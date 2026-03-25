EB-5 Visa for Mexican Investors: Complete Guide to U.S. Permanent Residency

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program offers Mexican nationals a direct path to U.S. permanent residency through investment. This visa requires a minimum investment of $1,050,000 (or $800,000 in designated areas) in a U.S. business that creates at least 10 full-time jobs for qualifying U.S. workers. If United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requirements are met, you, your spouse, and unmarried children under 21 may obtain U.S. Green Cards.

No employer sponsorship is required. No specific education or professional background is necessary. You need lawful investment capital and a commitment to job creation that complies with EB-5 program regulations.

Currently, Mexican investors are not subject to a country-specific visa backlog under the EB-5 category, allowing applications to proceed without additional quota-related delays. At Colombo & Hurd, we’ve guided a global client base of investors through this process, securing over 10,000 visa and green card approvals worldwide. This guide explains everything you need to know about obtaining U.S. permanent residency through the EB-5 program.

What is the EB-5 Investor Visa?

The EB-5 visa is a U.S. immigration program that allows eligible foreign investors to pursue U.S. lawful permanent residence by making a qualifying investment in a U.S. new commercial enterprise that results in job creation. EB-5 investors typically receive conditional permanent residence first and must later file Form I-829 to remove conditions. The visa falls under the Employment-Based Fifth Preference category, one of five employment-based immigration options.

Unlike traditional work visas that require employer sponsorship, the EB-5 is self-sponsored. The investor’s petition is based on the investment and job-creation requirements, and approval is not automatic. The program benefits both investors seeking U.S. residency and the American economy through job creation and capital investment.

The program operates through two main channels. Regional Centers are USCIS-designated entities that support EB-5 capital deployment into qualifying projects (often through pooled investments), including projects like real estate developments or infrastructure-related ventures. Most EB-5 investors choose this route because it can allow a more hands-off managerial role (such as limited partner/ member involvement) and may count indirect and induced jobs created by the project’s economic impact when documented through accepted economic methodologies. Direct investment means you invest in and manage your own business venture and must create 10 direct, full-time jobs for qualifying U.S. workers (generally W-2 employees).

EB-5 Visa Requirements for Mexican Nationals

Mexican petitioners must meet the same requirements as investors from any country. Understanding these criteria helps you determine if EB-5 aligns with your immigration goals.

Minimum Investment Amount

You must invest one of two amounts depending on the project location:

Investment Location Minimum Amount Job Creation Requirement Standard Area $1,050,000 10 full-time jobs Targeted Employment Area (TEA) $800,000 10 full-time jobs Infrastructure Project $800,000 10 full-time jobs

Targeted Employment Areas include rural areas, which are areas outside metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) or outside city populations of 20,000 or more, high-unemployment areas, which are regions with unemployment rates at least 150% of the national average. The lower investment threshold makes TEA projects attractive to Mexican investors, though you must verify the location qualifies before investing.

The investment must be “at risk,” meaning the capital is actively invested in a business venture rather than guaranteed instruments like bonds or savings accounts. You cannot secure your investment. There must be a possibility of loss, though well-structured projects often minimize this risk.

Source of Funds Documentation

You must prove your investment capital comes from lawful sources. USCIS requires a clear paper trail showing how you obtained the money.

Acceptable sources include:

Business earnings and salary

Sale of property or assets

Inheritance or gifts (with documentation)

Investment returns

Business ownership stakes

Each funding source requires specific documentation:

Tax returns showing income

Bank statements tracing fund movements

Sale deeds for property transactions

Business financial statements

Gift letters and tax documents for gifts

Inheritance documentation

Mexican investors must show that all Mexican taxes were properly paid on the funds. You’ll also need to comply with Mexican regulations on international fund transfers. Transfers exceeding certain thresholds may require reporting to the Bank of Mexico.

Job Creation Requirement

Your investment must create or preserve at least 10 full-time jobs for U.S. workers. These positions must go to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or other authorized workers, not the investor or immediate family members.

For direct investments: You count jobs created directly by the commercial enterprise you invest in.

For Regional Center investments: You can count direct jobs created by the commercial enterprise, indirect jobs created in related businesses, and induced jobs created by employee spending. This makes the job creation requirement easier to meet.

The jobs must be maintained for a minimum period, typically through your conditional residence phase and until your I-829 petition is approved. Failure to create or maintain 10 qualifying jobs may result in denial of your permanent Green Card.

EB-5 Success Stories

At Colombo & Hurd, we’ve helped numerous Mexican investors successfully navigate the EB-5 process. Our recent EB-5 hospitality approval demonstrates how strategic planning and thorough documentation lead to successful outcomes.

One client, a South American business professional, invested in a multi-million-dollar hotel development structured to qualify under EB-5 rules. Located in a TEA and affiliated with a regional center, the project was projected to create well over the required 10 jobs per investor using USCIS-recognized modeling. The I-526 petition was approved after full review of lawful funds, at-risk capital, and projected job creation, securing a pathway to permanent residence.

This case reinforced several key principles for EB-5 success:

Comprehensive source of funds documentation from the outset

Selection of well-structured projects with credible job creation analysis

Professional legal guidance through each stage of the process

Mexican investors often benefit from similar strategic approaches, particularly when working with experienced immigration attorneys who understand both U.S. requirements and Mexican financial regulations.

The EB-5 Application Process

The EB-5 process involves several stages from initial investment through obtaining an unconditional Green Card. Understanding each step helps you plan accordingly.

Step 1: Review and Select Your Investment Project

Your first decision is choosing where to invest your capital. If pursuing a Regional Center investment, research available projects carefully. Consider:

Project business plan and viability

Developer track record and experience

Job creation projections and buffer

Location (TEA vs. non-TEA)

Estimated timeline to job creation

Return of capital provisions

Conduct thorough due diligence. Review offering documents, financial projections, and market analysis. Many investors consult with financial advisors familiar with EB-5 investments. Verify that any Regional Center is currently approved by USCIS and in good standing.

Step 2: Prepare Source and Transfer of Funds Documents, and Make Your Investment

Transfer your funds into the new commercial enterprise. For Regional Center investments, this typically means subscribing to a limited partnership or LLC and transferring funds to the project’s account. Maintain documentation of all transfers.

The investment must be “at risk;” you cannot have guaranteed returns or buyback arrangements that eliminate investment risk.

Step 3: File Form I-526E Petition (Adjustment of Status, if eligible)

Once you’ve selected a project and prepared your investment, your attorney files Form I-526E (for Regional Center investments) or Form I-526 (for direct investments) with USCIS. This petition includes:

Evidence of your investment or commitment to invest

Documentation of lawful source of funds

Business plan showing job creation

Regional Center designation (if applicable)

Evidence the enterprise is a qualifying commercial enterprise

Mexican investors currently benefit from concurrent filing provisions. If you’re already in the U.S. on a valid visa status, you may file your I-526E and your I-485 (Application to Adjust Status) simultaneously. This allows you to remain in the U.S. and potentially obtain work authorization and travel permits while your petition processes.

The I-526/I-526E general filing fee is $3,675 as of 2026. Under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) of 2022, there is an additional $1,000 fee required for Form I-526E. Online filing is not available for Forms I-526 or I-526E, and all submissions must be filed by mail. Premium processing is not available for EB-5 petitions.

Step 4: Petition Review and Approval

USCIS reviews your I-526E petition to verify all requirements are met. Processing times vary but have improved significantly for certain project types. Check current USCIS processing times for the most up-to-date information:

Rural TEA projects: Often approved in 2-8 months due to priority processing

Often approved in 2-8 months due to priority processing Standard projects: Typically 1.5-2.5 years for approval

Typically 1.5-2.5 years for approval High-unemployment TEA projects: Processing generally similar to standard projects

USCIS may issue a Request for Evidence (RFE) if additional documentation is needed. Experienced EB-5 attorneys can often anticipate and address potential RFE issues in the initial filing.

Step 5: Consular Processing or Adjustment of Status

After I-526E approval, the path depends on your location:

If Outside the U.S.:

Your case transfers to the National Visa Center

Submit DS-260 immigrant visa application

Provide civil documents (birth certificates, police clearances)

Complete medical examination

Attend visa interview at U.S. Embassy in Mexico City or consulate

Receive EB-5 immigrant visa in passport

Enter U.S. and become conditional permanent resident

If Inside the U.S.:

Attend USCIS interview (or approval without interview)

Receive conditional Green Card by mail

Your initial Green Card is valid for two years and includes the conditional resident status designation.

Step 6: Apply for Conditional Green Card

During your two-year conditional residence, you generally have the same rights as permanent residents. You may:

Live anywhere in the United States

Work for any employer or start businesses

Travel internationally (with valid Green Card)

Access education and healthcare

During this period, your investment must remain active and the job creation requirement must be met. Regional Center projects typically handle job creation reporting, while direct investors must maintain employment records.

Step 7: File Form I-829 to Remove Conditions

Between 90 days before your conditional Green Card expires and the expiration date, you must file Form I-829 (Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions). This petition demonstrates:

Your full investment was made and sustained

The 10 required jobs were created or will be created

You met all EB-5 program requirements

Required evidence includes:

Business financial records

Tax returns

Payroll records or economic analysis

Regional Center job creation reports

Documentation showing sustained investment

Once approved, USCIS removes the conditions and issues a 10-year permanent Green Card. Your immigration through investment is complete, and you may typically withdraw your investment according to project terms.

EB-5 Timeline for Mexican Investors

Mexican nationals benefit from current visa availability, eliminating country-specific delays. Expected timelines generally include:

Stage Timeframe Project selection and due diligence 2-4 months I-526E petition processing (rural TEA) Prioritized for rural TEA projects; timing still depends on visa availability and USCIS workload I-526E petition processing (standard) 1.5-2.5 years Consular processing (if outside U.S.) 6-12 months Conditional residence period 2 years I-829 petition processing 45 months

Investors typically receive their conditional Green Card within 2-3 years of starting the process, depending primarily on I-526E processing time. Rural projects may significantly accelerate this timeline.

Note: Processing times are subject to change. Always verify current timelines on the USCIS processing times website before making plans.

Benefits of EB-5 for Mexican Families

The EB-5 visa offers several advantages particularly relevant to Mexican families:

Educational Opportunities: Your children can attend U.S. schools and universities as residents rather than international students. They often qualify for in-state tuition at public universities, potentially saving tens of thousands of dollars per year. They may also work on campus and apply for federal student aid.

Work Authorization: Your spouse receives unrestricted work authorization. They can pursue any career or start businesses without needing separate work visas or employer sponsorship.

Travel Flexibility: As permanent residents, you can travel between the U.S. and Mexico freely. You maintain the right to live in the U.S. while visiting family and managing business interests in Mexico.

Long-Term Security: Permanent residency is not temporary or tied to employment. You generally maintain your status indefinitely as long as you don’t abandon residency. This provides stability for long-term planning.

Business Opportunities: Green Card holders can start and operate businesses throughout the United States. Many Mexican investors leverage permanent residency to expand their business operations into U.S. markets.

Special Considerations for Mexican Petitioners

Several factors are particularly relevant for Mexican nationals pursuing EB-5:

Document Translation Requirements: Documents issued in Spanish may require certified English translations for U.S. immigration use. This includes financial records, business documents, tax returns, and civil documents. Work with qualified translators familiar with immigration requirements to ensure translations meet USCIS standards.

Mexican Financial Regulations: Mexico requires reporting for foreign investments and currency transfers exceeding certain amounts. Work with your Mexican bank to understand requirements and ensure compliance with Bank of Mexico regulations. You may need to file reports or obtain clearances for transferring $800,000+ USD abroad.

Financial Documentation Standards: USCIS requires financial documentation that clearly shows lawful source of funds, ownership, and transfers. Mexican investors should ensure their documentation demonstrates the full chain of custody for investment capital, including proper tax payments and compliance with Mexican financial regulations.

Tax Implications: Mexico taxes worldwide income for tax residents. Consult with tax advisors familiar with both Mexican and U.S. tax law to understand reporting requirements. You’ll need to address tax obligations in both countries once you become a U.S. resident.

E-2 Treaty Visa Alternative: Mexico is a treaty country for the E-2 investor visa, which requires a lower investment (typically $100,000+) and may allow you to enter the U.S. in months rather than years. Some Mexican investors use E-2 as a temporary solution while pursuing EB-5 for permanent residency. This “bridge strategy” allows you to establish U.S. presence while your EB-5 processes.

Property and Asset Management: Plan how you’ll manage Mexican assets and property after relocating. Permanent residents must maintain ties to the U.S. to preserve their status, but you can own and manage property in Mexico.

Cultural Transition: Consider which U.S. locations have established Mexican communities if cultural connections are important to your family. States like Texas, California, Arizona, and Florida have significant Mexican populations and Spanish-language resources.

Credential Context: If your investment involves business experience, professional credentials, or awards from Mexico, you may need to provide context to help U.S. reviewers understand their significance. Work with your attorney to ensure USCIS officers can properly evaluate the relevance and prestige of your Mexican qualifications and achievements.

Regional Center vs. Direct Investment: Which is Better?

The best approach depends on your circumstances and preferences. Each option offers distinct advantages.

Regional Center Investment Advantages

Less hands-on involvement: You do not manage day-to-day operations or make business decisions, and the Regional Center and project operators handle management, making this option well-suited for investors who prefer a more hands-off role during conditional permanent residence.

More options for job creation: Indirect and induced jobs count toward your 10-job requirement, making it easier to meet this threshold.

Established projects: Many Regional Centers offer investments in ongoing projects with proven business models.

Current Processing Trend: In 2025 and into early 2026, USCIS has generally processed Regional Center-based Form I-526E petitions more quickly than standalone or direct Form I-526 petitions, though processing times vary by case and are subject to change.

Direct Investment Advantages

Complete control: You manage the business directly and make all operational decisions.

Potential for higher returns: Direct ownership can offer greater profit potential than passive Regional Center investments.

Business operation experience: Suitable if you want to actively run a U.S. business and have relevant experience.

Location flexibility: You choose where to establish your business based on your preferences.

Mexican Investors typically evaluate their goals, available time, and business expertise when choosing between these options. Regional Center projects generally suit investors seeking passive investment and straightforward job creation documentation.

Common Questions and Considerations

Can I maintain my Mexican citizenship?

Yes. The United States allows dual citizenship. You can maintain your Mexican citizenship while holding a U.S. Green Card or even after naturalizing as a U.S. citizen. Mexico also recognizes dual citizenship.

Do I need to speak English?

No. The EB-5 program has no English language requirement. However, English proficiency often helps with managing your investment, communicating with attorneys, and daily life in the United States.

Can I work in the U.S. with an EB-5 visa?

Yes. Conditional and permanent residents may work for any employer, start businesses, or choose not to work. There are generally no restrictions on employment.

What happens if my child turns 21 during the process?

Children must be under 21 and unmarried when you file your I-526E petition to be included as derivative beneficiaries. The Child Status Protection Act may provide some age-out protection, but timing can be critical. Consult with your attorney about strategies to avoid age-out issues.

Can I invest in my own existing business in Mexico?

No. The investment must be in a new commercial enterprise located in the United States. You cannot invest in your Mexican business or simply move it to the U.S.

Is my investment guaranteed to be returned?

No. EB-5 requires at-risk capital, meaning there’s no guarantee of return. However, many projects structure investments as loans to developers with repayment schedules. Review project terms carefully and consider the risk-return profile.

What if I’m already in the U.S. on another visa?

You may pursue EB-5 while maintaining your current status. Thanks to concurrent filing provisions, you can submit your I-526E and I-485 simultaneously and potentially receive work authorization and travel permits within a few months while your petition processes.

Why Mexican Investors Choose the EB-5 Visa

Mexican nationals have consistently utilized the EB-5 program as a strategic immigration pathway. Several factors make this visa particularly attractive for Mexican investors:

No Visa Backlog: Mexico currently faces no country-specific delays for EB-5 visas. The U.S. State Department Visa Bulletin shows Mexico as “Current” in monthly updates, meaning approved petitioners may proceed immediately without waiting for visa availability. This contrasts with some countries that face multi-year backlogs due to per-country caps.

Family Inclusion: Your investment covers your entire immediate family. Your spouse receives work authorization and can pursue any career in the U.S. Your unmarried children under 21 also receive Green Cards and can attend U.S. schools and universities, often qualifying for in-state tuition rates rather than international student fees.

Geographic Freedom: You can live anywhere in the United States regardless of where your investment project is located. Many Mexican investors choose to live in Texas, California, Florida, or other states with established Mexican communities, even if their EB-5 funds are invested elsewhere.

No Active Management Required: If you invest through a Regional Center, you generally don’t need to relocate or manage day-to-day operations. You can maintain your business interests in Mexico while your EB-5 investment progresses toward permanent residency.

Path to Citizenship: After five years as a permanent resident, you become eligible to apply for U.S. citizenship. This provides additional benefits including the right to vote, eligibility for federal employment, and a U.S. passport.

Working With EB-5 Immigration Attorneys

The EB-5 process involves complex legal requirements and substantial financial commitment. Most successful EB-5 investors work with experienced immigration attorneys to handle the process.

An immigration attorney specializing in investor visas typically provides several types of support:

Investment Evaluation: Attorneys review potential projects to help ensure they meet USCIS structural requirements. They verify Regional Center approval status and assess whether the project documentation supports the required job creation.

Source of Funds Documentation: One of the most challenging aspects involves compiling financial records to prove lawful source of funds. This often requires coordinating with banks, accountants, and tax advisors in your home country to create a clear paper trail.

Petition Preparation: Form I-526E requires extensive documentation including business plans, economic analyses, and financial records. Experienced attorneys know which evidence USCIS generally considers persuasive and how to present complex financial information clearly.

RFE Response: USCIS issues Requests for Evidence in many EB-5 cases. These require detailed responses with supporting documentation and legal arguments. Response quality often influences case outcomes.

Timeline Strategy: Attorneys familiar with current processing trends can identify opportunities for potentially faster processing, such as rural TEA projects that qualify for priority review.

Through our work with thousands of international investors at Colombo & Hurd, we’ve found that thorough preparation in the initial petition often helps prevent delays and RFEs later in the process. Many EB-5 denials stem from inadequate source of funds documentation or business plans that don’tconvincingly demonstrate job creation.

Take the Next Step Toward U.S. Permanent Residency

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program offers Mexican nationals a direct pathway to U.S. permanent residency through investment. While the financial commitment is substantial, the benefits for your entire family may represent a valuable long-term investment.

Success generally requires careful planning, thorough documentation, and strategic decision-making from project selection through final Green Card approval. Every case is unique. The best approach depends on your specific circumstances, financial situation, and immigration goals.

At Colombo & Hurd, our team of 30+ immigration attorneys has guided thousands of investors through the EB-5 process. Founded by immigrants for immigrants, we bring both legal expertise and personal understanding to every case.

Ready to explore whether the EB-5 visa aligns with your immigration goals? Complete our EB-5 qualification form to receive an evaluation of your eligibility and potential strategies for your case.