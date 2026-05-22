ECJ Ruling on Data Subject Access Requests: Some Welcome Relief for European Employers, or Not Quite Yet? (Part II)
Thursday, May 28, 2026
Print Mail Download info_icon_img/>i

Following on from our blog earlier in the week concerning the ECJ’s recent decision on data subject access requests (DSARs), we take a brief look at different European countries and the role that DSARs have come to play in these jurisdictions.

Belgium

In Belgium, DSARs are on the rise as a means of collecting information in preparation for a potential claim for unreasonable or discriminatory termination, or simply to put pressure on the employer to come to an agreement after termination, but this trend remains fairly modest and employers are certainly not being flooded with requests.

The Belgian Data Protection Authority has already had to rule on the excessive nature of (successive) requests, but it is generally quite accepting in this regard. Conversely, it is strict on employers: a request may be deemed excessive only if the aim is to harm the employer’s interests. The mere multitude of requests or the conflictual relationship between employer and (former) employee is not sufficient to refuse a request.

France

In France, DSARs have also been on the rise as a means of collecting information in all types of litigation started by employees and/or as a strategy to put pressure on the employer in various types of conflict. It has become so systematic and the scope of the DSARs so broad that privacy specialists, especially in-house specialists, have been alerting the French Data Protection Authority to the difficulties of answering them and the excessive amount of resources invested in dealing with them in recent years.  

The French Data Protection Authority has issued lengthy guidelines detailing various scenarios on how data controllers can find the appropriate balance to rightfully answer DSARs in a proportionate way, especially in the case of employees requiring access to their personal data contained in emails.

The French courts have been hesitant on this and we have noted inconsistent decisions, or at the least decisions have been hard to navigate, some recognizing an absolute right for any individual, including employees, to exercise their right of access whatever the underlying purpose, and others recognizing a much more limited scope of what employees can ask as part of their right of access in the context of litigation.

Germany

In Germany, DSARs have increasingly become a standard tool in employment disputes, often used to exert pressure and negotiate higher severance payments.

We have also seen cases in which companies appear to have been deliberately targeted under false motives followed – upon rejection – by DSARs aimed at constructing compensation claims. While there has so far been no consistent line of case law among the German labour courts, some courts have taken a notably data subject-friendly approach, at times resulting in damages awards. Companies confronted with such applications should therefore carefully assess their response strategy and consider seeking legal advice at an early stage.

This judgment may encourage a more critical scrutiny of such practices. However, it is unlikely to mark a true turning point, as the burden of proving an abusive request remains with the data controller, setting a high threshold for rejecting access requests. The ECJ also makes clear that refusing a DSAR remains the exception. 

Ireland

Irish employers are experiencing an increase in the strategic use of DSARs, particularly in contentious employment situations. What was once a relatively straightforward transparency tool is now routinely deployed as part of grievance escalation, pre‑litigation positioning, and even as leverage in settlement discussions. The trend is that DSARs are becoming broader, more sophisticated, and increasingly used to test the robustness of an employer’s HR and data‑governance systems.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has repeatedly emphasised that DSARs must be processed promptly and not deprioritised simply because they arise in the context of a dispute. While the DPC has not issued a guidance note on DSARs in employment, its decisions and case studies consistently reinforce several themes:

  • employers cannot refuse a request on the basis that it is “litigation‑driven”;
  • they must be able to demonstrate active, documented searches; and
  • they must justify any redactions with reference to specific GDPR exemptions.

The DPC has also stressed that delays caused by poor data‑mapping or fragmented HR systems are not valid excuses.

Against that backdrop, the recent ECJ judgment on “excessive” requests is timely; it confirms that a first DSAR cannot be dismissed as abusive simply because it is burdensome or linked to a dispute, which aligns closely with the DPC’s established position. For Irish employers, the message is clear: DSARs are a central feature of the employment‑law landscape, and organisations need mature, defensible processes rather than ad‑hoc responses.

Netherlands

In the Netherlands, as in other jurisdictions, the introduction of the GDPR has heightened employee awareness of their rights of access. In practice, some employees submit DSARs to prepare a defence against a (threatened) termination for underperformance or to support discrimination claims, though such cases remain relatively limited. In 2025, the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) received over 13,000 complaints and notifications, up from 7,100 in 2024, a reflection that individuals are increasingly exercising their GDPR rights.

A notable recent case involved DPG Media, which requested copies of ID from individuals submitting DSARs outside its secure login system. The AP ruled that this violated the GDPR’s obligation to properly facilitate access requests. On appeal, the Administrative Jurisdiction Division of the Council of State confirmed the violation and upheld the AP’s authority to impose a fine, which was ultimately set at EUR 262,500. While the DPG case did not involve an employment relationship, it highlights the importance of complying with GDPR obligations, as non-compliance can result in serious legal and financial consequences.

Poland

In Poland, DSARs aren’t a hot topic (yet), and the Polish Data Protection Authority has not ruled on the use of DSARs in an employment context.

United Kingdom

The UK is increasingly seeing the use of DSARs as a pre-litigation tool. Whilst there have previously been efforts through draft legislation to relieve the burden of DSARs (including refusal of ‘vexatious’ requests), such amendments were not ultimately applied. However, the amendments proposed under the European Omnibus Package could mark a significant change to the way in which DSARs are used, particularly in the forementioned circumstances, where they are being used as a pre-litigation tool.

The proposed amendments would provide data controllers with the opportunity to charge a reasonable fee or, in the alternative, refuse requests where the data subject ‘abuses’ the rights under GDPR for a reason other than the protection of their data. It will remain to be seen what this means in practice and how such ‘abuses’ can be defined, but this would be a welcomed change by employers. This is particularly so as we see the use of AI exacerbate the already extensive time and efforts being spent responding to DSARs and particularly where it becomes clear that the individual is searching for information other than their personal data.

The use of AI, either to make or support a DSAR, and to review the output of DSARs is another trend in the UK. This can have a significant impact on the proportionality of the request and requires employers to take further steps to consider reasonable and proportionate searches, including consideration of appropriate date parameters, suggested custodians, etc. However, employers should be mindful that, just because a DSAR appears excessive, it does not automatically mean it is complex and requires an extension, for example.

The scope of items which may be caught in a DSAR is something else where there has been a shift, with the outputs from technology tools potentially being captured in DSAR outputs. As an example, we have recently seen the outputs from Microsoft Co-Pilot captured, this being something which at the point of use by an employer was not anticipated as being disclosable. 

Use of recordings and transcripts is another area where challenges have arisen.  Where any recordings are taken, for example to capture investigation meeting notes, it is important to be clear with all parties that this is happening and the manner in which that will take place and how it will be used. A failure to do so can prove problematic if a data subject subsequently receives a transcript of a meeting that was not meant to be recorded or which they were not informed of within their DSAR output.

© Copyright 2026 Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP

Current Public Notices

Post Your Public Notice Today!

PUBLIC NOTICE UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Valentine Vamush Properties, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Western Cattle Company, LLC
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 1262 Jennifer Lane Corp
Published: 26 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTIC OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Personal Property of John Michael Allan
Published: 22 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Little Mountain Precision, LLC, Maple Leasing, LLC, 3rd Precision, LLC and Nineteen Eleven Capital, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Paterson Plank RD J-C, LLC
Published: 18 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF AUCTION OF ASSETS: Colorado Property Management Company
Published: 13 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: 2180 HOLDINGS COMPANY INC, M.L. JONES, LLC, AND ML JONES PREFABRICATION, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Wavy Media LLC and Wavy Property Management LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: Jamp Stokesbury, LP
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC ARTICLE 9 SALE: GSPP Bristol, LLC
Published: 11 May, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: Fulton SCG Member, LLC
Published: 27 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE 363 SALE: Michael J. Parrella
Published: 20 April, 2026
PUBLIC NOTICE OF UCC SALE: 727 Lofts Best Living, LLC
Published: 8 April, 2026
NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION: Clear View Productions, Inc.
Published: 27 March, 2026
Discover more public notices

Current Legal Analysis

More from Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP

Is Adjustment of Status Still a Viable Green Card Path? (US)
by: Luisa E. Koidl , Samuel J. Mudrick
ECJ Ruling on Data Subject Access Requests- Some Welcome Relief for European Employers, or Not Quite Yet? (Part I)
by: Marga Caprioni
Working From Home or Hardly Working? When WFH Corner-Cutting Becomes Misconduct
by: Nicola Martin
Employers - Your Next EEO-1 Report May Be Your Last Ever (US)
by: Caroline Carrier
Fifth Circuit Says Telework is Not A Presumptively Reasonable Accommodation (US)
by: Laura Lawless
V2.0 Certification of French Health Data Hosting Service Providers (HDS) now Fully Effective
by: Stéphanie Faber , David Naylor
Latest Updates on Per- and Polyfluorinated Substances (PFAS)- April Update
by: Thomas Delille , Gerard McElwee
Commission Issues its EUDR May 2026 Package- an Expanded Product scope and Limited Additional Simplification Proposed
by: Thomas Delille , Christina Economides
The Colorado AI Act Hits a Wall—Litigation, Legislative Uncertainty, and an Enforcement Standstill
by: Kyle R. Fath
UK Business Immigration – Home Office Quietly Indicates Extension of Right to Work Checks to Take Effect from 1 October 2026
by: Annabel Mace , Stephanie Cheung
US State Law Roundup - April 29, 2026
by: Shennan Harris , Gabrielle Martin
At A Crossroads Issue #4- Revised EU Antitrust Rules on Technology Transfers – Implications for the Automotive and Transportation Industry
by: Francesco Liberatore
No Need to Hush? – The EU EmpCo Directive’s very real impact on your IP strategy
by: Dr. Sandra Müller

Upcoming Events

 
NLR Logo
We collaborate with the world's leading lawyers to deliver news tailored for you. Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters.

 

Sign Up for any (or all) of our 25+ Newsletters

 