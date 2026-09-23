EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Telecommunications Engineer from Mexico

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a telecommunications engineer from Mexico who specializes in Open RAN integration and 5G network automation. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE), and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.

The United States is strengthening its wireless networks through Open RAN, an approach that lets carriers build 5G systems using equipment from many vendors instead of depending on just a few. Making that model work requires engineers who can bring different technologies together, test them at scale, automate network operations, and address security challenges. That is where the client’s experience is especially relevant. He has worked on large-scale Open RAN and 5G deployments, developing automation and integration methods designed to make these networks easier and more efficient to build and operate.

Our client’s proposed endeavor is to simplify network integration and testing, strengthen security, and automate operations for Open RAN and 5G infrastructure in the United States.

Client Profile