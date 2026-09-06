EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Telecommunications Engineer from Venezuela

Telecommunications Engineer
Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a telecommunications engineer from Venezuela who specializes in disaster recovery and infrastructure resilience. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE). After consular processing, the client received his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.
When hurricanes and other extreme weather events damage telecommunications infrastructure, the consequences extend beyond lost phone or internet service. Emergency responders can lose coordination, hospitals and government agencies can face communication gaps, and communities may struggle to access critical information. Preparing networks for these disruptions and improving how service is restored afterward is an important part of disaster readiness and recovery.
That challenge is at the center of the client’s proposed work in the United States. His goal is to improve how telecommunications providers prepare for major disruptions and restore critical services afterward by developing more consistent disaster-recovery practices that can be applied across the industry.
Immigration Attorney Aaron Labreque led the EB-2 NIW petition, and Immigration Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through consular processing.
A Career Built on Network Resilience and Disaster Recovery
Our client holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in telecommunications engineering. For more than a decade, he has led network deployment and disaster recovery projects as a program director, project manager, and product manager. That experience covered service rollouts, infrastructure consolidation, and restoration in multiple regional markets.
As a program director, he led large, multidisciplinary teams of engineers and subcontractors through complex deployments, with a focus on hurricane contingency planning and rapid network recovery after major storms. That work earned him sustained recognition for performance, reliability, and delivery.. He also co-authored a technical publication in the field and holds certifications in project management, network engineering, and information security auditing.
In the United States, he plans to develop industry-wide guidelines for restoring telecom infrastructure after natural disasters. Before a storm, his model assesses vulnerable sites, prioritizes backup power, and hardens critical infrastructure. After a storm, it sequences which sites come back first, allocates crews, and improves field-team readiness. Additionally, he will train local professionals and strengthen communications resilience in the communities most exposed to extreme weather.
Making an Industry-Wide Standard Clear and Concrete
The client’s work focused on developing a broader framework for telecommunications disaster preparedness and recovery. He planned to create disaster recovery guidelines that telecommunications providers and other organizations could use to prepare for major disruptions and restore critical services more effectively across disaster-prone areas. One of the key challenges was operationalizing these guidelines to demonstrate how they would work across different organizations and communities, and how extensive experience in telecommunications and disaster response informed the approach.
Turning Field Experience Into a Clear, Well-Supported Plan
To meet that challenge, the petition presented the proposed endeavor as a structured, two-phase model. Step by step, the petition laid out what to do before and after a storm, so USCIS could see what the guidelines would cover, and how carriers, agencies, and communities would use them.
The petition connected those priorities to what the client specifically proposed, showing how his guidelines would advance federal efforts to strengthen emergency communications and prioritize restoring essential telecommunications services during disruptions. The Telecommunications Service Priority program, an FCC effort managed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), requires carriers to prioritize restoring critical circuits after an outage. The National Emergency Communications Plan sets the country’s strategic roadmap for emergency communications.
To demonstrate how the client could carry the endeavor forward, the petition included evidence from those who had worked with him directly. Letters of recommendation from independent professionals in the field spoke to his track record, and one former technical lead described his pivotal role in a major network rollout, coordinating and leading dozens of installation teams. Beyond that history, letters of interest from prospective partners and community leaders pointed to real U.S. demand for his expertise. The petition also documented his leadership on major recovery projects and his professional certifications, and a record of industry recognition for project delivery, operations, quality, and leadership. It also included evidence of a U.S. company tied to the endeavor, showing the work had a concrete home in the United States rather than existing only as a plan.
From EB-2 NIW Approval to Permanent Residency
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing a Request for Evidence. Afterwards, Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through consular processing at the U.S. Embassy in Panama City, Panama. Because routine visa services remain suspended at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, Venezuelan applicants who pursue consular processing may need to complete their immigrant visa interview outside Venezuela. The client successfully completed this final stage of the process and became a U.S. permanent resident.
Beyond the professional milestone, this case carried deep personal meaning for the client. He had been living apart from his family, and building his future in the United States also meant building a home where they could be together again.
A Clear Line From National Problem to Proven Ability
The case succeeded because every piece pointed in the same direction, starting with a specific national problem: when disasters knock out communications, emergency response, businesses, and entire communities feel the effects. The proposed endeavor addressed that problem directly with industry-wide guidelines for restoring service, a plan meant for carriers, agencies, and communities across the industry, not a single network.
The client’s professional record was built to deliver exactly that kind of work, pairing telecommunications engineering with years of leading complex network projects and recovery efforts. That pairing meant he could both design the guidelines and put them into practice. Independent recognition and letters of interest from outside stakeholders confirmed that his ability and the demand for his work were documented on the record, not simply described by the client.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW Green Card
|Nationality
|Venezuela
|Professional Field
|Telecommunications
|Education
|Bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in telecommunications engineering
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Attorneys
|Attorney Aaron Labreque (I-140) and Immigration Attorney Michelle Villagran (CP)
|Final Outcome
|Green card approved (lawful permanent residency granted through CP)
|Green Card Approval Date
|August 12, 2026
“This case brought together what I find most meaningful about this work. We took years of technical telecommunications experience and showed how it could address a broader national challenge in disaster recovery and infrastructure resilience. What made it especially meaningful is that the approval was also an important step toward reuniting our client with his family. It was a reminder that behind the legal strategy and evidence, there is always a larger human story.”