EEOC Sends Warning to Fortune 500: What Employers Should Know
Tuesday, March 3, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Andrea Lucas, Chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), sent a pointed letter to Fortune 500 CEOs, General Counsels, and Board Chairs, to remind them of their obligations under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The message is clear: whatever label an employer uses — “DEI,” “equity,” “belonging,” or otherwise — race- or sex-based decision-making is unlawful under Title VII.

For employers, this reminder is not merely rhetorical, nor is it magnanimous. The EEOC has regained a quorum and is signaling its intent to pursue investigations and litigation focusing on DEI-like programs. Companies should treat this as another clear message about enforcement priority, not just political commentary.

A summary of what the letter does (and does not) say, and practical tips for employers follows.

Enforcement Is Back on the Table

The EEOC lacked a quorum for most of 2025, constraining certain enforcement actions. Now that the EEOC has regained its quorum, that limitation is gone. In her letter, the Chair emphasized that the EEOC can now pursue:

  • Systemic investigations
  • Pattern-or-practice lawsuits.
  • Large-scale federal litigation

The EEOC has taken other actions to augment Ms. Lucas’ enforcement powers, including the January 23, 2026 resolution, adopted by the EEOC, which gives the authority to approve or disapprove nearly all litigation to the EEOC Chair. 

DEI Is Not a Legal Safe Harbor

Last year, the EEOC and U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) issued technical assistance documents addressing what they characterize as “DEI-related discrimination.” Their core message: policies using race, sex, or other protected characteristics as a motivating factor in employment decisions implicate Title VII concerns regardless of intent. In other words, whether an employer intends the policy to combat bias or perpetuate it, Title VII applies.

To that end, a footnote in the Chair’s letter mentions Ames v. Ohio, a Supreme Court decision that established “the same protections for every ‘individual’ – without regard to that individual’s membership in a minority or majority group.”

The letter frames the EEOC’s “exhaustive efforts” to implement civil rights executive orders as a return to “evenhanded enforcement” and individual rights, emphasizing that anti-discrimination laws protect all employees, not particular groups.

The Focus Is on Outcomes, Not Labels

The agency signaled it will look beyond terminology. Renaming a program “equity initiative” instead of “diversity program” will not insulate it from scrutiny if:

  • Hiring or promotion decisions are influenced by protected characteristics;
  • Internships or leadership programs are limited to specific demographic groups;
  • Compensation or bonus criteria reward demographic targets; or
  • Training materials classify employees in ways that influence employment opportunities.

What This Does Not Mean

The letter does not mean employers must abandon diversity efforts. Title VII prohibits discriminatory decision-making — not inclusive recruiting or equal opportunity initiatives. Employers may still do the following, among other things:

  • Broaden recruiting pipelines
  • Remove artificial barriers to application and employment
  • Conduct outreach to underrepresented communities
  • Provide mentorship and leadership development programs
  • Hire employees using methods intended to reduce bias, such as removing names from resumes

Practical Guidance for Employers

Conduct Privileged DEI Risk Assessments:

Hire counsel to conduct an assessment protected by the attorney-client privilege that covers:

  • Hiring criteria and selection processes
  • Internship and fellowship eligibility requirements
  • Promotion policies
  • Leadership development programs
  • Supplier diversity programs (as they intersect with employment decisions)
  • Compensation incentives tied to demographic metrics
  • Diverse slates (i.e., requiring a representative mix of candidates based on age, gender, ethnicity, etc., when making interviewing and hiring decisions)

Scrutinize “Goals” vs. “Quotas”

Aspirational diversity goals are not unlawful per se. Problems may arise, however, if: 

  • Managers believe they must select candidates of a particular race or sex
  • Performance reviews penalize failure to hit demographic targets
  • Decision-makers feel constrained by demographic expectations

If a reasonable manager could interpret the policy as requiring race- or sex-conscious decision-making, the employer should rework the policy.

Review Leadership Messaging

Plaintiffs’ lawyers and the EEOC routinely use executive statements as evidence of discriminatory motive. Ensure that internal messaging (internal and external) emphasizes equal opportunity, merit-based decision-making, and compliance with Title VII, including with regard to written commitments, CEO town halls, and board-level directives.

Train Managers on Lawful Decision-Making

Many frontline managers misunderstand what is legally permissible. Training should clarify:

  • Employment decisions must not be motivated by race, sex, or other protected traits.
  • “Balancing” teams by demographic traits is legally risky.
  • Documentation should reflect job-related criteria.

Bottom Line for Employers

Now is the time for proactive review — not reactive defense. If you would like assistance conducting a privileged review of your DEI-related policies or preparing your leadership team for this enforcement environment, EBG is here to help.

