EB-2 NIW for Software Engineers and Tech Professionals

The EB-2 National Interest Waiver (EB-2 NIW) allows qualified professionals to self-petition for a U.S. green card without a permanent job offer or employer sponsorship. For software engineers and other technology professionals, this pathway can be especially strong. In recent years, the U.S. federal government has repeatedly identified areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, advanced computing, semiconductor innovation, and digital infrastructure as critical national priorities. Work in these fields often aligns well with the EB-2 NIW requirement that the proposed endeavor has “national importance.”

At Colombo & Hurd, we’ve helped many highly qualified professionals secure EB-2 NIW approvals, including software engineers, cybersecurity specialists, AI researchers, and other advanced technology experts. Successful cases typically share a key element: they clearly connect the individual’s technical work to broader outcomes that benefit the United States, rather than focusing only on the needs of a single employer.

This guide explains how the EB-2 NIW works for software engineers and technology professionals, what USCIS officers evaluate when reviewing petitions, and how to build a petition that holds up to scrutiny. While tech work has a particularly natural alignment with the EB-2 NIW’s national importance criteria, this pathway is available to qualified professionals across many fields.

What Is the EB-2 NIW?

The EB-2 National Interest Waiver is part of the employment-based second preference (EB-2) immigrant visa category. It allows qualifying professionals to request a waiver of the usual requirement for a permanent job offer and labor certification (PERM). Instead of relying on an employer sponsor, you self-petition by demonstrating that your work serves the national interest of the United States.

There are two ways to qualify for EB-2 classification before reaching the EB-2 NIW analysis:

Advanced degree: A U.S. master’s degree or higher (or foreign equivalent). A bachelor’s degree (or foreign equivalent) plus at least five years of progressive post-baccalaureate experience can also satisfy this requirement under federal regulations.

A U.S. master’s degree or higher (or foreign equivalent). A bachelor’s degree (or foreign equivalent) plus at least five years of progressive post-baccalaureate experience can also satisfy this requirement under federal regulations. Exceptional ability: A level of expertise significantly above what is ordinarily found in your field, demonstrated through at least three of six recognized evidence types (education, experience letters, licensure, high salary, professional association membership, or recognition for contributions).

Once you’ve established EB-2 eligibility, the EB-2 NIW analysis applies a three-part test drawn from the controlling legal precedent, Matter of Dhanasar, 26 i&N Dec. 884 (AAO 2016).

EB-2 NIW Success Stories for Tech and Engineering Professionals

Real EB-2 NIW approvals show how professionals in technology, engineering, and digital innovation can successfully demonstrate national importance under the Dhanasar framework. Below are several recent Colombo & Hurd case studies highlighting how different technical backgrounds, from cybersecurity and cloud engineering to digital platforms and quality systems were positioned to meet the EB-2 NIW standard.

Cybersecurity and Cloud Infrastructure Engineer (India)

In this case, an Indian cybersecurity and cloud infrastructure engineer secured EB-2 NIW approval by demonstrating how his work strengthens digital security and infrastructure reliability in the United States. His expertise in cybersecurity and cloud systems was positioned as directly supporting the resilience of modern digital services that businesses rely on every day. USCIS approved the petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE), recognizing the national importance of cybersecurity and infrastructure protection.

Technology Professional Supporting U.S. SMEs (Brazil)

A Brazilian technology professional received EB-2 NIW approval based on his work helping small and medium-sized U.S. businesses strengthen cybersecurity and modernize digital systems. His proposed endeavor focused on improving operational efficiency, reducing cyber risk, and helping companies adopt more secure digital tools. By linking his work to the broader cybersecurity and digital readiness challenges facing American businesses, the petition demonstrated clear national importance.

Cybersecurity Engineer in the Gaming Industry (Colombia)

In another EB-2 NIW success story, a Colombian engineer working in cybersecurity within the gaming sector obtained approval by showing how protecting digital platforms and online ecosystems contributes to a safer digital environment. The case highlighted how cybersecurity expertise can extend beyond individual companies and help strengthen broader digital infrastructure relied upon by millions of users.

Product Designer Transforming the U.S. Sports Technology Industry (Germany)

A German product designer secured EB-2 NIW approval for a proposed digital platform aimed at transforming how sports fans interact with teams and events in the United States. The petition demonstrated how innovation in fan-engagement technology contributes to an industry that plays a major economic and cultural role in the country. USCIS ultimately recognized that advancing digital engagement tools in sports carries broader national significance.

Quality Systems Engineer Advancing ISO-Based Operational Standards (Argentina)

An Argentinian quality systems engineer secured EB-2 NIW approval without a Request for Evidence after presenting a career built around implementing ISO-9001 quality management systems and training programs. The petition showed how improving operational consistency and internal processes can strengthen the long-term performance of American businesses. Letters of interest from organizations planning to use his services helped demonstrate real demand and national relevance.