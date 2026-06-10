EC Releases Roadmap to Phase Out Animal Testing for Chemical Safety Assessments

The European Commission (EC) announced on May 31, 2026, that it presented a roadmap to phase out animal testing for chemical safety assessments, laying out “clear, tangible steps to ensure the transition to innovative non-animal approaches.” The EC states that the roadmap will also preserve the integrity of safety evaluations, which ensure a high level of protection for human and animal health and the environment. The EC notes that the initiative supports and strengthens the existing European Union’s (EU) Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) Regulation framework and is a concrete deliverable under the 2025 Chemicals Action Plan. The roadmap includes 22 actions under three pillars and “envisages gradually replacing animal testing for chemical safety assessments in 15 domains, including chemicals for industrial and consumer uses, pesticides and biocides, pharmaceuticals, and food and feed additives.” The roadmap sets out indicators that will help to monitor progress in the implementation of the actions and recommendations.

The EC states that it will start implementing the roadmap “immediately,” in close collaboration with EU member states, EU agencies, and stakeholders. By 2029, the EC will organize a high-level conference to take stock of progress. The conference will focus on the increased use and uptake of non-animal approaches in all relevant EU legislation, including REACH. It will include consulting stakeholders on the way forward.