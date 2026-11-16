Key Takeaways

The EEOC continues to use subpoena enforcement efforts to investigate potential reverse discrimination tied to employers’ DEI practices.

The Harvard investigation shows the breadth of records the EEOC may demand, including hiring documents and applicant demographic data.

Employers should review their DEI programs and prepare for potentially extensive EEOC information requests.

On Sept. 29, 2026, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed another subpoena enforcement action, this time asking a federal court to enforce a subpoena against Harvard University (Harvard) in an investigation into alleged discrimination against white, Asian, male and heterosexual employees and applicants. The case stems from an April 2025 commissioner’s charge filed by EEOC Chair Andrea Lucas, alleging that efforts to diversify Harvard’s faculty resulted in intentional discrimination in hiring, promotion, development and other employment opportunities.

Insight into EEOC Investigation Tactics

The subpoena offers employers a look at how the EEOC may investigate similar claims: the agency is seeking records that could show how diversity goals were developed and applied in employment decisions. The requested information includes:

Internal DEI records: Documents concerning Harvard’s Office for Faculty Development and Diversity and Harvard’s Presidential Task Force on Inclusion and Belonging, including meeting agendas and minutes dating back to 2018.

Documents concerning Harvard’s Office for Faculty Development and Diversity and Harvard’s Presidential Task Force on Inclusion and Belonging, including meeting agendas and minutes dating back to 2018. DEI personnel records: Job descriptions, performance plans and reviews for certain diversity and inclusion employees.

Job descriptions, performance plans and reviews for certain diversity and inclusion employees. Hiring materials: Guidance given to faculty hiring committees and interview notes.

Guidance given to faculty hiring committees and interview notes. Applicant-level data: Names, resumes, cover letters, race, sex, positions sought, selection outcomes, decision dates and identities of faculty hiring decision-makers.

The charge also questions access to certain fellowship and training opportunities. The EEOC appears to be looking for a connection between Harvard’s diversity goals and its hiring decisions, including whether race or sex influenced who received employment opportunities. The court proceeding concerns enforcement of the subpoena, not whether Harvard actually engaged in discrimination.

Why Employers Should Pay Attention

Recently, the EEOC has made reverse discrimination an enforcement priority and has shown a willingness to litigate subpoena enforcement actions to advance investigations. The EEOC filed similar subpoena enforcement actions against a well-known Fortune 500 company, a financial services firm and the City of San Francisco. The agency also sought DEI information from 20 major law firms in 2025.

Practical Considerations for Employers

The Harvard investigation offers several potential lessons for employers facing similar EEOC inquiries:

Understand what hiring records, applicant demographic data, interview notes and internal DEI communications are maintained and where they are stored.

Document hiring decisions and ensure interview notes and selection records include job-related reasons for employment decisions.

Evaluate the scope of an EEOC document request. Work with counsel to assess the breadth of the EEOC’s demands, address confidentiality concerns and determine whether requests can be challenged or narrowed.

As Harvard’s dispute illustrates, employers should be prepared not only for the breadth of an EEOC investigation but also to evaluate the limits of the agency’s demands.