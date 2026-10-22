Eleventh Circuit Draws a Trademark Line Between Competitive Targeting and Consumer Confusion

Digital advertising routinely allows businesses to place competing products directly in front of consumers searching for a rival’s brand. The resulting competition may be aggressive, deliberate, and commercially consequential. According to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, however, diverting a consumer’s attention is not the same thing as confusing the consumer about who made or sponsored the product.

In Deltona Transformer Corp. v. The NOCO Co., No. 24-13590 (11th Cir. Aug. 4, 2026), the Eleventh Circuit held that purchasing a competitor’s trademark as a hidden advertising keyword does not, by itself, constitute trademark infringement. At the same time, the court upheld an infringement verdict based on other aspects of the same marketing campaign in which the competitor used the trademark in advertisements, product descriptions, and customer communications.

The distinction provides a useful framework for businesses operating in search advertising, online marketplaces, app stores, and other digital channels. Trademark risk should not be evaluated simply by asking whether a competitor’s mark appears somewhere in an advertising strategy. The more important question is what consumers actually encounter and what that presentation communicates about source, sponsorship, affiliation, or approval.

A Competitive Advertising Campaign with Multiple Trademark Uses

Deltona Transformer Corporation owns the federally registered “Battery Tender” and “Deltran Battery Tender” trademarks for battery-maintaining chargers. NOCO sells competing battery chargers.

Deltona alleged that NOCO used its marks in several different ways. NOCO purchased terms such as “battery tender” as Amazon advertising keywords so that NOCO products could appear when consumers searched for Deltona’s products. It also used “battery tender” or “tender” in the text of certain advertisements and Amazon product descriptions and referred to its own chargers as battery tenders in communications with customers and marketing firms.

A jury found for Deltona on its trademark and related claims and awarded $1.3 million in actual damages and $5.75 million in punitive damages. Following a bench trial on equitable relief, the district court also ordered approximately $12.1 million in disgorgement and entered a permanent injunction.

On appeal, the Eleventh Circuit affirmed the protectability of Deltona’s marks and concluded that sufficient evidence supported the infringement verdict based on NOCO’s consumer-facing conduct. But it rejected Deltona’s theory that NOCO’s hidden keyword bidding itself constituted infringement.

That separation between targeting and messaging is the decision’s most significant lesson.

Trademark Law Does Not Guarantee Control Over Consumer Attention

The Eleventh Circuit treated keyword bidding as a question of likelihood of confusion rather than deciding whether purchasing a trademark as a keyword qualifies as “use in commerce” under the Lanham Act.

The court reasoned that consumers cannot see the trademark being used behind the scenes to trigger an advertisement. What consumers encounter is the resulting advertisement. A consumer searching for one company’s product may therefore see a sponsored advertisement for a competitor and consider buying the alternative product, but that diversion does not itself mean the consumer is confused about the product’s source.

In reaching that conclusion, the Eleventh Circuit relied in part on the Ninth Circuit’s Network Automation, Inc. v. Advanced Systems Concepts, Inc., which emphasized what consumers actually see on their screens and reasonably understand from the surrounding context. The court also joined the general approach taken by the Second, Ninth, and Tenth Circuits in decisions such as 1-800 Contacts, Inc. v. JAND, Inc., Lerner & Rowe PC v. Brown Engstrand & Shely LLC, and 1-800 Contacts, Inc. v. Lens.com, Inc.

Those decisions reflect an increasingly important distinction in online trademark law: competitive diversion is not necessarily consumer confusion.

A trademark gives its owner significant protection against misleading uses of the mark, but it does not ordinarily give the owner an exclusive right to consumers who express interest in the brand. A competing business can attempt to persuade those consumers to consider an alternative product without necessarily infringing the trademark.

The Consumer-Facing Experience Still Matters

The result changed once the court moved from NOCO’s invisible targeting practices to what consumers could actually see.

NOCO had used phrases such as “The most advanced battery tender for any vehicle” and “More Than Just A Tender” in advertisements for its own products. The record also included Amazon product descriptions using the term and communications in which NOCO personnel characterized NOCO products as battery tenders.

Those uses presented a conventional trademark problem. Unlike a hidden keyword, the challenged language could communicate something to consumers about the identity or nature of the products being offered.

The Eleventh Circuit concluded that sufficient evidence supported the jury’s determination that these uses were likely to cause confusion. Importantly, that does not establish a rule that merely displaying a competitor’s trademark is unlawful. Truthful comparative advertising and other nonconfusing references to another company’s mark can remain permissible. Indeed, the district court’s injunction expressly excluded comparative advertising as well as keyword purchases.

The practical distinction is functional rather than mechanical. A business reviewing a digital advertising campaign should ask what role a competitor’s mark plays at each stage of the customer journey. Using a mark invisibly to identify an audience presents a different trademark issue from using that mark in ad copy, marketplace listings, landing pages, or communications in a way that may suggest the advertiser’s own product is associated with the trademark owner.

Deltona Is Not Necessarily a Universal Keyword Safe Harbor

The Eleventh Circuit described its keyword holding broadly, but businesses should be cautious about treating the decision as establishing that invisible advertising practices can never contribute to infringement.

The Fifth Circuit’s decision in Jim S. Adler, P.C. v. McNeil Consultants, L.L.C. illustrates the limitation. There, the court rejected the proposition that an advertisement could not be confusing simply because the plaintiff’s trademark was absent from the ad. The alleged campaign involved trademark keyword purchases followed by generic advertisements and call-center interactions that allegedly allowed confusion to continue.

The distinction is significant. Deltona holds that keyword bidding alone does not become infringement merely because it diverts attention to a competitor. Adler indicates that the targeting mechanism can still be relevant when it forms part of a larger consumer experience that allegedly creates or perpetuates source confusion.

For businesses operating nationally, the safer approach is therefore to evaluate the entire acquisition funnel rather than treating the keyword purchase in isolation.

Digital Advertising Compliance Should Follow the Consumer Journey

The commercial significance of Deltona extends beyond Amazon advertising. Modern digital campaigns routinely combine search terms, marketplace algorithms, sponsored listings, product descriptions, landing pages, reseller content, and customer communications. Those elements may operate together commercially while receiving different treatment under trademark law.

That creates a practical compliance problem. A marketing team may view a campaign as a single customer-acquisition strategy, while trademark law asks more granular questions about what consumers see and what they are likely to understand.

Deltona suggests a useful way to structure that review. Separate the targeting mechanism from the consumer-facing message. Determine whether a competitor’s mark is being used merely to identify prospective customers or is being communicated to those customers. Then evaluate visible references in context, including whether the advertiser clearly identifies itself, whether the material suggests affiliation or sponsorship, and whether subsequent pages or communications reinforce or dispel potential confusion.

The broader lesson is that trademark law protects source identification, not insulation from competition. Digital platforms make it increasingly easy for competitors to intercept consumer attention at precisely the moment a customer searches for a particular brand. Deltona confirms that this competitive opportunity is not inherently trademark infringement. But once the campaign moves from targeting the competitor’s customers to communicating with them, the ordinary rules of source confusion return to the foreground.