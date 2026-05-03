EB-5 Case Study: A Multifamily Investment that Created Jobs and Secured an I-829 Approval

Colombian Investor
Colombo & Hurd secured removal of conditions on permanent resident status for a Colombian investor whose EB-5 project delivered documented economic impact and met every evidentiary standard United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requires at the I-829 stage. Colombo & Hurd Attorney Dallan Bunce prepared the petition with a focus on evidentiary clarity, and USCIS approved it in 3 months and 6 days.
The EB-5 program is a multi-stage process. Investors begin by filing an initial petition, typically an I-526 or I-526E, depending on the project structure, to establish eligibility as immigrant investors, after approval of which investors obtain conditional permanent residence. The final stage requires the investor to file an I-829 petition to remove those conditions, demonstrating that the investment was sustained and that the capital deployment created the required number of jobs.
The I-829 petition is the final step in the EB-5 immigration process, and in many ways the most consequential. It’s the filing that determines whether years of sustained investment and conditional residency result in full permanent residence.
This case reached Colombo & Hurd at that final stage. Our client had already progressed through the earlier EB-5 steps and completed the conditional residence period. What the I-829 filing required was a precise, well-organized record showing the investment performed as intended and produced real economic results.
Investor Committed to a Well-Positioned Residential Project
Our client chose a strong residential development project, remained committed through every stage, and fulfilled each program requirement fully throughout the period of conditional permanent residency.
That consistency ultimately supported a smooth I-829 process, resulting in approval of the investor’s I-829 petition and confirmation of lawful permanent residence without conditions. The client’s reliability and cooperation allowed our team’s legal strategy to shine, and the investment supported a project that contributed meaningful economic benefits.
Our Legal Team Demonstrated Full I-829 Eligibility with an Organized Record
To remove the conditions from a person’s conditional permanent resident status, an EB-5 immigrant investor must submit an organized petition to demonstrate that they have sustained their investment and created the requisite number of full-time positions for the duration of their period of conditional permanent residency. Taking this into account, Attorney Bunce began by reviewing the original record, identifying the key elements that needed updated support, and preparing a structured narrative for United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to evaluate.
Our legal team assembled updated financials, partnership records, project documentation, and economic reports to demonstrate sustained investment and strong job creation. Based on the documentation available for the filing, the project’s progress and expenditures supported the job creation case and enabled a clear presentation of eligibility in the I-829 record.
A Multifamily Residential Development with Documented Job Creation
Our client committed capital to multifamily residential development. This type of project generates the kind of documented, full-time employment the Eb-5 program requires.
The client had progressed through the earlier EB-5 stages without issue; by the time the I-829 was filed, the development had moved from construction and into operations and updated economic records supported that the project met or exceeded the EB-5 job creation requirement.
A Decision Delivered in 3 Months and 6 Days (I-829)
USCIS issued the decision shortly after the Form I-829 petition was submitted, with no Request for Evidence, confirming unconditional permanent residence for our client.
The economic impact was substantial. Construction and operations supported the creation of qualifying jobs consistent with EB-5 requirements, as documented in the petition record. The strength of the underlying project, combined with organized legal preparation, supported the prompt approval of the removal of conditions and confirmation of lawful permanent residence without conditions.
This case highlights the value of pairing a committed investor with a solid project. Here,the strength of the underlying documentation and the organization of the petition package supported a smooth path to the final EB-5 milestone. As Attorney Bunce noted, “Sometimes the biggest wins are the quiet ones. The client did everything right, and that was the greatest strength of this filing.”
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-5
|Nationality
|Colombia
|Professional Field
|Investor in a multifamily residential development (anonymized)
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Final Outcome
|Approved
|Processing Timeline
|3 months and 6 days
|Lead Attorney
|Dallan Bunce
Related Resources
EB-5 Visa Complete Guide (2025): Investment Criteria, Timelines, And FAQs For Investors
EB-5 Visa: Minimum Investment Requirements
Real Estate As An EB-5 Investment Option: What Investors Should Know