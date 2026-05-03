EB-5 Case Study: A Multifamily Investment that Created Jobs and Secured an I-829 Approval

Colombo & Hurd secured removal of conditions on permanent resident status for a Colombian investor whose EB-5 project delivered documented economic impact and met every evidentiary standard United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) requires at the I-829 stage. Colombo & Hurd Attorney Dallan Bunce prepared the petition with a focus on evidentiary clarity, and USCIS approved it in 3 months and 6 days.

The EB-5 program is a multi-stage process. Investors begin by filing an initial petition, typically an I-526 or I-526E, depending on the project structure, to establish eligibility as immigrant investors, after approval of which investors obtain conditional permanent residence. The final stage requires the investor to file an I-829 petition to remove those conditions, demonstrating that the investment was sustained and that the capital deployment created the required number of jobs.

The I-829 petition is the final step in the EB-5 immigration process, and in many ways the most consequential. It’s the filing that determines whether years of sustained investment and conditional residency result in full permanent residence.

This case reached Colombo & Hurd at that final stage. Our client had already progressed through the earlier EB-5 steps and completed the conditional residence period. What the I-829 filing required was a precise, well-organized record showing the investment performed as intended and produced real economic results.

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