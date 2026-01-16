EB-5 Visa Colombia to US- Complete Investment Immigration Guide 2026

The EB-5 investor visa offers Colombian nationals a direct path to U.S. permanent residency through qualifying investments in American businesses. At Colombo & Hurd, we guide investors through this process, helping them understand the requirements, evaluate investment opportunities, and navigate the petition process. The EB-5 program requires a minimum investment of $1,050,000 for standard (non- targeted employment area) investments, or $800,000 for investments in a Targeted Employment Area (TEA) or qualifying infrastructure project, and requires investors to create or preserve at least 10 full-time jobs for qualifying U.S. workers.

For Colombian investors seeking to relocate to the United States with their families, the EB-5 visa provides a path to U.S. permanent residency without requiring employer sponsorship. Your spouse and unmarried children under 21 can obtain green cards alongside you.

What is the EB-5 Investor Visa?

The EB-5 program grants green cards to foreign nationals who invest capital in U.S. commercial enterprises and create or preserve at least 10 full-time jobs.

How the EB-5 Program Works

You invest capital in a new commercial, for-profit enterprise. You must plan to create or preserve at least 10 full-time positions for qualifying U.S. workers within two years of your admission as a conditional permanent resident. While this two-year period is the general standard, USCIS permits limited flexibility in certain cases, particularly for complex projects that require additional time to reach full operational capacity.

If you meet the investment requirements and have a feasible job creation plan, you and your immediate family receive conditional permanent residence for two years. After demonstrating that the investment and job creation requirements were met, you can remove the conditions and obtain lawful permanent residence without conditions.

Two EB-5 Investment Pathways

Direct Investment: You invest directly in a business you create or purchase. You maintain a managerial or policy-making role. This option provides direct control but requires active involvement in business operations, strategic decisions, and ensuring compliance with EB-5 program requirements. This model typically appeals to experienced business owners or entrepreneurs who prefer to have direct control over their investment.

Regional Center Investment: You invest through a USCIS-designated Regional Center. The Regional Center manages the commercial enterprise and job creation. You take a more passive investor role without daily management duties. Most Colombian investors choose this path because it allows them to meet requirements without direct involvement in business operations.

EB-5 Investment Requirements for Colombian Nationals

Minimum Investment Amounts

The required investment depends on where the job-creating business operates:

Investment Location Minimum Amount Job Creation Requirement Standard Area $1,050,000 10 full-time jobs Targeted Employment Area (TEA) $800,000 10 full-time jobs Infrastructure Project $800,000 10 full-time jobs

Targeted Employment Areas include rural areas, which are areas outside metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) or outside cities with populations of 20,000 or more, or high-unemployment areas, which are regions with unemployment rates at least 150% of the national average. The lower investment threshold makes TEA projects attractive to Colombian investors, though you must verify the location qualifies before investing.

Source of Funds Documentation

You must prove your investment capital was obtained through lawful means. Colombian petitioners need comprehensive documentation showing the origin of funds.

Acceptable fund sources can include:

Business income and profits

Employment, salary, and bonuses

Real estate sales

Inheritance

Gifts from family members

Sale of company shares or equity

Loans secured by your assets

For each source, you’ll provide bank statements, tax returns, business financial records, property deeds, inheritance documents, or other evidence tracing the funds’ origin. The documentation must create a clear paper trail from the original source through to your EB-5 investment.

Colombian investors often need to provide their Declaración de Renta (tax returns) going back several years, bank statements showing fund accumulation, and documents proving how you acquired initial capital.

Job Creation Requirements

Your investment must create or preserve at least 10 full-time positions for qualifying U.S. workers. Full-time means at least 35 hours per week. The positions must be filled by U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or other individuals authorized to work in the United States.

For direct investments: You count jobs created directly by the commercial enterprise you invest in.

For Regional Center investments: You can count direct jobs created by the commercial enterprise, indirect jobs created in related businesses, and induced jobs created by employee spending. This makes the job creation requirement easier to meet.

The jobs must be created within a reasonable period of time, generally within two years of obtaining conditional permanent residence, or may already have been created in qualifying Regional Center projects, such as through bridge financing, provided the jobs are economically attributable to the EB-5 investment.

Success Stories: Colombian EB-5 Investors

Colombo & Hurd has supported numerous Colombians in their EB-5 investor journeys, including the following:

Technology Infrastructure Investment

A Colombian entrepreneur who invested $800,000 in a Regional Center project developing technology infrastructure in a rural Targeted Employment Area. The project involved expanding broadband internet access to underserved communities.

The investment met the reduced TEA threshold, and the project’s economic analysis showed it would create 15 jobs per $800,000 invested through a combination of direct construction jobs and indirect positions in related businesses.

The investor’s source of funds came from selling his successful Colombian technology company. We documented the company’s formation, growth, sale transaction, and tax payments over the business’s 12-year history. USCIS approved his I-526E petition within 22 months, and he successfully obtained conditional residency for himself, his wife, and their two children.

Real Estate Development Partnership

A Colombian investor participated in a Regional Center project building a mixed-use commercial and residential development. Her $1,050,000 investment came from a combination of real estate sales in Bogotá and accumulated business income from her family’s manufacturing company.

The source of funds documentation was complex, requiring property deeds, sale contracts, and tax returns spanning 15 years. We worked with Colombian accountants to prepare comprehensive documentation showing the legitimate origin of all funds.

The project created construction jobs during the building phase and permanent retail and property management positions after completion. The investor filed I-829 after the two-year conditional period, demonstrating the project created 18 jobs attributable to her investment. USCIS approved her petition, granting permanent green cards to her entire family.

Healthcare Facility Expansion

A Colombian physician investor who put $800,000 into a Regional Center project expanding a rural hospital’s facilities. The investment qualified for the reduced TEA amount because the hospital operated in a medically underserved area with high unemployment.

His source of funds came from his medical practice income in Colombia over 20 years. We documented his professional credentials, practice ownership, patient billing records, tax returns, and the accumulation of savings leading to the EB-5 investment.

The hospital expansion created direct jobs for medical staff, administrative personnel, and support workers, plus indirect jobs in construction and equipment supply. The investor successfully removed conditions on his green card after demonstrating the facility created 22 positions. He now practices medicine in the United States with his family holding permanent residency.

The EB-5 Application Process Step by Step

While the EB-5 process is often described in sequential steps, most investors work with experienced immigration counsel from the outset to concurrently evaluate eligibility, review investment options, and structure the process correctly before selecting the project or committing capital.

Step 1: Review and Select Your Investment Project

Research available investment opportunities. For Regional Center investments, review the offering documents, business plan, economic analysis, and financial projections. Evaluate the Regional Center’s track record, the viability of the commercial enterprise, and the likelihood of meeting job creation requirements.

Due diligence is critical. Review the project independently or with advisors before committing funds. Not all EB-5 projects succeed in creating the required jobs or returning capital to investors.

Step 2: Prepare Source and Transfer of Funds Documents, and Make Your Investment

Transfer your funds into the new commercial enterprise. For Regional Center investments, this typically means subscribing to a limited partnership or LLC and transferring funds to the project’s account. Maintain documentation of all transfers.

The investment must be “at risk;” you cannot have guaranteed returns or buyback arrangements that eliminate investment risk.

Step 3: File Form I-526E

File Form I-526E (Immigrant Petition by Regional Center Investor) or Form I-526 (Immigrant Petition by Standalone Investor) with USCIS. This petition demonstrates you’ve made or are actively in the process of making the required investment and that the commercial enterprise will create the necessary jobs.

Required documentation includes:

Business plan showing job creation

Economic analysis (for Regional Center investments)

Organizational documents of the commercial enterprise

Evidence of your capital investment

Source of funds documentation

Articles of incorporation or formation documents

Subscription agreement and partnership agreement

The I-526/I-526E general filing fee is $3,675 as of 2026. Under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) of 2022, there is an additional $1,000 fee required for Form I-526E. Online filing is not available for Forms I-526 or I-526E, and all submissions must be filed by mail. Premium processing is not available for EB-5 petitions.

Step 4: Wait for I-526/I-526E Review and Plan Next Steps

USCIS reviews your petition to verify you’ve made a qualifying investment and the enterprise can create required jobs. Processing times vary, and they differ significantly between Form I-526 (standalone/direct) and Form I-526E (regional center). Recent USCIS quarterly reporting has shown materially shorter processing patterns for post-RIA petitions versus legacy filings, and published timelines can shift based on volume and prioritization.

If you are already in the United States and an immigrant visa number is available, you may also be eligible to file Form I-485 concurrently with Form I-526E, allowing you to apply for work and travel authorization while the case is pending.

If USCIS requests additional evidence, you’ll have an opportunity to provide supplemental documentation. Approval of your I-526 or I-526E means USCIS agrees your investment meets program requirements.

Step 5: Apply for Conditional Green Card

After I-526 approval, you apply for your conditional green card. The process depends on your location.

For Colombian investors outside the United States: Apply for an immigrant visa through consular processing at the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá. You’ll complete Form DS-260, attend a visa interview, and undergo a medical examination. Upon approval, you receive an immigrant visa that becomes a conditional green card when you enter the United States.

For Colombian investors already in the United States: File Form I-485 (Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status) to adjust your status. You can remain in the U.S. while USCIS processes your application. You’ll receive employment authorization and travel permission while waiting.

The Conditional Green Card is still a green card for the purposes of living, working, and traveling. The conditional period refers to the requirements to later prove that you sustained the investment that resulted in 10 new jobs.

Your spouse and unmarried children under 21 can apply for green cards at the same time.

Step 6: Maintain Your Investment and Create Jobs

Once you obtain conditional permanent residence, you have two years to maintain an at-risk investment and demonstrate that the commercial enterprise has created, or will create, the required 10 full-time jobs..

Step 7: File Form I-829 to Remove Conditions

Within the 90-day period before your conditional green card expires, file Form I-829 (Petition by Investor to Remove Conditions on Permanent Resident Status). This petition shows you sustained your investment and the enterprise created the required jobs.

Documentation includes:

Evidence that your capital remained invested

Tax records for the commercial enterprise

Payroll records showing job creation

Quarterly wage reports

Form I-9 employment eligibility verification forms

Organizational charts

Business financial statements

The I-829 filing fee is $3,750 as of 2026. Approval removes conditions and grants permanent green cards to you and your family members.

Timeline for Colombian EB-5 petitioners

The complete EB-5 process typically takes 4 to 7 years from initial investment to receiving permanent green cards.

Approximate timeline:

Investment selection and due diligence: 2-4 months

Form I-52 and Form I-526E 6E filing and processing times vary and depend on multiple factors, including project type, visa availability, and USCIS workload.

Consular processing or adjustment of status:approximately 6-12 months after I-526 or I-526E approval, or earlier in cases where concurrent adjustment of status filing is available based on current policies, visa bulletin availability and individual eligibility.

Conditional residency period: 2 years

I-829 filing and processing: 80% of the cases are completed within 45 months (as of January 2026).

Colombia falls under “All Chargeability Areas Except Those Listed” in the visa bulletin. As of December 2025, this category shows current availability for EB-5 visas, meaning many Colombian petitioners may be able to file Form I-526E and Form I-485 concurrently (if they are in the United States and otherwise eligible), and approved I-526E petitions can proceed through the green card stage without backlog delays (subject to visa set-aside category availability and other visa bulletin changes).

Changing Immigration Policies

Immigration laws and EB-5 regulations have changed multiple times. Congress periodically reauthorizes the Regional Center Program. While the basic EB-5 program is permanent, specific provisions affecting Regional Centers have been updated in the past. Most recently, the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA) introduced significant changes, including the creation of the EB-5 Integrity Fund, which requires regional centers to pay an annual fee, as well as new eligibility standards, compliance obligations, and enhanced oversight measures for regional centers. The Regional Center Program is currently authorized through the next major date of September 30, 2026. With the current clarity on policy and regulations. This is not a “risk,” but rather an opportunity to file under a stable, well-known set of requirements. However, waiting too long to file may increase uncertainty if Congress modifies the program after that date. , where cases filed after this date may be subject to different requirements or policies.

Advantages of EB-5 for Colombian Investors

No Employer Sponsorship Required

You don’t need a U.S. employer to sponsor you. You qualify based on your investment, giving you complete independence and flexibility in where you live and work in the United States.

Concurrent Adjustment of Status (AOS) Filing

Because Colombia is currently not subject to EB-5 visa backlogs, many Colombian investors who are already in the United States may be eligible to file Form I-526E and Form I-485 concurrently. This can allow petitioners to remain in the U.S. and obtain employment authorization and advance parole while their EB-5 petition is pending, subject to eligibility requirements.

Family Benefits

Your spouse and unmarried children under 21 receive green cards alongside you. Your children can attend U.S. schools without requiring student visas. Your spouse can work anywhere in the United States without restrictions.

Path to U.S. Citizenship

After five years as a permanent resident, you become eligible to apply for U.S. citizenship through naturalization. Your conditional residency years count toward this five-year requirement.

Freedom to Live Anywhere

Unlike some employment-based visas that tie you to a specific employer or location, the EB-5 green card allows you to live anywhere in the United States. You can move freely between states and change employment without affecting your immigration status.

Investment Return Potential

Unlike other immigration categories where you pay fees with no recoverable capital, your EB-5 capital is an investment. Depending on the project structure, you may recover your invested capital back after the conditional period ends, and some projects may also interest or other distributions, though neither repayment nor earnings are guaranteed.

Risks and Considerations

Investment Risk

Your capital must be at risk. EB-5 is not simply “buying a green card”, it requires a real investment in a real commercial enterprise Not all EB-5 projects succeed. While many offerings include risk-mitigation features and investor predictions in their structure, no project can eliminate risk, and some commercial enterprises fail to create required jobs or struggle financially.

Thorough due diligence is essential. Review the business plan, financial projections, and the Regional Center’s track record before investing.

Job Creation Uncertainty

The enterprise must create 10 qualifying jobs. If job creation falls short, USCIS can deny your I-829 petition, resulting in the loss of your green card. This risk is higher with direct investments than with Regional Center investments because Regional Centers can count indirect and induced jobs and typically calculate additional job creation per applicant.

Long Processing Times

The EB-5 process may take several years. Processing timelines vary depending on whether the petition is filed as Form I-526 or Form I-526E. You’ll wait around 29.5 months for I-526 approval, then another 2 years of conditional residency before filing I-829, which itself takes 45 months to process. The extended timeline requires patience and long-term planning, but the ability to file for an adjustment of status concurrently can benefit some investors.

Regional Center vs Direct Investment: Which is Better?

The best approach depends on your circumstances and preferences. Each option offers distinct advantages.

Regional Center Investment Advantages

Less hands-on involvement: You do not manage day-to-day operations or make business decisions, and the Regional Center and project operators handle management, making this option well-suited for investors who prefer a more hands-off role during conditional permanent residence.

More options for job creation: Indirect and induced jobs count toward your 10-job requirement, making it easier to meet this threshold.

Established projects: Many Regional Centers offer investments in ongoing projects with proven business models.

Current Processing Trend: In 2025 and into early 2026, USCIS has generally processed Regional Center-based Form I-526E petitions more quickly than standalone or direct Form I-526 petitions, though processing times vary by case and are subject to change.

Direct Investment Advantages

Complete control: You manage the business directly and make all operational decisions.

Potential for higher returns: Direct ownership can offer greater profit potential than passive Regional Center investments.

Business operation experience: Suitable if you want to actively run a U.S. business and have relevant experience.

Location flexibility: You choose where to establish your business based on your preferences.

Most Colombian investors choose Regional Center investments because they provide a clearer path to meeting requirements without requiring relocation or business management expertise in the United States.

Common Mistakes Colombian EB-5 Investors Make

Filing Without an EB-5 Strategy and Legal Oversight

EB-5 involves complex immigration rules, financial documentation, and project-specific structuring. Attempting to select a project, prepare source-of-funds evidence, and file Forms I-526/I-526E and I-829 without experienced immigration counsel can lead to avoidable errors, RFEs, delays, or denials. Many investors also rely solely on project or Regional Center materials, which may not address individual immigration risk factors.

Insufficient Source of Funds Documentation

USCIS scrutinizes the origin of your investment capital. Incomplete documentation showing how you earned or acquired funds leads to requests for evidence or denials. Colombian petitioners should work with advisors familiar with Colombian tax systems and banking documentation.

All documents in Spanish require certified English translations. The translator must provide a signed statement certifying that the translation is complete and accurate.

Investing in Projects Without Due Diligence

Not all EB-5 projects deliver on promises. Some fail to create the required jobs. Others mismanage investor funds. Research the Regional Center’s approval status with USCIS, review audited financial statements, and evaluate the business plan’s feasibility before investing.

Missing the I-829 Filing Deadline

You must file Form I-829 within the 90-day window before your conditional green card expires. Missing this deadline can result in the termination of your conditional permanent residence. Make note of the deadline and prepare documentation well in advance.

Removing Investment Too Early

Your capital must remain at risk throughout the conditional period. Removing funds or securing guaranteed returns before filing the I-829 jeopardizes your petition. The investment must stay in the commercial enterprise until USCIS approves your I-829.

EB-5 vs Other Investment Visas

Colombian investors sometimes consider alternative pathways, including the E-2 Treaty Investor visa. Understanding the distinctions helps you choose the most appropriate option.

Visa Type Investment Amount Path to Green Card Job Creation Timeline EB-5 $800,000-$1,050,000 Direct – leads to permanent residency 10 full-time U.S. workers Typical time to conditional permanent residence, plus later I-829 processing to remove conditions (often several years total) E-2 Treaty Investor Varies (typically $100,000+) No direct path – temporary visa only No specific requirement Typical time to obtain E-2 visa/status varies, and status is renewable (no direct green card timeline)

The E-2 visa requires significantly less capital but doesn’t provide a path to permanent residency. You must maintain your investment and can renew indefinitely, but you never obtain a green card through E-2 status alone. Colombian nationals qualify for E-2 because Colombia has a treaty of commerce with the United States.

For Colombian investors whose primary goal is permanent residency for themselves and their families, EB-5 offers a more direct path despite the higher investment requirement and longer timeline.

Frequently Asked Questions About EB-5 for Colombian Investors

How much do I need to invest for an EB-5 visa?

The minimum investment is $800,000 for projects in Targeted Employment Areas or infrastructure projects, or $1,050,000 for investments in other locations. Your entire investment amount must remain at risk throughout the conditional residency period.

Can my family get green cards through my EB-5 investment?

Yes. Your spouse and unmarried children under 21 can obtain green cards at the same time you do. They receive the same conditional residency and can apply to remove conditions with you after two years.

How long does the EB-5 process take from Colombia?

The complete process typically takes several years, depending on whether you file Form I-526 or Form I-526E. This includes petition processing, obtaining conditional permanent residence (6-12 months in many cases, depending on whether consular processing or AOS is available, including potential concurrent adjustment where visa availability allows), maintaining the investment for 2 years, and Form I-829 processing to remove conditions (which can also take multiple years).

What happens if the business fails?

If the commercial enterprise fails before creating the required jobs, USCIS may deny your I-829 petition to remove conditions. This means you could lose both your investment and your green card. Due diligence before investing is critical.

Do I need to live in the United States during the conditional period?

You must maintain your intention to permanently reside in the United States, but you are permitted to travel internationally during the conditional permanent residence period, including limited periods of extended travel, provided you do not abandon your U.S. residence. However, extended absences can raise questions about your intent. Many investors spend significant time in the U.S. to establish their permanent residency.

Can I work in the United States with an EB-5 green card?

Yes. Once you receive your conditional green card, you can work for any employer or start your own business anywhere in the United States. Your employment is not restricted to the EB-5 project or enterprise.

What is the difference between EB-5 Regional Center and direct investment?

Regional Center investments allow you to count indirect and induced jobs toward your 10-job requirement and don’t require active management. Direct investments require you to manage the business, and only direct employees count toward job creation. Most Colombian investors choose Regional Centers for easier job creation compliance, managed projects, history of success, and, sometimes, even faster processing times.

Working With Immigration Counsel

The EB-5 process involves complex financial documentation, business analysis, and immigration law requirements. At Colombo & Hurd, we bring unique insight to EB-5 cases. Founded by immigrants, we understand the aspirations and challenges driving your decision to invest in America’s future while securing your family’s residency.

Our experience with Colombian investors includes navigating the specific documentation requirements for source of funds verification, working with Colombian financial institutions and accountants, and coordinating with Regional Centers on project due diligence.

We’ve helped investors from more than 100 countries secure permanent residency through various pathways, including business immigration programs. Our multilingual team provides services in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, ensuring clear communication throughout your case.

The EB-5 program requires substantial financial commitment and involves multiple stages over several years. Having experienced counsel helps you avoid common pitfalls, prepare comprehensive documentation, and respond effectively if USCIS requests additional evidence.

Taking the Next Step

The EB-5 investor visa offers Colombian nationals and their families a path to U.S. permanent residency through qualifying investments in American businesses. With investment amounts starting at $800,000 for Targeted Employment Area projects or $1,050,000 for standard investments, the program provides a direct route to green cards without employer sponsorship.

The process is lengthy, typically taking 3 to 6 years from initial investment to permanent green cards. The financial commitment is substantial, and not all EB-5 projects succeed. Thorough due diligence on investment opportunities and comprehensive preparation of your source of funds documentation are critical for success.

Your approach should depend on your financial resources, risk tolerance, business experience, and timeline. Some Colombian investors prefer Regional Center investments for passive involvement and easier job creation requirements. Others choose direct investments for complete control and potentially higher returns. Both paths can lead to permanent residency if properly structured and executed.

Each case is unique. Evaluating your specific financial situation, investment goals, and family circumstances helps determine whether EB-5 is the right choice and which investment structure best serves your objectives. We recommend consulting with experienced immigration counsel before committing capital to any EB-5 project.