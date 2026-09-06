EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Telecommunications Engineer from Venezuela

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a telecommunications engineer from Venezuela who specializes in disaster recovery and infrastructure resilience. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE). After consular processing, the client received his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.

When hurricanes and other extreme weather events damage telecommunications infrastructure, the consequences extend beyond lost phone or internet service. Emergency responders can lose coordination, hospitals and government agencies can face communication gaps, and communities may struggle to access critical information. Preparing networks for these disruptions and improving how service is restored afterward is an important part of disaster readiness and recovery.

That challenge is at the center of the client’s proposed work in the United States. His goal is to improve how telecommunications providers prepare for major disruptions and restore critical services afterward by developing more consistent disaster-recovery practices that can be applied across the industry.

Immigration Attorney Aaron Labreque led the EB-2 NIW petition, and Immigration Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through consular processing.

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