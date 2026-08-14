Economic Substance Has Drawn Renewed IRS Attention

The economic substance doctrine is a judicial anti-abuse rule—traceable to Gregory v. Helvering—that permits the government to disregard a transaction which technically complies with the Code but lacks a meaningful economic purpose apart from tax savings. Congress codified the doctrine in 2010 as Section 7701(o) of the Internal Revenue Code, adopting a two-prong “conjunctive” test.

What the Statute Provides

Section 7701(o)(1) states:

§ 7701(o) Clarification of economic substance doctrine—

1. Application of doctrine. In the case of any transaction to which the economic substance doctrine is relevant, such transaction shall be treated as having economic substance only if:

a. the transaction changes in a meaningful way (apart from Federal income tax effects) the taxpayer’s economic position, and b. the taxpayer has a substantial purpose (apart from Federal income tax effects) for entering into such transaction.

By its terms, the statute applies only to a transaction to which the doctrine is “relevant,” and Section 7701(o)(5)(C) provides that relevance is determined “in the same manner as if this subsection had never been enacted.”[1] Congress also paired the doctrine with a strict-liability penalty: a 20% accuracy-related penalty that increases to 40% for transactions that are not adequately disclosed. Because the penalty is strict liability, the reasonable-cause and good-faith defense is generally unavailable.[2]

A Renewed Enforcement Focus

The Service’s internal approach to the doctrine has shifted over time. For years after Congress enacted Section 7701(o), the IRS took a restrained approach when it came to economic substance. However, in 2022, the IRS decided to change course and begin aggressively raising the economic substance doctrine—and its associated penalties—in a broader range of examinations than in prior years.

Recent litigation illustrates this trend. In Patel v. Commissioner, a unanimous, reviewed Tax Court opinion held that amounts taxpayers paid to purported micro-captive insurance companies were without economic substance and sustained the strict-liability, 40% penalty.[3]

Five months later, in Liberty Global, Inc. v. United States, a divided panel of the Tenth Circuit affirmed a district court ruling that a multi-step cross-border restructuring that exploited a timing mismatch in the international provisions of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act lacked economic substance.[4] In Liberty Global, the IRS showed that it is ready to apply the economic substance doctrine to a wider range of transactions, even when the taxpayer mechanically follows the Code.

Recently, in Harty v. Commissioner, the IRS has asked the Tax Court to recharacterize a series of monetized installment sale transactions as transactions designed to delay recognition of gain without delaying the receipt of sales proceeds and therefore lack economic substance.[5] In addition, the IRS has asked the Tax Court to apply the 40% penalty in connection with a taxpayer’s use of a default statutory election under Section 453.

What It Means for Taxpayers

Against this backdrop, taxpayers may wish to consider the following:

Plan transactions carefully and document them contemporaneously. Although reasonable-cause defense is generally unavailable, contemporaneous documentation of a genuine non-tax business purpose and real economic effect can be an important part of the record.

Although reasonable-cause defense is generally unavailable, contemporaneous documentation of a genuine non-tax business purpose and real economic effect can be an important part of the record. Consult your advisors early. Getting a tax opinion from your advisor can offer a candid assessment of whether the doctrine is likely to be relevant and whether a transaction can satisfy the two-prong test, and it may support financial-statement reserve analysis under ASC 450 (formerly FAS 5) for larger taxpayers.

Getting a tax opinion from your advisor can offer a candid assessment of whether the doctrine is likely to be relevant and whether a transaction can satisfy the two-prong test, and it may support financial-statement reserve analysis under ASC 450 (formerly FAS 5) for larger taxpayers. Address disclosure at filing. Adequate disclosure is made with the return, so the opportunity to guard against the 40% enhancement generally arises at filing rather than during an examination. Careful consideration should be given as to what is enough disclosure in order to meet the requirements of Section 6662(i) without having to disclose too much.

Adequate disclosure is made with the return, so the opportunity to guard against the 40% enhancement generally arises at filing rather than during an examination. Careful consideration should be given as to what is enough disclosure in order to meet the requirements of Section 6662(i) without having to disclose too much. Be mindful of code-sanctioned defaults and elections. Taxpayers relying on installment sale reporting, debt-versus-equity financing choices, entity classification elections, and similar timing or structural rules may see continued IRS attention in this area and may wish to document their non-tax purposes where practical.