Employer takeaways

The EEOC’s FY 2026 Agency Financial Report shows $637.7 million recovered for workers, its fourth-highest total.

The agency resolved 103,012 charges and cut its pending private sector charge inventory to 45,380.

Employers should be ready to respond as the EEOC continues to press its current enforcement priorities.

EEOC Enforcement Priorities Tie to National Enforcement Plan and Strategic Plan

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s (EEOC) Agency Financial Report for Fiscal Year 2026, covering the period of Oct. 1, 2025, to Sept. 30, 2026, overviews EEOC program results, as well as an independent audit opinion of EEOC financial statements.

The agency reported recovering a total of $637.7 million for workers in FY 2026, the fourth-highest annual recovery according to agency statistics, despite the 2025 federal government shutdown from Oct. 1, 2025, to Nov. 12, 2025.

The report emphasized:

Consistent with Administration priorities, the agency addressed discrimination arising from employment policies and practices that conflict with federal civil rights laws; protected religious freedom; challenged DEI-related race and sex discrimination; protected American workers from anti-American bias; and defended women’s sex-based rights in the workplace.

These priorities align with the Strategic Plan for 2026-2030 and National Enforcement Plan for 2025-2029.

Pre-Litigation Enforcement Drives Majority of Recoveries

The agency’s pre-litigation enforcement process, including mediation, conciliation, and settlements, accounted for $519 million in recoveries for private sector and state and local government workers. This marks a slight decrease from the $528 million in FY 2025 but represents the second highest pre-litigation recovery amount in EEOC history.

The report highlighted that the agency pursued cases “that have a nationwide impact, sending a clear message to employers that discrimination in any form is illegal and subject to enforcement.” This included:

A $15 million conciliation agreement resolving an investigation into religious and disability discrimination in the context of COVID-19 vaccine mandates;



Over $1 million for a charging party and class of workers resolving an investigation into discrimination against non-Hispanic workers, including White and Black employees;



$650,000 from a pediatric hospital settling a charge arising from failure to accommodate an employee’s religious objections to “sex-rejecting medical procedures” for minors; and



$500,000 resolving an investigation of discrimination connected to employer DEI initiatives where employees were grouped based on race and training included “harassing and derogatory statements targeting white employees.”

In the litigation context, the agency reported recovering $43 million from resolution of 104 merits suits in federal courts, the highest recovery since FY 2020. Highlighted lawsuits involved claims of alleged religious and disability discrimination in the context of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, sex and pay discrimination cases, and a national origin discrimination lawsuit that alleged workers of American national origin were treated less favorably than certain foreign national employees.

Finally, the EEOC reported obtaining $75.7 million in relief for federal employees and applicants through the federal sector hearings program ($66.1 million) and the federal sector appellate program ($9.6 million). The reported enforcement efforts again focused on religious accommodations in the context of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, as well as the ability of federal agencies to designate single-sex intimate spaces in federal workplaces.

Higher Inquiries and Charges; Lower Charge Backlog

In FY 2026, the EEOC received 270,871 inquiries, which represents the highest number recorded since inquiry tracking began in 2001. It received 99,486 formal charges, marking an almost 13% increase from FY 2025 and the third-highest number of charges in agency history.

With respect to charges, the agency resolved 103,012 charges for an increase of nearly 14% from FY 2025. It reduced pending private sector charge inventory from 49,807 to 45,380 pending charges.

The report described efforts to strengthen agency operations through technology improvements and targeted staffing decisions to meet the growing demand.

Considerations for Employers

The report aligns with the EEOC’s recent communications on its objectives and priorities under the current administration and provides insight into what employers can continue to expect in the current EEOC fiscal year.

Employers can keep the following in mind: