EB-5 in 2026: The September 30 Grandfathering Deadline

September 30, 2026, is one of the most important dates in the modern history of the EB-5 investor visa program.

Under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA), a major update in EB-5 policy, Congress created a grandfathering provision that protects certain EB-5 petitions from future program lapses. That protection applies only to petitions properly filed on or before September 30, 2026, the EB-5 grandfathering deadline.

For investors considering EB-5, this deadline impacts risk, timing, and long-term strategy. Filing before that date protects your petition by law. Filing after that date removes those protections and exposes the case to future legislative uncertainty.

This guide explains how the deadline works, who it affects, and how investors should plan in 2026.

What is the EB-5 Grandfathering Provision?

Congress enacted the RIA in March 2022 to reauthorize and reform the EB-5 Regional Center Program, including integrity measures and updated investment thresholds. The law also created a grandfathering clause with a clear cutoff: petitions filed by September 30, 2026, qualify for statutory protection against certain program-lapse disruptions.

The EB-5 September 30, 2026, deadline is the last day USCIS can receive an EB-5 petition, and the petitioner can qualify for grandfathering protection under the 2022 Reform and Integrity Act.

Grandfathering does not change EB-5 eligibility rules. It does not guarantee approval or eliminate visa backlogs. Its purpose is simple: it protects a pending case if Congress fails to renew the Regional Center Program.

What Grandfathering Protects What Grandfathering Does Not Do Keeps a properly filed petition valid even if the Regional Center Program lapses after filing Does not guarantee USCIS approval Requires USCIS to keep adjudicating a qualifying petition under the statute Does not eliminate visa backlogs or retrogression Reduces disruption caused by future authorization gaps (“sunset” periods) Does not protect against every future change unrelated to program lapse Limits exposure to reauthorization uncertainty after filing Does not speed up USCIS processing times Shields the petition from program lapse risk Does not remove the underlying eligibility requirements.

For investors unfamiliar with the broader EB-5 framework, review our full EB-5 Visa Complete Guide to understand how the program operates from start to finish.

Authorized Through 2027 vs. Protected Through 2026

Many investors hear “authorized through 2027” and assume they have until 2027 to file safely. Authorization and grandfathering run on different timelines. The EB-5 Regional Center Program has current authorization through September 30, 2027, but the grandfathering filing cutoff ends one year earlier, on September 30, 2026.

That one-year gap matters. You may still be able to file after September 30, 2026 if the program is active. But your petition will not have the same legal protection if Congress later delays or changes the program.

Issue Program Authorization Grandfathering Protection Applies through September 30, 2027 September 30, 2026 (filing cutoff) What it controls Whether the program remainsactive Whether a filed case keeps protection if the program later lapses Who benefits Anyone filing while program remains active Only investors with qualifying filings received/accepted by the cutoff

Investment Thresholds and the Role of Timing

The RIA set the minimum EB-5 investment amounts at $800,000 for targeted employment area (TEA) projects and $1,050,000 for non-TEA projects. The law also allows inflation-based adjustments at set intervals. Many investors want to file while the current framework remains stable and predictable. Timing can also affect which projects are available and how quickly they need to move.

Investment Type Minimum Investment Targeted Employment Area (TEA) $800,000 Standard Area $1,050,000

To understand how location determines eligibility for the lower threshold, see our guide on Understanding Targeted Employment Areas: How Location Affects Your EB-5 Investment

What Can Derail a “Timely” Filing

Issue Why It Matters Missing signatures or required forms USCIS may reject the package Incorrect fee or payment method USCIS may reject the package Missing core supporting evidence USCIS may issue an RFE later or deny, increasing delays Capital not transferred or not documented correctly USCIS may question eligibility or “at risk” requirement

Preparation Takes Time: Source of Funds and Case Structuring

EB-5 petitions demand detailed financial proof. Investors must show that their capital came from lawful sources and moved through legitimate channels into the investment.

USCIS officers do not rely on summaries. They look for a clear paper trail that shows where your money came from and how it moved into the investment. Supporting documentation usually includes tax returns, business records, property documents, loan papers (if allowed), and bank statements.

USCIS typically focuses on two major questions:

How did the investor earn or lawfully obtain the funds? How did those funds move from origin to investment in a way that satisfies EB-5 rules, including the requirement that the capital remains “at risk”?

If there are gaps like unexplained deposits, sudden transfers, missing documentation, or inconsistent amounts, USCIS may issue a Request for Evidence (RFE). This can add months to your case. Document collection can take months, especially for investors with multi-country assets, layered corporate ownership, inherited wealth, or long transaction histories. Investors who plan early can build a cleaner record and reduce avoidable last-minute pressure as the deadline approaches.

Our guide on Proving Lawful Source of Funds for Your EB-5 Investment explains documentation strategies in greater detail and outlines common compliance pitfalls.

Priority Dates, Visa Caps, and Retrogression

EB-5 visas face annual numerical limits and per-country caps. When demand rises above supply, the Visa Bulletin can establish cutoff dates, and applicants from oversubscribed countries may wait longer before a visa becomes available. In those situations, the filing date matters because it sets the investor’s priority date, which impacts how long the investor waits in line when categories retrogress.

Earlier filing generally results in an earlier priority date. When demand is high, even a few months can change how long you wait. Investors should track Visa Bulletin movement as part of planning, particularly when they anticipate increasing demand leading into 2026.

For investors already in the United States, timing can also affect whether they can file for adjustment of status when the category is current and they meet eligibility rules. When available, that path can provide work authorization and travel permission while the EB-5 case remains pending.

For a deeper breakdown of petition requirements read our in-depth article on: EB-5 I-526E Petition: Requirements, Updates, and Investor Insights

How the Deadline Affects Different Investor Profiles

The September 30, 2026, cutoff affects every EB-5 investor, but it weighs more heavily on people whose plans depend on tight immigration timing. Investors from oversubscribed countries often face longer waits. For them, an earlier priority date can make a real difference. Families with children nearing age 21 may need an added planning buffer, because small timeline shifts can matter when the family’s long-term strategy depends on a child remaining eligible as a derivative.

The deadline can also carry higher stakes for people in the United States on temporary status with limited extension options. Many investors need stability in work and a lawful presence while the EB-5 case progresses. Earlier filing can preserve flexibility, particularly when visa availability supports next-step filings under the investor’s specific circumstances. Graduates on F-1 OPT who were not selected for H-1B often face tight deadlines. In those cases, early EB-5 planning is critical.

Key Strategic Considerations Before September 30, 2026

Investors should treat the deadline as a firm legal deadline, not just a planning goal. Project selection matters. Good due diligence affects both investment risk and how clearly your petition meets EB-5 job creation rules. Source-of-funds readiness is often the biggest factor in timing, since complete documentation requires careful coordination across financial institutions and advisors.

Visa Bulletin movement should also be regularly monitored, even for investors who feel comfortable today. Demand patterns can change, and cutoff dates can move. Investors in the United States should also map EB-5 strategy against their status expiration dates and extension limits, sincethose constraints can narrow options as deadlines approach.

The key point is simple: the deadline does not make planning easier. It makes delays riskier.

How to Plan Backward from the Deadline

Investors who want the option to file by September 30, 2026, should plan backward from that date. EB-5 preparation often takes months because project review and source-of-funds work move forward at the same time, and both require careful documentation. The timeline below reflects a practical sequence without assuming that a case can be assembled at the last minute.

Target Filing Window What Investors Should Start Doing Now (March 2026) Engage qualified immigration counsel and establish a filing strategy. Begin project due diligence and source-of-fundsdocumentation in parallel. Identify document gaps and confirm the most defensible path of funds. Next 30-60 Days Narrow project selection. Continue building the source-of-funds file with financial records, translations, and certifications. Confirm transfer pathway and compliance considerations for outbound funds. 60-90 Days Finalize project and complete capital transfer logistics. Assemble and internally review the petition package to ensure consistency across financial records, dates, and transaction history. Upon Completion (Ideally by Early to Mid-Summer2026) File the petition with sufficient buffer before the September 30 deadline to avoid last-minute risk. Focus on execution quality and completeness.

FAQ: September 30, 2026, Grandfathering Deadline

Does USCIS need to approve the petition by September 30, 2026?

No. USCIS only needs to receive and accept your properly filed petition by September 30, 2026. Approval can come later.

What happens if an investor files on October 1, 2026?

The investor may still file if the program is active. However, the petition will not qualify for grandfathering protection under the 2022 law.

Does grandfathering guarantee approval?

No. Grandfathering does not change eligibility requirements. USCIS will still evaluate lawful source of funds, investment structure, “at risk” capital, and job creation compliance.

Does grandfathering eliminate visa backlogs?

No. Backlogs and per-country limits operate independently. Grandfathering addresses program-lapse disruption, not visa number availability.

How early should an investor start preparing?

Investors who want the option to file by September 30, 2026, should start now. A well-prepared EB-5 filing often takes months because the case needs clear source-of-funds tracing, coordinated capital transfer records, and a complete petition package that USCIS can accept without defects. Starting now gives investors time to document funds correctly, evaluate projects without rushing, and avoid bottlenecks that tend to build as major deadlines approach.

Final Thoughts: A Statutory Deadline with Real Consequences

September 30, 2026, is a statutory cutoff written into federal law. A petition USCIS receives and accepts by that date qualifies for grandfathering protection designed to reduce disruption if Congress later allows the regional center program to lapse. A petition filed after that date does not have the same protection and could face more uncertainty in a future reauthorization cycle.

EB-5 planning works best when investors approach it as a coordinated process rather than a single filing event. When investors start early, they preserve flexibility for documentation, project due diligence, capital transfer strategy, and timing decisions tied to visa availability. That flexibility becomes increasingly valuable as the cutoff approaches.

If you are considering EB-5, we invite you to complete our EB-5 qualification questionnaire to see if you can file before the September 30, 2026, deadline.