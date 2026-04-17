EB-2 NIW Visa from Ecuador to the U.S. (2026 Guide)

The EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) lets qualified professionals apply for a U.S. green card without an employer sponsor. It is one of the most direct paths available to Ecuadorian professionals.
Unlike most employment-based visas, EB-2 NIW does not require employer sponsorship requirement or the labor certification process (PERM). If U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) determines that your work benefits the United States, it may waive those requirements.
At Colombo & Hurd, we have helped professionals from Ecuador and more than 100 countries obtain EB-2 NIW approvals. Our firm has handled more than 10,000 visa and green card approvals across a wide range of fields. This guide covers what the EB-2 NIW requires, how Ecuadorian credentials are evaluated, what the consular process looks like, and what real approvals can teach us about building a strong petition.
What Is the EB-2 NIW?
The EB-2 NIW is a subcategory of the EB-2 visa. The EB-2 category covers professionals with advanced degrees or individuals with exceptional ability in the sciences, arts, or business. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) Section 203(b)(2), EB-2 applicants normally require a job offer and a labor certification from the Department of Labor (DOL). The EB-2 NIW removes both requirements when USCIS determines that your work benefits the U.S.
Your eligibility rests on your qualifications and your proposed work in the U.S., not on whether a specific employer has agreed to hire you. This flexibility is important for professionals who want to work independently or explore different opportunities in the United States.
EB-2 NIW Success Stories: Ecuadorian Professionals Approved
The following cases illustrate how the EB-2 NIW applies across different professional profiles. These cases demonstrate strategies and principles that apply regardless of nationality. Background details have been kept general to protect client privacy.
Housing Developer
The United States faces a serious shortage of affordable housing, especially in high-demand markets. Our client, a housing developer , holds a Juris Doctor and a master’s degree in legal studies. She built her career in construction and residential development. Her proposed work centers on building affordable, energy-efficient homes using eco-friendly materials and renewable energy technologies.
The challenge in this case was connecting her legal education to her construction career. The Colombo & Hurd team explained that combination as a strength: her legal background gave her the regulatory and compliance skills needed to operate effectively within the U.S. construction industry. The petition explained how her work aligns with federal priorities around housing availability and economic growth. This case shows that USCIS recognizes the national importance of innovative, cross-disciplinary interdisciplinary work, and that clients with diverse backgrounds can succeed when their petition clearly connects their skills to pressing U.S. needs. USCIS approved the petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE). The full strategy is documented in our housing developer case study.
International Trade Specialist
With nearly two decades of experience in international trade, our client has spent his career helping businesses move beyond local markets and compete globally. His background includes export strategy, regulatory compliance, and market access.
In the United States, he plans to support small and mid-sized businesses by simplifying export processes and improving access to international markets. The petition focused on his proven ability to navigate complex trade systems and deliver measurable results. The Colombo & Hurd team positioned his work within U.S. priorities such as export growth and global competitiveness.
USCIS approved the petition without issuing an RFE, confirming that experienced trade professionals can contribute directly to U.S. economic growth.
Physician Addressing Diabetes and Obesity in the U.S.
Our client, an endocrinologist with over 15 years of experience, has focused her career on treating diabetes and metabolic conditions while promoting prevention and patient education.
Her proposed work in the United States addresses diabetes and obesity, two major public health challenges. The petition connected her clinical experience to national healthcare priorities, highlighting her role in improving disease management and long-term outcomes.
USCIS approved the petition without issuing an RFE, recognizing the importance of her work and her ability to advance it in the United States.
Agricultural Engineer Advancing Scalable Hydroponic Systems
Our client, an agricultural engineer with over 17 years of experience, built his career developing hydroponic and controlled-environment systems that improve efficiency, reduce waste, and support food safety.
His proposed work in the United States focuses on expanding these systems to promote more sustainable agricultural production, including improved water use and nutrient management.
When USCIS questioned whether his work extended beyond a single operation, the Colombo & Hurd team demonstrated that his methods are scalable across farms and production systems. His existing work with U.S. operations reinforced this point.
USCIS approved the petition after the RFE response, recognizing the value of scalable agricultural solutions in supporting food security and resource efficiency.
EB-2 NIW Eligibility Requirements for Ecuadorian Professionals
Before USCIS evaluates the national interest waiver itself, you must first establish baseline EB-2 eligibility. There are two routes.
Advanced Degree
The most common path is an advanced degree, defined as any degree above a bachelor’s or a bachelor’s degree plus five years of progressive professional experience. For Ecuadorian professionals, the equivalency analysis is a step that often requires attention. Common Ecuadorian degrees and how they typically map to U.S. standards are outlined below:
|
Typical U.S. Equivalency
|
Typical U.S. Equivalency
|
EB-2 Eligibility Path
|Título de Ingeniero (5 years)
|Bachelor’s Degree
|Requires 5+ years of progressive work experience
|Licenciatura (4-5 years)
|Bachelor’s Degree
|Requires 5+ years of progressive work experience
|Maestría
|Master’s Degree
|Qualifies directly
|Doctorado
|Doctorate
|Qualifies directly
When USCIS uses the word “progressive,” it means more than time spent in a role. USCIS looks for a career trajectory that shows increasing responsibility, complexity, and specialized knowledge over time.
Ecuadorian credentials typically need to be evaluated by a recognized credential evaluation service for U.S. immigration purposes. These reports help USCIS compare your qualifications against U.S. academic standards with a consistent benchmark.
Exceptional Ability
Petitioners who don’t hold an advanced degree may still qualify by demonstrating exceptional ability, meaning a level of expertise significantly above what’s ordinarily encountered in a given field. USCIS requires evidence of at least three of the following six criteria:
- An official academic record showing a degree in the relevant field
- At least ten years of full-time experience documented by employer letters
- A license or professional certification relevant to your occupation
- Evidence of high remuneration relative to others in your field
- Membership in professional associations requiring outstanding achievements for entry
- Recognition for significant contributions to your industry by peers, government entities, or professional organizations
For Ecuadorian engineers and architects, membership in provincial professional bodies such as the Colegio de Ingenieros can support claims of licensure and association membership. The exceptional ability standard also requires that your expertise connect directly to the specific work you plan to pursue in the U.S.
The Three-Prong Dhanasar Test
Once EB-2 eligibility is established, the petition moves to the NIW evaluation. USCIS reviews these petitions under the standard set by Matter of Dhanasar (2016), which requires the petitioner to satisfy three criteria by a preponderance of the evidence, meaning it is more likely than not that you meet each standard.
USCIS evaluates EB-2 NIW petitions using a three-part test:
Prong 1: Substantial merit and national importance
Your proposed endeavor, the specific work you plan to do in the U.S., must have both substantial merit and national importance. Substantial merit focuses on the value of the work itself. This means your work should have clear importance within your field, such as medicine, engineering, business, science, education, or technology. USCIS looks at whether the work is credible, well-defined, and relevant to the field. The emphasis is on the nature of the work, not how far its impact may reach.
National importance requires that the endeavor have the potential to produce meaningful benefits at a national or broader scale, not just for a single employer or local community. A project that is regional in scope can still meet this standard. The Matter of Dhanasar is clear that USCIS should assess the substance and potential impact of the work itself, not simply its geographic reach. Read our in-depth guide to Prong 1 of the Dhanasar framework.
Prong 2: Well-positioned to advance the endeavor
USCIS evaluates whether you specifically have the education, skills, and record of success to move the proposed work forward. Your career history in Ecuador becomes directly relevant here. Publications, patents, leadership in significant projects, and recognition from peers all carry weight. Letters of recommendation from independent experts, people who know your work through reputation rather than direct employment, tend to be particularly persuasive to adjudicators. Read our in-depth guide to Prong 2 of the Dhanasar framework.
Prong 3: National benefit from waiving the standard requirements
The final prong asks whether the U.S. gains more by waiving the job offer and PERM requirements than by requiring you to go through them. Petitioners typically address this by showing that the nature of their work, the urgency of the problem they’re addressing, or the impracticality of employer-sponsored immigration for their specific endeavor makes the standard labor market test unnecessary or counterproductive to national interests. Read our in-depth guide to Prong 3 of the Dhanasar framework.
Weighing the EB-1A against the EB-2 NIW? Our comparison guide breaks down the key differences.
Common Mistakes That Weaken EB-2 NIW Petitions
Based on our experience, these are some of the most frequent issues that result in a weaker petition or an RFE:
Framing the endeavor too narrowly. Petitions that describe work benefiting a single employer or local community often struggle to satisfy the national importance standard. USCIS needs to understand the broader impact potential of the work, even if it starts at a local scale. Matter of Dhanasar confirmed that regionally focused work can still carry national importance when the substance and potential impact justify it.
Relying too heavily on credentials without a concrete plan. Strong educational credentials matter, but USCIS expects a detailed, specific proposed endeavor with measurable goals. A general statement of intended work is not sufficient.
Underestimating the value of independent letters of recommendation. Letters from supervisors and colleagues have their place, but letters from professionals who know your work through professional reputation rather than direct employment carry more weight with USCIS adjudicators.
Not connecting your expertise to a documented national need. Successful petitions identify a concrete, measurable problem affecting the U.S. and show how your background and approach address it. Describing yourself as an expert in an important field is not, on its own, a national interest argument.
Filing too late. The EB-2 category is subject to annual numerical limits and can develop backlogs. Filing your I-140 petition as early as possible locks in a priority date, which determines when you can proceed to the final stages of the green card process. An earlier priority date can help reduce wait times later in the process.
Visa Availability and Priority Dates
The EB-2 category is subject to annual numerical limits set by the INA. When demand exceeds the available supply, a backlog develops and the category becomes “unavailable,” meaning petitioners with approved I-140 petitions must wait until the Department of State (DOS) Visa Bulletin shows their priority date as eligible to move forward.
Ecuador falls under the “Rest of World” chargeability area. As of May 2026, the EB-2 Rest of World date is current, meaning there is no backlog at this time for Ecuadorian petitioners. However, this can change. Check the Visa Bulletin monthly for up-to-date priority date information.
Filing your I-140 early matters for this reason. It secures your priority date regardless of when the rest of your process unfolds. Your priority date is the date your petition is filed. It determines your place in line for a green card.
How the Application Process Works for Ecuadorian Petitioners
For Ecuadorian professionals living in Ecuador, the process involves two main stages.
Stage 1: Form I-140 with USCIS
The petition begins with filing Form I-140 (the immigrant petition) with USCIS, accompanied by a comprehensive NIW petition package. The package typically includes your educational credentials, evidence supporting EB-2 eligibility, a detailed proposed endeavor statement, and documentation of your professional achievements.
Premium processing is available for the I-140. For an additional filing fee, USCIS commits to issuing a decision or an RFE within 45 business days. For the current premium processing fee, refer to the USCIS fee schedule. Given current processing volumes, many petitioners opt for premium processing to introduce more certainty into the timeline.
Stage 2: Consular Processing in Guayaquil or Adjustment of Status in the U.S.
After the I-140 petition is approved, the next step depends on where the applicant is located. Some applicants will complete their process at a U.S. consulate abroad, while others may finish their case from inside the United States.
Consular Processing in Guayaquil (for Applicants Outside the U.S.)
If the applicant is outside the United States, the case moves to the National Visa Center (NVC). At this stage, the applicant pays the required government fees and submits Form DS-260, the immigrant visa application.
For Ecuadorian nationals, immigrant visa interviews take place at the U.S. Consulate General in Guayaquil. The U.S. Embassy in Quito does not process immigrant visas. It only handles nonimmigrant visas.
The interview process in Guayaquil usually takes two days. On the first day, the applicant submits original civil documents, such as passports, birth certificates, and police records. On the second day, the applicant attends the interview and completes biometrics.
Most Ecuadorian documents are issued in Spanish. For this reason, certified English translations are required for all documents submitted to U.S. immigration authorities. In some cases, additional explanations may be helpful to clarify professional credentials, academic records, or letters of recommendation.
Adjustment of Status (for Applicants in the U.S.)
If the applicant is already in the United States with valid status, they may qualify for Adjustment of Status. This allows them to apply for a green card without leaving the country.
Once a visa number is available, the applicant may file Form I-485 to apply for permanent residence. Many applicants also file Form I-765 for a work permit and Form I-131 for travel permission simultaneously.
To qualify, the applicant must show that they entered the United States lawfully and have maintained valid status. Some exceptions may apply, but these should be reviewed carefully.
In many cases, USCIS may approve the case without an interview. However, the agency can still require one depending on the circumstances.
Because Ecuador falls under the “Rest of World” category and the priority date is currently current, eligible petitioners in the U.S. may be able to file Form I-140 and Form I-485 (the final green card application) at the same time. This can simplify the overall process and reduce the total wait time. Confirm current dates on the Visa Bulletin before filing.
The right path depends on your current immigration status, where you are located, and the visa availability timeline for your priority date. The two routes carry different procedural requirements, cost structures, and timing considerations. An attorney can help you evaluate the options given your situation.