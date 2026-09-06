EFSA Reaffirms Safety of Aspartame-Acesulfame Salt
Monday, September 14, 2026

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  • The European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) has completed its re-evaluation of the food additive salt of aspartame-acesulfame (E 962), concluding that its authorized uses do not raise safety concerns. E 962 is used in a variety of sugar-free and reduced-calorie foods and beverages and dissociates into aspartame (E 951) and acesulfame K (E 950) after ingestion.
  • The opinion is notable because it follows years of debate regarding the safety of aspartame, including the International Agency for Research on Cancer’s 2023 classification of aspartame as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.” That determination generated significant media attention and renewed scrutiny of artificial sweeteners. More recently, aspartame has been identified in a number of U.S. food policy initiatives, including Louisiana’s ingredient disclosure law and discussions surrounding ultra-processed foods and food additive reform.
  • However, in its re-evaluation, EFSA reviewed newly available human and animal studies on cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, developmental effects, neurotoxicity, and other health endpoints, and found no basis for changing its previous safety conclusions.
  • EFSA confirmed the acceptable daily intake (ADI) for aspartame of 40 mg/kg body weight per day and relied on the recently revised ADI for acesulfame K of 15 mg/kg body weight per day. According to the agency, dietary exposure estimates for all age groups remain below these limits.
  • Although EFSA identified no safety concerns, the Panel recommended updates to EU specifications for E 962 and a review of arsenic and lead limits in specifications for aspartame (E 951).
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