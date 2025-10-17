EDPB Selects Topic for 2026 Coordinated Enforcement Action
Friday, October 17, 2025
On October 14, 2025, the European Data Protection Board (“EDPB”) announced that its fifth coordinated enforcement action will focus on compliance with the transparency and information requirements under the EU General Data Protection Regulation.

Under the Coordinated Enforcement Framework (“CEF”), the EDPB selects a topic for EU Data Protection Authorities (“DPAs”) to prioritize in their national enforcement activities. DPAs participate in these actions on a voluntary basis. The results of individual national enforcement efforts by DPAs are then aggregated and analyzed by the EDPB, providing deeper insight into the selected topic and facilitating targeted follow-up actions at both national and European levels.

The 2026 coordinated action will be launched in the coming months, with participating DPAs expected to begin work over the course of the year.

Since the establishment of the CEF in October 2020, the EDPB has undertaken several coordinated actions on various topics, specifically the:

  • use of cloud-based services by the public sector;
  • designation and position of data protection officers;
  • implementation of the right of access by data controllers; and
  • right to erasure, with a report to be adopted in the coming months.
