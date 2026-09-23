EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Telecommunications Engineer from Mexico

Telecommunications Engineer
Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a telecommunications engineer from Mexico who specializes in Open RAN integration and 5G network automation. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE), and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.
The United States is strengthening its wireless networks through Open RAN, an approach that lets carriers build 5G systems using equipment from many vendors instead of depending on just a few. Making that model work requires engineers who can bring different technologies together, test them at scale, automate network operations, and address security challenges. That is where the client’s experience is especially relevant. He has worked on large-scale Open RAN and 5G deployments, developing automation and integration methods designed to make these networks easier and more efficient to build and operate.
Our client’s proposed endeavor is to simplify network integration and testing, strengthen security, and automate operations for Open RAN and 5G infrastructure in the United States.
Client Profile
From Radio Frequency Engineering to Nationwide 5G Automation
The client holds a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering and completed a post-graduate program in artificial intelligence. He brings 14 years of progressive professional experience as a radio frequency engineer, beginning with work on shaping the radio signals that carry mobile calls and data, and planning and optimizing 3G and 4G networks for telecommunications carriers.
Over the following years, his work grew to include automation and data analytics, and the tools the client built cut the cost and effort of planning and deploying networks. In a nationwide Open RAN project, the client directed field testing and optimization for thousands of 5G sites. That work also meant bringing equipment from many vendors together into one network, using cloud systems, location-based analytics, and AI and machine learning. One automated testing process the client developed increased deployment efficiency by 30 percent.
The client also led the first U.S. project to carry voice calls over a 5G network. The method he invented, now formally registered, keeps calls connected as a phone moves between cell towers. Our client’s goal is to make Open RAN networks easier for carriers to build, test, and secure, drawing on the automation and optimization methods the client refined across earlier deployments. This work reaches major wireless carriers, rural and private networks, enterprise customers, and government-related applications, supporting a more secure and scalable telecommunications infrastructure.
The Challenge
Connecting Specialized Technical Work to National Importance
The petition needed to connect hands-on Open RAN and automation work to the security and strength of U.S. wireless infrastructure as a whole. The petition also needed to establish that the client was ready to carry this work forward. A strong track record in radio frequency engineering, automation, and large-scale 5G deployment addressed that need directly.
Strategic Approach
Aligning Open RAN Expertise with Federal Priorities in Wireless Technology
The petition showed how the client’s work connects to a clear set of national priorities. The United States has committed funding and policy support to accelerate Open RAN adoption, from the Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund to the National Strategy to Secure 5G and Federal Communications Commission actions on Open RAN and 5G spectrum. The client’s work advances those same goals, supporting a more secure, more diverse, and more competitive wireless supply chain.
Supporting evidence came from people who had seen the impact of the work firsthand. Letters of recommendation from senior leaders across different telecommunications companies described the client’s contributions to large-scale 5G and Open RAN deployments. A letter of interest from a wireless testing company reflected real demand for the client’s expertise in automation, security, and RF optimization.
A detailed business plan showed how the client would put this expertise to work. The plan laid out advisory, integration, testing, and automation services for major carriers, rural and private networks, enterprise customers, and government agencies, with the client funding the launch personally. This concrete path forward showed the client was prepared to deliver these services and had thought through how they would reach the market. With the client already doing this work in the United States at national scale, the record gave USCIS direct evidence that the work was both real and needed.
The Result
EB-2 NIW Green Card Approved Without an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without an RFE. After completing the AOS process, the client received his green card and is now a lawful permanent resident of the United States.
As a permanent resident, the client can now deliver these specialized services to carriers and partners across the U.S. telecommunications sector.