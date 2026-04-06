EEOC Investigation into Employer’s DEI Practices Results in $500,000 Settlement

On March 19, 2026, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) announced that Planned Parenthood of Illinois, an affiliate of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, would pay a $500,000.00 settlement to end the EEOC’s investigation into allegations of discrimination stemming from the organization’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices. The settlement — reached through the EEOC’s administrative conciliation process — marks the first EEOC settlement involving DEI-related practices since President Trump took office in January 2025 and potentially signals the EEOC’s enforcement objectives going forward.

In its press release on the settlement, the EEOC contends that it had reasonable cause to find that Planned Parenthood of Illinois held mandatory, weekly “‘affinity caucuses’ that were segregated by race, in which employees of other races were not allowed to participate.” Moreover, the EEOC states that these DEI-related training sessions “involved repeated harassing and derogatory statements targeting white employees[.]”

EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas also noted in the press release that “Title VII guarantees equal treatment for every employee and prohibits race discrimination in America’s workplaces. Those protections equally apply to white workers. There is no DEI exception to Title VII’s requirements.” Lucas’ comments echo similar EEOC guidance from March 2025 and suggest that the agency will continue to focus on what it calls “DEI-related discrimination” and “unlawful” DEI programs.

To that end, this settlement comes less than one month after Lucas issued a public reminder to large U.S. employers regarding the EEOC’s stance on Title VII compliance related to DEI initiatives. With the EEOC’s eye on workplace DEI policies in the private sector, employers should ensure that their DEI efforts comply with the requirements of applicable federal antidiscrimination. Critically, employers should:

Ensure that events and opportunities are open to employees regardless of protected class;

Train leaders on compliance with applicable anti-discrimination laws; and

Audit and review existing DEI policies or programs with experienced counsel.

Moreover, employers should, of course, continue to maintain workplaces free of discrimination and harassment.