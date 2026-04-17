EB-2 NIW Visa from Ecuador to the U.S. (2026 Guide)

The EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) lets qualified professionals apply for a U.S. green card without an employer sponsor. It is one of the most direct paths available to Ecuadorian professionals.

Unlike most employment-based visas, EB-2 NIW does not require employer sponsorship requirement or the labor certification process (PERM). If U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) determines that your work benefits the United States, it may waive those requirements.

At Colombo & Hurd, we have helped professionals from Ecuador and more than 100 countries obtain EB-2 NIW approvals. Our firm has handled more than 10,000 visa and green card approvals across a wide range of fields. This guide covers what the EB-2 NIW requires, how Ecuadorian credentials are evaluated, what the consular process looks like, and what real approvals can teach us about building a strong petition.

What Is the EB-2 NIW?

The EB-2 NIW is a subcategory of the EB-2 visa. The EB-2 category covers professionals with advanced degrees or individuals with exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, or business. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) Section 203(b)(2), EB-2 applicants normally require a job offer and a labor certification from the Department of Labor (DOL). The EB-2 NIW removes both requirements when USCIS determines that your work benefits the U.S.

Your eligibility rests on your qualifications and your proposed work in the U.S., not on whether a specific employer has agreed to hire you. This flexibility is important for professionals who want to work independently or explore different opportunities in the United States.

EB-2 NIW Success Stories: Ecuadorian Professionals Approved

The following cases illustrate how the EB-2 NIW applies across different professional profiles. These cases demonstrate strategies and principles that apply regardless of nationality. Background details have been kept general to protect client privacy.

Housing Developer

The United States faces a serious shortage of affordable housing, especially in high-demand markets. Our client, a housing developer , holds a Juris Doctor and a master’s degree in legal studies. She built her career in construction and residential development. Her proposed work centers on building affordable, energy-efficient homes using eco-friendly materials and renewable energy technologies.

The challenge in this case was connecting her legal education to her construction career. The Colombo & Hurd team explained that combination as a strength: her legal background gave her the regulatory and compliance skills needed to operate effectively within the U.S. construction industry. The petition explained how her work aligns with federal priorities around housing availability and economic growth. This case shows that USCIS recognizes the national importance of innovative, cross-disciplinary interdisciplinary work, and that clients with diverse backgrounds can succeed when their petition clearly connects their skills to pressing U.S. needs. USCIS approved the petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE). The full strategy is documented in our housing developer case study.

International Trade Specialist

With nearly two decades of experience in international trade, our client has spent his career helping businesses move beyond local markets and compete globally. His background includes export strategy, regulatory compliance, and market access.

In the United States, he plans to support small and mid-sized businesses by simplifying export processes and improving access to international markets. The petition focused on his proven ability to navigate complex trade systems and deliver measurable results. The Colombo & Hurd team positioned his work within U.S. priorities such as export growth and global competitiveness.

USCIS approved the petition without issuing an RFE, confirming that experienced trade professionals can contribute directly to U.S. economic growth.

Physician Addressing Diabetes and Obesity in the U.S.

Our client, an endocrinologist with over 15 years of experience, has focused her career on treating diabetes and metabolic conditions while promoting prevention and patient education.

Her proposed work in the United States addresses diabetes and obesity, two major public health challenges. The petition connected her clinical experience to national healthcare priorities, highlighting her role in improving disease management and long-term outcomes.

USCIS approved the petition without issuing an RFE, recognizing the importance of her work and her ability to advance it in the United States.

Agricultural Engineer Advancing Scalable Hydroponic Systems

Our client, an agricultural engineer with over 17 years of experience, built his career developing hydroponic and controlled-environment systems that improve efficiency, reduce waste, and support food safety.

His proposed work in the United States focuses on expanding these systems to promote more sustainable agricultural production, including improved water use and nutrient management.

When USCIS questioned whether his work extended beyond a single operation, the Colombo & Hurd team demonstrated that his methods are scalable across farms and production systems. His existing work with U.S. operations reinforced this point.

USCIS approved the petition after the RFE response, recognizing the value of scalable agricultural solutions in supporting food security and resource efficiency.

EB-2 NIW Eligibility Requirements for Ecuadorian Professionals

Before USCIS evaluates the national interest waiver itself, you must first establish baseline EB-2 eligibility. There are two routes.

Advanced Degree

The most common path is an advanced degree, defined as any degree above a bachelor’s or a bachelor’s degree plus five years of progressive professional experience. For Ecuadorian professionals, the equivalency analysis is a step that often requires attention. Common Ecuadorian degrees and how they typically map to U.S. standards are outlined below:

Typical U.S. Equivalency Typical U.S. Equivalency EB-2 Eligibility Path Título de Ingeniero (5 years) Bachelor’s Degree Requires 5+ years of progressive work experience Licenciatura (4-5 years) Bachelor’s Degree Requires 5+ years of progressive work experience Maestría Master’s Degree Qualifies directly Doctorado Doctorate Qualifies directly

When USCIS uses the word “progressive,” it means more than time spent in a role. USCIS looks for a career trajectory that shows increasing responsibility, complexity, and specialized knowledge over time.

Ecuadorian credentials typically need to be evaluated by a recognized credential evaluation service for U.S. immigration purposes. These reports help USCIS compare your qualifications against U.S. academic standards with a consistent benchmark.

Exceptional Ability

Petitioners who don’t hold an advanced degree may still qualify by demonstrating exceptional ability, meaning a level of expertise significantly above what’s ordinarily encountered in a given field. USCIS requires evidence of at least three of the following six criteria:

An official academic record showing a degree in the relevant field

At least ten years of full-time experience documented by employer letters

A license or professional certification relevant to your occupation

Evidence of high remuneration relative to others in your field

Membership in professional associations requiring outstanding achievements for entry

Recognition for significant contributions to your industry by peers, government entities, or professional organizations

For Ecuadorian engineers and architects, membership in provincial professional bodies such as the Colegio de Ingenieros can support claims of licensure and association membership. The exceptional ability standard also requires that your expertise connect directly to the specific work you plan to pursue in the U.S.