EEOC Chair Andrea R. Lucas Reminds Fortune 500 Companies About DEI Programing (US)

Andrea R. Lucas, the Chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (“EEOC”), issued a letter on February 26, 2026, to the CEOs, general counsels and boards of directors of the 500 largest U.S. companies to remind them of legal obligations under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. While framed as a reminder, the letter is another example of the EEOC’s continuing efforts to address employers’ diversity, equity and inclusion (“DEI”) initiatives. In her letter, Chair Lucas characterizes the long-standing principles of equality of treatment and opportunity as “under attack by movements and ideologies that elevate group rights over individual rights; demand equal outcomes over equal treatment and equal opportunity; and most absurdly, twist our nation’s civil rights to promote discrimination against certain races or groups, rather than protect all Americans equally and evenhandedly.”

To safeguard these principles, the letter points to several technical assistance documents issued by the EEOC that address race and sex-based discrimination that may result from corporate DEI policies, programs and practices. Following the issuance of Executive Orders 14151 and 14173, the EEOC posted information on its website entitled What You Should Know About DEI-Related Discrimination at Work and What To Do If You Experience Discrimination Related to DEI at Work. Both documents discuss what is considered an illegal DEI program and the process for employees and employers when discrimination claims arise. To combat any instances of discrimination, the documents encourage employers to offer training and mentoring to ensure that all employees have growth opportunities within their respective companies. Chair Lucas reiterates in the letter that these documents, while non-binding, are “designed to help educate employers as they seek to comply with their obligations under federal employment civil rights laws.”

Chair Lucas emphasized that the EEOC is dedicated to equality and opportunity, noting that the agency’s name is the “Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, not the Equitable Employment Outcomes Commission” (emphasis in original).She further affirmed that the EEOC is prepared to use “all statutory tools,” ranging from educating the public to enforcing the administrative process and litigation to “fulfill the Commission’s mission.”

Although employers should not interpret this letter as a prohibition on all DEI efforts, it does serve as a reminder to ensure that all internal policies are carefully designed, equally applied and legally defensible.