases at summary judgment. Employers defending these claims should expect courts to consider the full mosaic of evidence, including evidence, such as the treatment of employees who are not formal comparators, that might have carried little weight under McDonnell Douglas. Likewise, employers may want to ensure their explanations for adverse actions are thorough, accurate, and consistent from the earliest administrative stage through litigation.

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