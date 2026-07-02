EB-2 NIW Opportunities for Maritime, Shipbuilding, and Marine Engineering Professionals

The April 2025 Executive Order “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance” set a clear national goal: rebuild U.S. shipbuilding and the maritime workforce behind it. For naval architects and marine engineers, shipyard production engineers and construction managers, component and supply-chain engineers, and port and logistics engineers, that goal is directly relevant to an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) petition. When a professional can link their documented record to the priorities named in the order, they have a clear national-importance argument to build on.

Why the 2025 Order Matters for EB-2 NIW Petitions

The United States builds less than one percent of the world’s commercial ships, while China produces roughly half. The 2025 Maritime Dominance Order ties that gap directly to national security and to a long decline in shipyard capacity, skilled workers, and suppliers.

The order names domestic shipbuilding as a security and economic priority, directing federal agencies to act through funding, workforce development, and regulatory reform. Specific mechanisms include a Maritime Security Trust Fund, a Shipbuilding Financial Incentives Program, and Maritime Prosperity Zones modeled on tax-advantaged Opportunity Zones.

It also calls for expanded mariner training, larger merchant marine academies, and clearer paths for Coast Guard members to move into the Merchant Marine.

Two other federal frameworks reinforce this priority. The Jones Act, in place for more than 100 years, requires cargo moving between two U.S. ports to travel on a U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged, U.S.-owned vessel crewed mostly by Americans, tying domestic shipping directly to the shipyard capacity the order aims to rebuild. The Section 301 investigation into China’s shipbuilding practices adds further support: through it, the federal government has formally identified foreign shipbuilding dominance as a threat to U.S. economic and national security interests.

Together, these sources create a broader federal policy context for the national importance of maritime and shipbuilding work. Because shipyards, ports, and supply chains operate across the whole country, the national benefit of maritime professionals extends well beyond any single employer, which is why waiving the job offer requirement fits these cases.

Federal Investment and Present-Day Demand

The order’s priorities have already attracted concrete investment. Under a 2025 trade agreement, South Korea, the world’s second-largest shipbuilding nation, pledged up to $150 billion toward U.S. shipbuilding. Hanwha announced a $5 billion expansion of the Philadelphia shipyard it acquired in 2024, with plans to raise annual output from fewer than two vessels toward as many as 20 and grow its workforce from roughly 1,800 toward 4,000 over the next decade. That investment gives the order’s priorities tangible, present-day support.

New orders tied to the U.S. Jones Act fleet, liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and naval programs point to sustained demand for naval architects, marine engineers, and other advanced maritime professionals.

A Recent EB-2 NIW Approval for a Marine Engineer

The EB-2 NIW is not limited to a list of job titles: engineers, shipyard and port managers, supply-chain and logistics specialists, credentialed mariners, maritime economists, policy researchers, and cybersecurity specialists can all connect their work to a stated national priority. What carries a petition is not the job title but the documented connection between the work and a national need.

A case handled by Colombo & Hurd illustrates how these arguments work in practice. The client was a marine engineer from Colombia with nearly 30 years of experience in maritime security and naval technology. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Marine Engineering and two Master’s degrees, one in Project Management and one in International Relations. His proposed endeavor: help smaller U.S. shipyards modernize their design, construction, and repair operations.

The central challenge was translation. The client’s record was built almost entirely within military and defense environments, including submarine programs and naval technology initiatives. The petition had to demonstrate how that experience mapped to the specific needs of the U.S. civilian shipbuilding industry.

Rather than cataloguing his achievements, the petition anchored them to federal priorities already on record, including the Defense Production Act and the National Shipbuilding Research Program.

The evidentiary record centered on three specific accomplishments. The client had led the mid-life modernization of an entire submarine fleet, a program requiring coordination across international partners and delivery in a technically demanding, high-stakes environment. He had directed the DATALINK project, a software initiative that built encrypted communication capability across submarines, surface ships, helicopters, and aircraft. And he had authored the Submarine Fundamentals Manual, a training text still used to prepare specialists in the field.

The petition framed the national-importance argument around the specific pressures facing smaller U.S. shipyards: limited access to advanced technologies, thin pipelines of trained workers, and growing demands tied to defense readiness and supply chain resilience. The client’s record in facility upgrades, technology integration, and workforce development connected directly to each of those needs.

The strongest argument was the consistent pattern it demonstrated: managing technological change, leading large engineering projects, and developing the workforce behind them. That is precisely the capacity U.S. shipyards need to rebuild.

USCIS approved the petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE).

EB-2 NIW Considerations for Maritime Professionals

The 2025 Maritime Dominance Executive Order may provide useful policy context, but it should not be treated as a substitute for the petitioner’s individual record or proposed endeavor. USCIS does not approve EB-2 NIW petitions simply because a person works in shipbuilding, marine engineering, port operations, or a related maritime field.

The order is most useful when cited accurately and narrowly. It helps explain why domestic shipbuilding capacity, maritime workforce development, and supply-chain resilience are federal priorities.

The petition still has to demonstrate how the individual’s specific work relates to those priorities and why that work matters beyond a single employer or local project.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the 2025 Maritime Dominance Executive Order strengthen an EB-2 NIW case?

It can serve as strong supporting evidence. The order frames U.S. shipbuilding and the maritime workforce as national security and economic priorities and calls directly for expanding that workforce. Citing it helps show the field addresses a stated federal priority, but the petitioner’s own record still has to carry the case.

Can a professional get a green card in shipbuilding without an employer sponsor?

Yes. The EB-2 NIW waives the job offer and labor certification that normally apply to an EB-2 PERM case, so a petitioner can self-petition without an employer sponsor. Shipbuilding and marine engineering professionals use this path when their work serves the national interest.

Are maritime professionals with advanced degrees eligible for an EB-2 NIW?

A maritime professional who holds an advanced degree, or who can demonstrate exceptional ability, may be eligible when the proposed work serves a national priority. U.S. Coast Guard credentials and a record of high-responsibility roles help establish your standing. As with any case, approval depends on the strength of your evidence and your national-importance argument.

Key Takeaway

The 2025 order gives maritime and shipbuilding professionals something earlier petitioners did not have: a current federal statement that their field is a national priority. That recognition is where a case begins, not where it ends. What ultimately carries a petition is the record behind it: results documented clearly enough to show that the work advances a national need.