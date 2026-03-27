EB-2 NIW RFE: What It Means and How to Respond

A Request for Evidence (RFE) is often a common part of the EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) review process. An RFE means the officer reviewing your I-140 petition needs more documentation, requires more explanation or information regarding certain aspects of the petition, or has specific questions that need to be resolved before making a decision. The issuance of an RFE does not signal a denial, and petitioners keep their priority date intact during the response period.

As EB-2 NIW petition volume has grown by nearly 190% in recent years, RFEs have become more frequent. The good news is that many petitions win approval after a well-prepared response. Working with experienced legal counsel makes a meaningful and significant difference.

At Colombo & Hurd, our dedicated RFE department develops individualized response strategies for every EB-2 NIW RFE the firm handles. With more than 2,500 EB-2 NIW and EB-1A approvals since 2023, the firm has a strong track record of turning RFE notices into approvals.

What Is An RFE?

USCIS issues an RFE when the reviewing officer needs more information to approve the petition. The RFE notice specifies what additional documentation the officer might request, what challenges the officer is making, and what questions the officer has and sets a deadline for the response.

Every EB-2 NIW petition goes through the three-prong test established by the Matter of Dhanasar. The officer evaluates whether:

The proposed endeavor has substantial merit and national importance (Prong 1)

The petitioner is well-positioned to advance the proposed endeavor (Prong 2)

The benefits of waiving the job offer and labor certification requirements would serve the United States (Prong 3)

Note: An RFE can target one, two, or all three prongs at the same time.

A typical EB-2 NIW RFE uses USCIS-templated language that covers multiple areas of the case and the NIW framework. The specific content and the underlying reasoning for the templated language depends on what USCIS prioritizes at the time of adjudication, which is why keeping up with USCIS trends is highly important and necessary for success.

Because NIW decisions involve officer discretion, two similar cases may get different notices. Similarly, two very different cases can receive similar notices from the same officer, depending on the officer’s discretion. These patterns show which types of evidence officers expect, so legal teams can prepare more focused responses based on officer track records and USCIS trends.

An RFE is a potential procedural step, not a final decision. Many EB-2 NIW petitions win approval after a strong response. At Colombo & Hurd, our RFE department regularly helps clients turn these notices into approvals with targeted evidence and clear legal arguments.

The Most Common Triggers of an RFE in EB-2 NIW Petitions

USCIS sends an RFE when the initial evidence falls short of what the specific officer needs to approve the petition. They have specific questions about evidence or the overall petition, or they require additional explanation or information.

In 2026, the most common EB-2 NIW RFE triggers continue to relate to the three Dhanasar prongs, with national importance being the primary focus, along with a growing category of credibility challenges based on inconsistencies with other records.

Prong 1: National Importance Challenges

National importance is the element officers challenge most frequently in 2026. Officers typically want specific, measurable evidence that the proposed endeavor benefits the country as a whole, or substantially benefits the region, or specific area that the endeavor will take place in, not just a single employer, clients, customers, or limited end-users. Officers are increasingly focused on the broad impact of the endeavor as well as how it is novel or innovative for the field or the country and utilize their discretion.

Officers now examine more closely whether the petitioner’s methods differ from existing U.S. practices, and they expect more detailed economic projections. The current RFE trends for employment-based petitions show that officers are using wide discretion when evaluating national importance compared to previous years.

Prong 2: Being Well-Positioned to Advance the Endeavor

Officers continue to challenge Prong 2, though not as consistently as in previous years due to the shift to focusing on national importance. Officers challenge Prong 2 for various reasons based on their discretion – for instance, they may request more information as to the plan to advance the endeavor, they may seek particular types of letters or objective evidence, or they may request further documentation of American interest in the endeavor. Two areas draw particular attention in 2026:

Independent and objective evidence: Officers are increasingly looking for contracts, collaborations, or documented adoption of the petitioner’s methods rather than relying primarily on recommendation letters and letters documenting interest.

Officers are increasingly looking for contracts, collaborations, or documented adoption of the petitioner’s methods rather than relying primarily on recommendation letters and letters documenting interest. Financial feasibility: Officers increasingly request evidence of how the petitioner plans to fund the proposed endeavor, including bank statements, business plans, and projected startup costs. Providing this documentation in the initial filing can reduce the likelihood of an RFE on Prong 2 and is key if the petitioner intends on operating as an independent professional or starting a business.

Prong 3: Balancing the National Interest Against Labor Certification

Prong 3 challenges rarely carry independent weight as they are almost always tied to Prong 1 and Prong 2 challenges. Officers typically raise Prong 3 when they have already challenged Prongs 1 and 2. A strong showing on the first two prongs usually resolves Prong 3 as well, because the legal framework connects all three elements, and most of the required evidence for Prong 3 is present in the other two Prongs.

How RFE Triggers Differ by Professional Field

RFE triggers vary depending on the petitioner’s field of work, and the January 2025 USCIS policy manual update clarified how officers evaluate different types of proposed endeavors:

STEM researchers and engineers generally have a clearer path to demonstrating national importance, but officers still expect evidence that the work reaches beyond a single lab or institution and connects to broader national priorities.

generally have a clearer path to demonstrating national importance, but officers still expect evidence that the work reaches beyond a single lab or institution and connects to broader national priorities. Entrepreneurs and business consultants need to show measurable business traction, such as investment secured, significant interest in the proposed business, and strong enough financial resources. When it comes to national importance, strong and realistic projections of revenue generated, economic impact on the field, region, and/or industry, and documented job creation are important.

need to show measurable business traction, such as investment secured, significant interest in the proposed business, and strong enough financial resources. When it comes to national importance, strong and realistic projections of revenue generated, economic impact on the field, region, and/or industry, and documented job creation are important. Educators need to demonstrate scalable impact beyond a single classroom or institution, such as curriculum adopted by multiple schools or measurable improvements in student outcomes.

Across all fields, the key is connecting the petitioner’s specific work to national-level outcomes with concrete, documented evidence.

Date and Employment Inconsistencies

Beyond the Dhanasar prongs, one of the most consequential RFE triggers in 2026 involves inconsistencies between the I-140 petition and prior government filings. USCIS officers now cross-reference petition materials with DS-160 applications, ETA 9089 forms, and other Department of State submissions. They compare employment start dates, job titles, and employer names across filings.

Even a minor discrepancy can trigger a credibility-based RFE that expands across all three Dhanasar prongs as it can cause officers to question the petition and its evidence in totality. To prevent these RFEs, share your complete employment history with your legal team before filing, making them aware of any aspect that is not evident from your existing materials and your resume. Include exact dates and job titles from all prior government submissions. If a prior filing contains an error, our attorneys at Colombo & Hurd can advise you on the issue before it becomes a problem.

Wondering if you qualify for an EB-2 NIW? Fill out our free profile evaluation, and our team will assess your eligibility and help you understand how to position your case for approval.

What USCIS Officers Are Actually Asking For Behind the Legal Language

RFE notices often use templated language shared between officers but the underlying reasoning for the RFE can vary considerably. Part of building an effective response is identifying what evidence the officer needs beyond what the notice states. Since the NIW is a discretionary category, the RFE department at Colombo & Hurd analyzes each notice individually.

Type of RFE Notice What It Means Most Effective Response Approach Focused and detailed questions The officer wants specific additional information on particular evidence gaps Address each question directly with specific evidence Broad, templated language The officer needs more evidence but has not specified exactly what Study the officer’s adjudication history and address the underlying concerns, aiming to adress as many underlying concerns as possible Covers areas already in the original petition The officer may need the evidence re-presented with clearer connections to the legal standard Re-organize and strengthen the original evidence with additional supporting materials

Every USCIS RFE response should follow the NIW legal framework under Matter of Dhanasar and map each piece of evidence to the three-prong standard. A well-prepared response keeps all legal arguments aligned with the EB-2 NIW requirements.

How to Respond to an EB-2 NIW RFE: A Step-by-Step Framework

A strong response answers what the officer explicitly asks for and what the officer may be signaling beneath the templated language.

Step 1: Analyze the RFE Notice and Identify the Officer’s Concerns

Before drafting anything, the legal team should review the RFE notice line by line and compare it to the initial petition and take into account the officer’s history if available. The goal: determine what pattern the RFE follows, identify evidence gaps, and review the officer’s adjudication history. The final step of this process is drafting the legal strategy for the response to the RFE, keeping in mind that the RFE process is more argumentative than the initial filing.

Step 2: Gather Targeted Evidence

Once the analysis is complete, the next step is to assemble evidence that addresses each concern the RFE raises. The response should also strengthen the overall case to address not only the officer’s challenges, but also recent USCIS trends. Common additions include:

Updated documentation and evidence of prior accomplishments not included in the original filing

Financial projections and feasibility evidence such as bank statements, updated model plans that are in line with USCIS trends, business plans, and startup cost estimates

Independent evidence of engagement with U.S. institutions, including contracts, partnerships, and letters of interest

New expert letters and economic evaluations addressing the specific concerns the RFE raised if the officer requests them specifically or otherwise appears open to them.

Step 3: Draft a Cover Letter That Functions as a Legal Brief

The RFE response cover letter should present stronger legal arguments than the original petition support letter. The cover letter must address the specific officer, the specific RFE, and the specific record. It must accomplish three things:

Address each point the officer raised while showing how evidence satisfies each concern, while addressing issues in the intepretation of formal legal arguments. Often, the best approach is to combine both approaches whenever feasible, as approval rates can be significantly impacted by only providing officers with what evidence is available without addressing heightened standards or novel requirements. Ensure all legal arguments stay aligned with the NIW framework under Matter of Dhanasar Explain clearly why the evidence, taken together, meets the three-prong standard

The most effective responses balance cooperation with clear legal reasoning that helps the officer connect the evidence to each Dhanasar prong.

Step 4: Organize and Submit the Response Package

A well-organized response includes a table of contents, clearly labeled exhibits, and evidence addressing each RFE concern. A good presentation helps the officer follow the argument and connect the evidence to the legal standard.