EEOC Pulls Criminal History Guidance; But Employers Must Not Overcorrect

On October 29, 2026, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC”) announced it had rescinded its 2012 enforcement guidance addressing employers’ consideration of arrest and conviction records under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (the “Guidance”), effective immediately. For employers, the key takeaway is not to overreact: the EEOC withdrew Guidance, not the underlying law. Hastily dismantling lawful, job-focused screening safeguards or expanding automatic exclusions could increase—rather than mitigate—exposure. The EEOC’s announcement provides a reason for employers to review and shore up existing policies thoughtfully, not reflexively roll them back.

Background: The 2012 Criminal History Guidance

The Guidance addressed both differential treatment based on race or national origin, and neutral criminal history policies that disproportionately excluded a protected group without being job related and consistent with business necessity. It also distinguished arrests from convictions, explaining that an arrest alone did not establish criminal conduct, but that the underlying conduct could support an employment decision if it made the individual unfit for the position.

The Guidance encouraged employers to take a targeted approach to criminal records by considering the nature and seriousness of the offense, the time elapsed since the offense or completion of the sentence, and the nature of the position. It described targeted screening with an opportunity for individualized assessment as one approach to establishing job-relatedness and business necessity, not a requirement in every case. In short, the practical focus of the Guidance was the connection between the criminal history being considered and the work the individual would perform.

The EEOC Withdraws the Guidance

EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas framed the rescission as consistent with constitutional constraints and the limits Congress placed on the EEOC’s authority. She also emphasized that Title VII continues to prohibit race and national origin discrimination, stating: “Rescinding this guidance does not give employers license to engage in unlawful discrimination - Title VII continues to prohibit discrimination based on race or national origin, including employment requirements that are proxies for intentional discrimination.” Chair Lucas stated that the EEOC will continue to “vigorously enforce these protections in accordance with the law.”

The EEOC’s announcement identifies two important limits to the rescission. First, it does not reinstate earlier policy statements that the 2012 Guidance replaced. Second, it does not require employers to discontinue lawful practices adopted in response to the now-rescinded Guidance. Accordingly, employers should not treat the rescission as a return to the prior agency framework or as a green light to broaden criminal history exclusions without assessing the legal impact.

EEOC Pulls Criminal History Guidance; Employers Should Not Overcorrect

Rescinding the enforcement guidance document does not equate to amending Title VII. And applying different screening standards because of race or national origin remains a source of liability for employers. Consistent, race-neutral treatment should remain central to background screening, regardless of the Commission’s withdrawal of the Guidance.

Disparate impact presents a separate consideration. A facially neutral criminal history exclusion may still be challenged if it disproportionately excludes a protected group. Title VII’s disparate-impact framework—which remains the law but, as we wrote about here, is under scrutiny from the Trump administration—requires the relevant causal showing and provides a job-relatedness and business-necessity defense. Neither discriminatory intent nor an automatic finding of liability follows from a statistical disparity alone.

For employers, the distinction between agency policy and judicially enforceable obligations is critical. The withdrawal is not a determination that every facially neutral criminal history policy is lawful, and it does not eliminate private disparate impact claims. Replacing a tailored process with broader automatic exclusions may create unnecessary exposure. Thus, any associated revision to a company’s policy should start with a basic question: What job-related risk does this screening rule address and is the exclusion broader than necessary to address it?

Takeaways for Employers