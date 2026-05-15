EB-2 PERM vs. EB-2 NIW: Which Green Card Path Is Right for You?

The choice between the EB-2 Labor Certification (PERM) and the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) has a significant impact on career independence, green card timeline, and employer dependency. H-1B holders weighing job-lock risk, researchers considering career pivots, and entrepreneurs without a sponsor all face this decision.

Both pathways fall under the employment-based second preference (EB-2) green card category. The EB-2 PERM requires an employer to sponsor the petition and complete the Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) labor certification. On the other hand, the EB-2 NIW allows certain professionals to self-petition and request a waiver of both the job offer and PERM labor certification requirements if they meet the legal standard.

Interest in the EB-2 NIW has grown significantly in recent years as more professionals explore a self-petitioned path to permanent residence. At Colombo & Hurd, this is a process we handle every day, having secured more than 2,500 EB-2 NIW approvals since 2023. Below, we break down how each path works and how to choose the right strategy.

What Is the EB-2 Green Card?

The EB-2 PERM is an employer-sponsored immigration pathway for skilled foreign professionals in permanent, full-time positions. The professional must meet one of two criteria:

Advanced Degree Professional

The professional holds a U.S. master’s degree or higher, or its foreign equivalent. A bachelor’s degree plus at least five years of progressive post-degree work experience also qualifies.

Exceptional Ability

The professional demonstrates expertise in the sciences, arts, or business well above the level of ordinary practitioners.

USCIS requires evidence meeting at least three of six criteria:

Academic degrees

Professional licenses

A record of high salary

Letters from peers and/or recognition

Ten or more years of experience

Membership in professional associations

The employer files the petition in both cases. The employer must also complete the PERM labor certification through the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL). The PERM process proves that no qualified U.S. worker is available for the position. PERM also confirms that hiring the foreign worker will not harm wages or working conditions for similar U.S. employees.

What Is the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)?

The EB-2 NIW is a self-petition pathway within the EB-2 category. USCIS waives the job offer and PERM requirements when the professional proves that their work benefits the United States enough to justify skipping the standard process. A job offer from a U.S. employer is not required, but can be helpful, and the PERM process is not needed. The professional files Form I-140 directly with USCIS on their own behalf.

USCIS evaluates each NIW petition under the Dhanasar three-prong test, which examines whether the proposed work has national importance, whether the petitioner can advance it, and whether the United States benefits from waiving the standard requirements.

Key Differences Between EB-2 and EB-2 NIW

Both paths lead to the same EB-2 green card, but the process of getting there differs. The table below compares the key factors.

Factor EB-2 PERM EB-2 NIW Sponsorship Employer Required Self-petition (no Employer Needed) Job Offer Required Not Required (Waived) PERM Labor Certification Required (over 16 months avg.) Waived I-140 Processing (Standard) ~5 months (after PERM) 24 Months Premium Processing 15 business days / $2,965 45 business days / $2,965 Total Estimated Timeline ~2.5 to 3 Years 24 Months (I-140 only) Job Flexibility During Process Limited to Sponsored Position Not tied to a specific employer Who Typically Pays Fees Employer (PERM + I-140) Applicant Family Derivative Benefits Spouse and Children Under 21 Spouse and Children Under 21

How Long Does the PERM Process Take Compared to EB-2 NIW?

PERM labor certification is often the longest phase of the standard EB-2 process. The Department of Labor reports that PERM adjudication alone currently averages over 16 months. That figure covers only the review of Form ETA-9089, the formal PERM application.

Two additional steps come before the employer files that application. The prevailing wage determination currently takes 3 to 5 months. The mandatory recruitment period adds at least 60 days. From start to finish, the full PERM phase can exceed 2 years.

The EB-2 NIW eliminates the need for the PERM process. The professional files Form I-140 directly with USCIS. Standard processing times for EB-2 NIW petitions can be lengthy and vary significantly. Any published estimates should be treated as general guidance rather than guarantees. Premium processing reduces the decision to 45 business days and costs $2,965.

The Dhanasar Three-Prong Test: How USCIS Evaluates NIW Petitions

USCIS applies the Dhanasar standard of proof to every EB-2 NIW petition. Matter of Dhanasar (2016) established three prongs that every petitioner must satisfy. USCIS updated its EB-2 NIW policy guidance in January 2025, providing additional clarification on how these criteria are evaluated.

Prong 1: Substantial Merit and National Importance

The proposed endeavor must have implications beyond a single employer or region. USCIS considers work that improves the economy, advances scientific knowledge, strengthens public health, or addresses challenges that government agencies and/or government initiatives have identified as national priorities.

For a deeper look at how USCIS evaluates substantial merit and national importance, see our in-depth analysis of the first prong of Dhanasar.

Prong 2: Well Positioned to Advance the Endeavor

The petitioner must show the education, skills, track record, and plan to carry out the proposed endeavor. USCIS looks for concrete evidence, such as but not limited to:

Degrees

Publications

Patents

Prior project outcomes

Business revenue

Letters from experts in the field

Contracts, collaborations, partnerships, or documented interest from U.S. institutions

Bank statements, business plans, and projected startup costs

Evidence of progress toward the endeavor, such as prototypes, pilot projects, or company registration

A strong petition shows that the professional has already done similar work and can continue it in the United States.

For a deeper look at how USCIS evaluates whether you are well positioned to advance your proposed endeavor, see our in-depth analysis of the second prong of Dhanasar.

Prong 3: On Balance, Beneficial to the U.S. to Waive the Requirements

The petitioner must show that the United States benefits more from granting the waiver than from requiring standard labor certification. USCIS weighs the nature of the work, the urgency of the need, and the professional’s qualifications.

The standard does not require proof that no U.S. worker could do the job. Instead, the petition must show that requiring the standard process would not serve the national interest.

For a deeper look at how USCIS determines whether granting a national interest waiver benefits the United States, see our in-depth analysis of the third prong of Dhanasar.

Is EB-2 NIW Harder to Get Than Employer-Sponsored EB-2?

The EB-2 NIW requires a stronger evidentiary argument. The petitioner carries the full burden of proving national importance and satisfying all three Dhanasar prongs. The standard EB-2 shifts much of that burden to the employer through PERM.

The EB-2 NIW is not inherently harder, however. A well-prepared petition with strong evidence and a focused proposed endeavor can achieve approval. The quality of the petition determines the outcome.

EB-2 NIW for Entrepreneurs: What USCIS Looks For

Entrepreneurs and startup founders follow the same Dhanasar framework. USCIS pays particular attention to how the proposed business creates national-level impact.

One common challenge in entrepreneur cases is focusing only on job creation and economic impact while ignoring other benefits that are of national importance. Every business generates some economic activity. USCIS expects more. A strong entrepreneur petition identifies:

The venture’s national or global implications within its field

The business activities that enhance societal welfare

The alignment between the work and matters that a government entity has described as nationally important

What does all this mean practically? Take the case of our client, a Chilean mechanical engineer. The client launched a sustainable manufacturing initiative in the United States, built on over a decade of experience in Chile’s mining sector. The petition highlighted supply chain resilience, resource efficiency, and alignment with U.S. industrial priorities, not just job creation. USCIS approved the case without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

Or a Colombian neurologist whose work in Alzheimer’s care reaches underserved rural U.S. communities. His clinical impact extends well beyond a single hospital, addressing public health gaps. USCIS also approved this case without an RFE.

Can You File EB-2 PERM and EB-2 NIW at the Same Time?

Yes. Professionals can pursue both an EB-2 PERM petition and an EB-2 NIW simultaneously. USCIS does not prohibit multiple petitions as long as the professional meets the eligibility criteria for each pathway.

Concurrent filing works as a risk hedge. The EB-2 PERM petition moves forward through the labor certification process while the NIW petition proceeds on its own track. If circumstances change, the EB-2 NIW can serve as a backup with its own priority date.

One critical requirement applies: the information and evidence across both petitions must stay consistent. Discrepancies can raise misrepresentation concerns with USCIS, so professionals pursuing concurrent filing should work with an immigration attorney to align both petitions in facts, dates, and supporting documentation.

Concurrent filing makes the most sense for H-1B holders with a supportive employer who also want career independence through the EB-2 NIW. Filing both EB-2 PERM and EB-2 NIW locks in two separate priority dates and maximizes flexibility.

For more information on immigration pathways available alongside the EB-2 NIW, see our article: Immigration Pathways for International Entrepreneurs (2026 Guide).

What Happens If Your Employer Withdraws EB-2 Sponsorship?

Employer sponsorship can introduce added dependency, especially if business circumstances change during the process. Employer withdrawal is one of the biggest risks in the EB-2 PERM process, and the impact depends on when the withdrawal happens.

Stage of Withdrawal What Happens Before PERM certification The process stops, no priority date locks in, and the professional must restart with a new employer. After PERM certification, before I-140 approval The process also stops. The PERM certification cannot transfer to a different employer, so a new PERM process must begin from scratch. After I-140 approval (less than 180 days) The employer can request that USCIS withdraw the I-140. USCIS may revoke the approval, and the professional may lose the priority date. After I-140 approval (180 days or more) The I-140 generally remains valid for priority date retention under the American Competitiveness in the Twenty-First Century Act (AC21). The professional keeps the priority date and can transfer it to a new EB-2 petition with another employer.

The outcome also depends on whether the professional has a pending I-485 adjustment of status application, which provides additional benefits, including continued work authorization. The EB-2 NIW avoids the specific risk of employer withdrawal because the petition is not tied to a sponsoring employer.

How Country Backlogs Affect Your EB-2 Timeline

After I-140 approval, both standard EB-2 and EB-2 NIW petitioners enter the same visa queue. The Department of State publishes the Visa Bulletin monthly. The bulletin determines when a green card can be issued based on preference category (EB-2) and country of birth.

Filing early to lock in a priority date matters, especially for Indian and Chinese nationals. The Visa Bulletin can move backward. Retrogression happens when demand exceeds the annual visa supply. Filing an I-485 while the priority date is current protects the professional’s position. A pending I-485 remains valid even if dates retrogress later.

Ready to find out which path fits your career? Take Colombo & Hurd’s free EB-2 NIW profile evaluation.

Who Should Choose the EB-2 PERM? Who Should Choose EB-2 NIW?

The right path depends on career situation, employer relationship, and tolerance for risk.

Choose the EB-2 PERM to:

Leverage an employer willing to sponsor and fund the process

Take advantage of employer-covered fees for PERM and I-140 filing

Fill a role that clearly matches the labor market test requirements

Accept a longer timeline (PERM adds over 16 months before I-140 filing)

Choose the EB-2 NIW to:

Gain career independence and the ability to change jobs, start a business, or relocate during the process

File without a U.S. employer sponsor

Pursue a green card as a researcher, scientist, entrepreneur, or specialized professional with national-level impact

Skip PERM and file the I-140 directly

Apply from abroad without a U.S. job offer

Many professionals living outside the United States lack a job offer and cannot secure an employer sponsor. For those individuals, the EB-2 NIW is often the most viable path to a green card.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between EB-2 PERM and EB-2 NIW?

The EB-2 PERM requires a labor certification. The EB-2 NIW waives the job offer and labor certification requirements, and allows the professional to self-petition by filing Form I-140 on their own behalf. EB-2 NIW petitioners must prove their work meets the Dhanasar standard for national importance. Under the Dhanasar framework, USCIS evaluates whether the proposed endeavor has substantial merit and national importance, whether the petitioner is well-positioned to advance the endeavor, and whether waiving the job offer requirement benefits the United States.

Can I apply for an EB-2 NIW without a job offer?

Yes. The EB-2 NIW waives the job offer and labor certification requirements. The professional demonstrates eligibility under the Dhanasar three-prong test. The petition can be filed as a self-petition or through an employer.

How long does the PERM process take compared to EB-2 NIW?

The full PERM phase can exceed two years. The EB-2 NIW bypasses PERM and allows direct I-140 filing.

Is EB-2 NIW harder to get approved than EB-2 PERM?

The EB-2 NIW places the full burden of proof on the petitioner. The EB-2 PERM distributes that burden between petitioner and employer. Well-prepared petitions with strong evidence continue to achieve approval. The quality of the petition determines the result.

What happens to my green card process if my employer stops sponsoring me?

Withdrawal before PERM certification stops the process with no benefits retained. Withdrawal after I-140 approval of 180 days or more generally allows the professional to keep the priority date under AC21. The EB-2 NIW avoids this risk because no employer participates in the petition.

Choosing the Right Strategy for Your Green Card

The pathway chosen affects career flexibility, timeline, and independence throughout the green card process. Experienced guidance makes a difference in both preparation and outcome.