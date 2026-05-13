EB-5 Visa from Ecuador to the U.S.: Requirements, Process & Costs (2026)

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program offers Ecuadorian nationals a path to U.S. permanent residency through investment. Ecuadorian investors, in particular, may benefit from the country’s dollarized economy and current visa availability in 2026.

No employer sponsorship is required, and no specific education or professional background is necessary. You need lawful investment capital and a commitment to job creation that complies with EB-5 program regulations. If U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requirements are met, you, your spouse, and your unmarried children under 21 may obtain U.S. Green Cards.

At Colombo & Hurd, we have guided investors from across Latin America, including Ecuador, through the EB-5 process. With over 10,000 successful visa and green card approvals for clients from more than 100 countries, and a highly successful approval rate for EB-5 visas, we have helped investors worldwide navigate this pathway with confidence.

The EB-5 Regional Center Program is currently authorized through September 30, 2027. However, investors who file on or before September 30, 2026, may benefit from grandfathering protections under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act. This makes timing an important part of your strategy. For a detailed explanation of how this deadline works and who it affects, see our article on the EB-5 September 30, 2026, Grandfathering Deadline.

This guide covers the core requirements, investment thresholds, how to document your source of funds as an Ecuadorian petitioner, and what the full process looks like from initial petition to Green Card.

What Is the EB-5 Visa?

The EB-5 visa is part of the employment-based immigration system and is designed for investors who want to obtain U.S. permanent residence through capital investment and job creation. Applicants are initially granted conditional residence, followed by a petition to remove conditions once program requirements are satisfied.

Unlike other employment-based pathways, the EB-5 does not rely on a sponsoring employer. The case is built around the investment itself and the ability of the project to meet regulatory requirements, particularly job creation.

Investors can pursue one of two approaches. Regional Center investments allow participation in larger, professionally managed projects and offer greater flexibility in how job creation is calculated. Direct investments involve establishing and operating a business, with full responsibility for creating and maintaining the required full-time positions.

Explore the differences in more detail in our guide, EB-5 Direct Investment vs Regional Center Models Explained.

EB-5 Visa Requirements for Ecuadorian Nationals

Ecuadorian petitioners must meet the same core requirements as investors from any country. Understanding these criteria helps you determine if EB-5 aligns with your immigration goals.

Minimum Investment Amounts for 2026

To qualify for the EB-5 program, a petitioner must invest capital into a new commercial enterprise that creates at least 10 full-time jobs for qualifying U.S. workers.

For a more detailed breakdown of investment thresholds, timing considerations, and future adjustments, see our guide, EB-5 Visa Minimum Investment: Complete 2026 Guide.

The minimum investment amounts are:

Investment Location Minimum Amount Job Creation Requirement Standard Area $1,050,000 10 full-time jobs Targeted Employment Area (TEA), includes Rural areas $800,000 10 full-time jobs Infrastructure Project $800,000 10 full-time jobs

Targeted Employment Areas include rural areas, which are areas outside metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) or outside cities with populations of 20,000 or more; high-unemployment areas, which are regions with unemployment rates at least 150% of the national average; and qualifying infrastructure projects. The lower investment threshold makes TEA projects especially attractive, though you must confirm the project qualifies before investing.

The EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA) significantly restructured the program, introducing reserved visa set-asides and stronger investor protections. Investment thresholds are set to adjust automatically every five years based on the Consumer Price Index, with the next adjustment anticipated in January 2027. Investors who file before that date lock in the current amounts.

The investment must be “at risk,” meaning the capital is actively invested in a business venture rather than guaranteed instruments like bonds or savings accounts. You cannot secure your investment. There must be a possibility of loss, though well-structured projects often minimize this risk.

How the RIA Visa Set-Asides Work

The RIA reserved a portion of the annual 10,000 EB-5 visa quota for specific project types. These set-aside categories maintain current visa availability even when the general unreserved pool faces retrogression.

Set-Aside Category Annual Allocation Project Type Rural Area 20% of annual quota Outside a Metropolitan Statistical Area; population under 20,000 High Unemployment Area 10% of annual quota Urban areas with unemployment at or above 150% of the national average Infrastructure Project 2% of annual quota Public works projects administered by a government entity Unreserved 68% of annual quota All other qualifying projects

For Ecuadorian petitioners, the EB-5 category is often listed as “Current” in the Visa Bulletin, meaning no waiting period applies. That is a meaningful advantage compared to applicants from countries with high application volumes, where the unreserved pool can face retrogression.

Ecuador-Specific Factors Every Investor Should Know

Ecuador’s Dollarized Economy Simplifies Fund Transfers

Ecuador adopted the U.S. dollar as its official currency in 2000. This removes the currency conversion complexity that affects EB-5 investors from most other countries. When an Ecuadorian investor transfers capital to a U.S. project, the funds are already in U.S. dollars, which simplifies the “path of funds” documentation USCIS requires.

The Capital Exit Tax (ISD)

One Ecuador-specific factor every investor must account for is the Impuesto a la Salida de Divisas (ISD), a tax levied on outbound capital transfers. As of April 2024, the standard ISD rate is 5%. On an $800,000 TEA investment, that translates to an additional $40,000 in tax obligations to Ecuador’s Servicio de Rentas Internas (SRI) before the funds can be transferred.

Investors should plan for this cost early. If you fail to account for the ISD in advance, you may end up transferring less than the required EB-5 amount. Investors should retain the electronic receipt (comprobante) for this payment, as it forms an important link in the source of funds documentation submitted to USCIS.

Ecuador’s current administration has also introduced differentiated rates and exemptions for certain productive sectors. Whether any exemption applies to your transfer depends on your specific circumstances and the nature of your business income. A qualified Ecuadorian tax advisor should review this alongside your U.S. immigration attorney before you initiate the transfer.

How to Document Your Source of Funds as an Ecuadorian Petitioner

You must prove your investment capital comes from lawful sources. USCIS requires a clear paper trail showing how you obtained the money. The source of funds requirement is often the most closely examined part of an EB-5 petition. USCIS applies a preponderance of the evidence standard, meaning you must show it is more likely than not that your capital was obtained lawfully. The goal is to build a clear, chronological record that a USCIS adjudicator can follow without difficulty. Below are the most common sources of funds for Ecuadorian investors, along with the documentation typically required for each.

Acceptable sources include:

Business earnings and salary

Sale of property or assets

Inheritance or gifts (with documentation)

Investment returns

Business ownership stakes

Each funding source requires specific documentation:

Tax returns showing income

Bank statements tracing fund movements

Sale deeds for property transactions

Business financial statements

Gift letters and tax documents for gifts

Inheritance documentation

Because Ecuador’s financial documents are in Spanish, all records submitted to USCIS must include certified English translations. Any credentials, business records, or property documents that a U.S. reviewer may not immediately recognize should be contextualized within the petition. Doing so reduces the likelihood of a Request for Evidence (RFE) and keeps the adjudication moving forward.

Job Creation Requirement

Your EB-5 investment must result in the creation or preservation of at least 10 full-time positions for qualifying U.S. workers. These roles must be filled by U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or other authorized employees, and cannot include the investor or their immediate family members.

For direct investments, only jobs created directly by the business you establish or operate are counted toward this requirement.

Regional Center investments allow job creation to be measured through a broader range of economic activity. This includes direct jobs created by the project or job-creating business, as well as indirect jobs supported by construction activity, vendor contracts, equipment purchases, and professional services related to the project. USCIS also allows certain induced jobs to be counted. These are jobs created when workers spend their earnings in the local economy, such as at restaurants, retail stores, and other service businesses.

Petitions filed on or after March 15, 2022, may count up to 90% of the required jobs as indirect, if supported by accepted economic modeling. Additional details are available in USCIS guidance on Chapter 2 – Immigrant Petition Eligibility Requirements. For more information, see USCIS guidance on Chapter 2 – Immigrant Petition Eligibility Requirements.

These positions must be sustained for the required period, generally throughout the conditional residence phase and until the I-829 petition is adjudicated. If the job creation requirement is not met, the petition to remove conditions may be denied.

Regional Center vs. Direct Investment: Which Structure Is Right for You?

Ecuadorian investors must choose between two investment structures. The right approach depends on your goals, preferred level of involvement, and risk tolerance. It is a decision worth working through carefully with an immigration attorney before committing capital.

Feature Regional Center Direct Investment Investor’s role Passive (limited partner/member) Active management required Job creation method Direct, indirect, and induced jobs (calculated through economic modeling) Direct W-2 employees only (minimum 10) Capital pooling Multiple investors in one project One investor per enterprise Administrative fees Generally $50,000 to $80,000 Minimal; primarily legal and consulting costs Investor control Limited Full operational control

The Regional Center model accounts for the large majority of EB-5 petitions. Its primary advantage is flexibility in how job creation is counted. Regional Center projects can include direct, indirect, and induced jobs calculated through USCIS-recognized economic modeling, which significantly reduces the risk of falling short of the 10-job requirement.

Direct investment suits petitioners who want to establish and actively manage their own U.S. business. The tradeoff is full responsibility for hiring, payroll recordkeeping, and demonstrating that 10 full-time U.S. workers were created and sustained throughout the conditional residency period.

We work with investors across both structures. For a deeper comparison, see our page on EB-5 direct vs. regional center investment.

EB-5 Success Stories: How Colombo & Hurd Has Helped Investors Reach This Goal

At Colombo & Hurd, we have guided investors from across Latin America, including Ecuador, through the EB-5 process. A recent hospitality-sector approval highlights how careful planning and strong documentation can lead to successful outcomes.

In that case, a South American investor participated in a multi-million-dollar hotel development structured to meet EB-5 requirements. The project, located in a Targeted Employment Area and affiliated with a Regional Center, was designed to generate well beyond the required 10 jobs per investor using USCIS-accepted economic modeling. Following a thorough review of the lawful source of funds, at-risk investment structure, and job creation projections, the I-526 petition was approved, establishing the client’s path to permanent residence.

This case underscores several factors that consistently support strong EB-5 petitions:

Comprehensive and well-documented source of funds from the outset

Selection of projects with credible job creation analysis and sound structure

Experienced legal guidance at every stage of the process

Ecuadorian investors often benefit from this same strategic approach, particularly when working with attorneys who understand both U.S. immigration requirements and the financial and regulatory framework in Ecuador.

What Are Common Mistakes in EB-5 Petitions?

Incomplete source of funds documentation. Missing primary evidence for older transactions, particularly when real estate or business income is involved, is the most frequent reason EB-5 petitions receive RFEs. Starting to assemble your financial history early gives your attorney time to identify and address gaps before filing.

Not accounting for the ISD. The 5% capital exit tax is a fixed cost of transferring funds from Ecuador. Investors who do not budget for it may find themselves short of the required investment amount after the transfer is complete.

Insufficient project due diligence. The quality and compliance history of the Regional Center or direct investment project directly affects the petition’s outcome. Before committing capital, evaluate the economic modeling methodology, the managing entity’s track record, and the project’s job creation timeline.

Waiting too long to start. Investment thresholds are scheduled to increase in January 2027. Filing before that date locks in the current $800,000 TEA threshold. Because USCIS adjudication takes time, delays in starting the process translate directly into delays in receiving your Green Card.

The EB-5 Application Process: From Petition to Green Card

Ecuadorian investors generally follow these steps when pursuing an EB-5 visa:

1. Select a Project and Assemble Funds

Choose either a direct investment opportunity or a Regional Center project. At the same time, begin organizing documentation that demonstrates the lawful source of your investment funds, including bank statements, tax records, business income, property sales, or other financial evidence.

Your documentation should clearly establish how the funds were earned, owned, and transferred. For Ecuadorian investors, this stage may also involve planning for outbound transfers and accounting for the Impuesto a la Salida de Divisas (ISD).

2. File the I-526 or I-526E Petition

Submit your petition to USCIS with supporting documentation, including the project business plan, proof of investment, source-of-funds evidence, and job creation analysis.

Regional Center investors file Form I-526E. Direct investors file Form I-526.

If you are lawfully present in the United States and a visa number is available, you may be eligible to file Form I-485 (Adjustment of Status) concurrently. This can allow you to remain in the U.S. while your petition is pending and apply for work and travel authorization.

3. Receive Petition Approval

Approval of your petition means USCIS has accepted your investment structure and source-of-funds documentation. While this does not grant immigration status on its own, it allows you to move forward to the final stage of the process.

4. Complete Consular Processing or Adjustment of Status

After approval, the next step depends on your location.

Consular Processing:

If you are outside the United States, your case is transferred to the National Visa Center (NVC). You will submit Form DS-260, provide civil documents, complete a medical examination, and attend an immigrant visa interview at the U.S. Consulate General in Guayaquil.

Adjustment of Status (AOS):

If you are already in the United States in a valid status and didn’t file with the I-526/I-526E, you may complete the process by filing Form I-485 without leaving the country.

Once this step is completed, you and your qualifying family members receive conditional permanent residence.

5. Enter the U.S. and Receive Your Conditional Green Card

If processing through a consulate, you will enter the United States using your immigrant visa. Upon entry, you are granted conditional permanent residence valid for two years.

If adjusting status in the United States, your conditional Green Card is issued after approval of your I-485 application.

6. Remove Conditions (Form I-829)

Within the 90 days before your conditional Green Card expires, you must file Form I-829. This petition demonstrates that your investment was sustained and that the required jobs were created.

Once approved, you receive permanent, unconditional Green Cards. After meeting residency requirements, you may become eligible to apply for U.S. citizenship.

EB-5 USCIS Filing Fees

USCIS filing fees for the EB-5 program are subject to change. As of early 2026, typical government filing fees include:

Form Description Filing Fee Form I-526 / I-526E Immigrant Petition by Investor $3,675 Form I-485 Adjustment of Status $1,440 Form I-829 Petition to Remove Conditions $3,750

Regional Center investors filing Form I-526E are also required to pay an additional $1,000 Integrity Fund fee under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act.

If you are applying from outside the United States through consular processing, additional Department of State fees apply. These generally include the immigrant visa application fee (DS-260) and the USCIS Immigrant Fee paid after visa approval.

These figures reflect base government filing fees only and do not include legal fees, project administrative fees, translation costs, or country-specific expenses such as Ecuador’s capital exit tax (ISD).

Because USCIS fees have changed multiple times in recent years, it is important to confirm current amounts directly on the USCIS website before filing.

Is the E-2 Visa Worth Considering Alongside EB-5?

The E-2 Treaty Investor Visa is a non-immigrant visa category that allows nationals of treaty countries, including Ecuador, to enter the U.S. to direct and develop a business in which they have invested substantial capital. As with all nonimmigrant visas, the E-2 does not confer permanent residence on its own, transitioning to a Green Card requires a separate immigrant petition, such as through the EB-5 program or another employment-based category. The E-2 must also be renewed periodically as long as the investor wishes to remain in the U.S.

Some Ecuadorian investors use the E-2 as a bridge, entering the U.S. to run a business while their EB-5 petition processes concurrently. Whether that approach makes sense depends on your timeline and personal circumstances. You can learn more on our E-2 visa page.

Is the EB-5 Visa the Right Path for You?

The EB-5 program offers a direct path to U.S. permanent residence for investors, but it is not the only option. Depending on your background, business activities, and goals, other pathways may also be worth considering, including the EB-2 National Interest Waiver or the EB-1A visa for individuals with extraordinary ability. The right approach depends on your individual circumstances.