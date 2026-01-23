Eleventh Circuit Affirms FTC Injunction Requiring Express Informed Consent for Fees
Friday, January 23, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

On January 6, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit largely affirmed an FTC enforcement action under Section 5 of the FTC Act, upholding summary judgment and a permanent injunction against a corporate payments provider. The FTC alleged that the company engaged in unfair or deceptive acts or practices (UDAP) in connection with fuel card products by misrepresenting discounts and card restrictions and by charging unauthorized add-on and late fees.

The FTC’s case challenged advertising and billing practices related to fuel card programs, including claims about per-gallon savings, “fuel only” purchase limitations, and the absence of transaction fees. The district court granted summary judgment on all counts against the company and entered a permanent injunction requiring express informed consent for fees, prohibiting placement of material disclosures behind hyperlinks, and mandating that disclosures be unavoidable in digital interfaces.

The Eleventh Circuit agreed that the evidentiary record supported judgment as a matter of law. The court concluded that the challenged advertising created misleading net impressions despite fine-print disclaimers and that default enrollment in fees and late-fee practices caused unavoidable consumer injury. The court also upheld the scope of the injunction as a proper exercise of equitable authority, while vacating summary judgment on one advertising count against the company’s chief executive officer due to insufficient evidence of knowledge.

Putting It Into Practice: The decision highlights the risks associated with aggressive fee monetization strategies that rely on default enrollment, dense disclosures, or fine-print qualifications. Payment product providers should reassess advertising claims, consent flows, and billing disclosures, particularly for legacy customers subject to older terms.

Listen to this article here.

Copyright © 2026, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP.

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: ARC Burger, LLC
Published: 20 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 19 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties LLC
Published: 15 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: RINO 17 LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 609 FIFTH PARTNERS LLC
Published: 13 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF 363 SALE: Annalee Dolls, LLC
Published: 12 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Membership Interest LLCs with underlying multi family properties in Cambridge, MA, and Washington, DC.
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1603 18th Street S.E. LLC, underlying asset: multifamily property in Washington DC
Published: 6 January, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Aescape, Inc.
Published: 5 January, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

The Federal Circuit Remands for a New Trial After Finding Untimely Expert Disclosure
by: Sofya Asatryan
No Mulligans- Frivolous Post-Judgment Motion Triggers § 1927 Sanctions After § 285 Award
by: Joshua Weisenfeld
New House Bill on AI Transparency Aims to Pull Back the Curtain on AI Training Data
by: Brittany Walter , James G. Gatto
Maryland Finalizes Comprehensive Rules Governing Virtual Currency Kiosks
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
DFPI Orders Crypto Lending Platform to Pay $500,000 for Alleged Unlicensed Lending and Underwriting Failures
by: A.J. S. Dhaliwal , Mehul N. Madia
Opening a New Playbook- How the House Settlement and NLRB Are Reshaping Labor Rights in College Sports
by: Maggie O'Hare
2026 Extension of Telemedicine Prescribing Flexibilities: Impacts on Patients and Providers
by: Hoyt Y. Sze , Tina Watson
Certification Crossroads- Supreme Court Declines Review, Deepening Circuit Split on Opt-In Standards for FLSA and ADEA Class Claims
by: Stephen E. Fox , Jonathan E. Clark
Notes From The ABA’s 2026 False Claims Act Mock Trial Institute
by: David T. Fischer
Corporate Fraud and Institutional Liability in the Age of Deepfakes
by: J. Randall Boyer
PTAB Overly Relied on Statements of Doubt in Determining Conception and Reduction to Practice in Interference Proceedings
by: Samantha Young
Blank Slate or Bargaining Chip?- Additional Section 301 Tariffs on Chinese Semiconductors Set for June 2027
by: Henry Chen , Jonathan Wang
NYSE American Proposes Amendments to Initial Listing Standards
by: Richard A. Friedman , Nazia J. Khan

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 