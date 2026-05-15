EEOC Submits Proposal to Rescind Federal EEO Reporting and Recordkeeping Rules
Friday, May 15, 2026
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On May 14, 2026, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) submitted a proposal to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) concerning federal equal employment opportunity reporting and recordkeeping requirements.

According to the OIRA entry, the proposal concerns the rescission of EEO-1, EEO-2, EEO-3, EEO-4, EEO-5, and reporting requirements under Title VII, the ADA, GINA, and the PWFA.

Currently, the EEO-1 Component 1 Report requires certain private employers and federal contractors to submit annual workforce demographic data categorized by job category, race, ethnicity, and sex.

At this stage, the EEOC has not issued the text of any proposed regulatory changes, and details regarding the scope or effect of the proposal are not yet available. Employers should not assume any existing reporting or recordkeeping obligations have changed unless and until the EEOC issues additional guidance or completes further administrative action. Employers also may remain subject to other federal, state, and local workforce reporting or recordkeeping obligations.

This remains an evolving situation, and attorneys at Jackson Lewis P.C. are continuing to monitor developments.

If you have questions regarding EEO reporting or workforce recordkeeping obligations, contact a Jackson Lewis attorney.

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