EB-2 NIW Visa for Peruvian Professionals: Requirements, Timelines, and How to Qualify (2026)

The EB-2 visa is one of the most direct paths to a U.S. green card for Peruvian professionals with advanced degrees or exceptional ability. It covers two distinct paths: the employer-sponsored route, which requires a U.S. job offer and labor certification, and the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW), which allows qualified professionals to self-petition without a job offer or employer sponsorship.

At Colombo & Hurd, we have helped professionals from more than 100 countries, including Peru, navigate this process, with over 2,500 approvals worldwide in EB-2 NIW and EB-1A categories since 2023.

This article explains how the EB-2 NIW works and what Peruvian professionals should consider when evaluating this pathway.

What Is the EB-2 NIW Visa?

The EB-2 NIW is a classification within the EB-2 employment-based immigrant visa category authorized under Section 203(b)(2) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). The EB-2 is an employment-based immigrant visa for professionals holding advanced degrees or who can demonstrate exceptional ability in their field. United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) defines the category as covering members of the professions holding advanced degrees and individuals with exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, or business whose proposed endeavor will substantially benefit the United States. The benefit of their work must justify the U.S. government waiving the standard job offer and labor certification (PERM) process typically required for EB-2 petitions. For Peruvian professionals, this typically means one of the following applies:

You hold a Grado de Maestro (Master’s degree), Grado de Doctor (PhD), or a foreign equivalent recognized by a credential evaluation service

You hold the equivalent of a bachelor’s degree plus at least five years of progressive, post-degree experience in your specialty

You demonstrate exceptional ability by meeting at least three of six regulatory criteria established by USCIS

For exceptional ability petitions, USCIS requires a degree of expertise above what is ordinarily attained in your field. Evidence can include official academic records, employer letters documenting ten or more years of full-time experience, professional licensure, proof of salary or remuneration that reflects your level of ability, membership in associations that require outstanding achievement for entry, and recognition from peers or professional organizations, or comparable evidence.

EB-2 NIW Success Stories: Peruvian and Latin American Professionals Approved

One of the clearest examples of how strategy shapes outcomes is the case of a Peruvian MBA professional working in insurance operations. With over 20 years of experience in financial services, he developed a proposed endeavor focused on modernizing claims operations, optimizing vendor selection, and strengthening compliance in the U.S. insurance sector through system integration and user acceptance testing.

USCIS issued a Request for Evidence (RFE) questioning the national importance of his work and asking for further justification to waive the job offer requirement. The Colombo & Hurd legal team responded by demonstrating alignment with the Dodd-Frank Act, FDIC modernization guidelines, and the Texas Department of Insurance Strategic Plan. The response effectively connected his prior measurable results abroad to specific operational gaps in the U.S. insurance industry.

Colombo & Hurd secured EB-2 NIW approval for a neurologist specializing in Alzheimer’s disease and cognitive disorders. His proposed endeavor focuses on developing non-pharmacological, affordable interventions for underserved rural communities where access to specialized dementia care remains limited. The key challenge was demonstrating that his work extends beyond his current hospital employer.

The legal team built the case around the scalability of his approach, its alignment with U.S. public health priorities like early intervention and caregiver support, and its potential to reshape how dementia care is delivered across different clinical settings nationwide. USCIS approved the petition with no RFE.

The firm secured EB-2 NIW approval for a mechanical engineer with over a decade of experience in heavy industrial equipment maintenance and mining operations. His proposed endeavor centers on a U.S.-based circular economy venture focused on repairing and remanufacturing high-value heavy equipment components and strengthening supply chain resilience across manufacturing and mining sectors.

The legal strategy connected his proven track record abroad directly to the feasibility of his U.S. initiative, demonstrating that the venture was already operational rather than conceptual. USCIS approved the petition with no RFE.

How the EB-2 NIW Works

The EB-2 NIW allows professionals to self-petition for a green card by demonstrating that their work benefits the United States at a national level. No job offer is required, and no employer needs to participate. This makes it particularly well-suited for researchers, entrepreneurs, consultants, clinicians, and other professionals who want to build their career in the U.S. on their own terms.

USCIS evaluates EB-2 NIW petitions under the three-prong framework established inMatter of Dhanasar. To qualify, a petitioner must show:

Substantial merit and national importance. The proposed endeavor must have genuine value in areas like economic development, public health, technology, education, infrastructure, and other wide range of fields. The impact must benefit the U.S. broadly, not just a single employer or region. Want a deeper look at how USCIS evaluates this prong? Read our in-depth guide to Prong 1 of the Dhanasar framework. Well-positioned to advance the proposed endeavor. USCIS evaluates your education, skills, track record, and future plans. Publications, patents, citations, measurable project outcomes, and recommendation letters from independent professionals can strengthen this prong. See how USCIS assesses positioning and what evidence works best. Read our in-depth guide to Prong 2 of the Dhanasar framework. On balance, it is beneficial to waive the job offer requirements. You must show that requiring a job offer and labor certification would be contrary to the national interest; either because the benefit of your contributions is urgent, because you are better positioned to deliver them without relying on a specific employer, or both. Understand what makes this argument strongest in a petition. Read our in-depth guide to Prong 3 of the Dhanasar framework.

The EB-2 NIW is available across a wide range of fields. STEM professionals are well-represented given U.S. government guidance emphasizing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics as national priorities. But the category is not limited to researchers or technical roles. Business professionals, healthcare practitioners, educators, supply chain specialists, and others have successfully used this pathway when their proposed work addresses a genuine U.S. need.

Not sure whether the NIW or the employer-sponsored route fits your background? See our complete guide: EB-1A vs. EB-2 NIW: Understanding the Key Differences for Self-Petitioners.

Common Reasons EB-2 NIW Petitions Are Challenged

Understanding where petitions fail is as useful as knowing what makes them succeed. RFEs in EB-2 NIW cases can target one or more of the first, second, or third Dhanasar prongs. Officers may argue that a professional’s work benefits only their current employer rather than the U.S. broadly, or that the proposed plan for work is too vague to evaluate. A statement of intent to “look for work” is not sufficient. USCIS expects a concrete proposed endeavor with clearly articulated national benefit.

Peruvian professionals sometimes face challenges around credential equivalency. Because USCIS officers may not be familiar with Peruvian institutions, it often helps to include context about the standing of your university, the significance of any awards, and the role of organizations like Consejo Nacional de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación Tecnológica (CONCYTEC) within Peru’s research and professional landscape. Credential evaluations should be performed by a recognized service and should directly address the U.S. equivalency question.

Patterns that consistently strengthen successful petitions include:

Quantified outcomes tied to past work, such as revenue impact, efficiency gains, or number of beneficiaries

Independent recommendation letters from recognized authorities in the field who can speak to the national significance of your work

A well-articulated plan that describes specific contributions to U.S. priorities, not just general career goals

Supporting documentation that connects the petitioner’s achievements to national policy frameworks or published evidence of need

For a more detailed discussion of how USCIS evaluates these issues, see our guide on EB-2 NIW RFE: What It Means and How to Respond.

A Note on Peruvian Documentation

USCIS and the National Visa Center require all foreign-language documents like academic credentials and professional licenses to be accompanied by a certified English translation. USCIS does not require a professionally licensed translator, but the translator must sign a certification attesting to their competence in both languages and the accuracy of the translation.

Credential evaluation services will verify academic degrees using Superintendencia Nacional de Educación Superior Universitaria’s (SUNEDU) online registry. Degrees should be registered with SUNEDU to support the equivalency determination. Professional memberships such as the Colegiatura issued through the relevant professional college can also serve as evidence of licensure and standing in your field.

For petitioners completing the process through consular processing, the U.S. Embassy in Lima handles immigrant visa interviews for Peruvian nationals. Civil records required at that stage must be certified through Registro Nacional de Identificación y Estado Civil (RENIEC), Peru’s national civil records authority.

Government Filing Fees

Fee Type Description Amount (2026) Notes Form I-140 Filing Fee Base filing fee for the immigrant petition $715 May be subject to additional fees depending on filing circumstances Form I-140 Filing Fee (Online Filing) Base filing fee for petitions submittedthrough the USCIS online system $665 Slightly reduced fee for online submission Premium Processing (Optional) Expedites USCIS adjudicative action for EB-2 NIW (E21) petitions $2,965 USCIS provides a response within 45 business days (approval, denial, or RFE)

Note: All fees are subject to change. Applicants should confirm the most current amounts on the official USCIS fee schedule before filing.

Adjustment of Status vs. Consular Processing

If you are already in the United States on a valid visa, you may be eligible to adjust your status to permanent resident without leaving the country. Because Peru’s EB-2 priority date is “Current” (as of April 2026; check the Visa Bulletin monthly for up-to-date information), eligible professionals can file Form I-140 and Form I-485 concurrently, which can simplify the overall process.

If you are in Peru or outside the U.S., consular processing through the U.S. Embassy in Lima is the standard route. After USCIS approves the I-140, the case transfers to the National Visa Center, which coordinates the immigrant visa application and interview scheduling. Processing times vary by case and Embassy. Current wait time estimates for the Lima Embassy are available through the State Department’s global visa wait times tool.

For a full breakdown of what happens after your I-140 is approved, read our article on What Happens After Your EB-2 NIW Petition Is Approved.

See If You Qualify for the EB-2 NIW

The EB-2 NIW can be a powerful path to permanent residence for Peruvian professionals whose work contributes to U.S. national priorities, but the right approach depends on your specific credentials, career trajectory, and proposed endeavor. What works for one petitioner may not be the right path for another.

Colombo & Hurd has worked with professionals across industries and backgrounds to build EB-2 NIW petitions that address USCIS adjudication priorities directly.

To find out whether you may qualify, submit your profile for a free evaluation through our EB-2 NIW qualification questionnaire.