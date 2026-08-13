EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Marketing Strategist from El Salvador

Marketing Strategist
Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a marketing strategist from El Salvador who focuses on strengthening nonprofit organizations. USCIS approved the petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE), and after the Adjustment of Status process, she received her green card. She is now a lawful permanent resident of the United States.
Across the country, nonprofits serve vulnerable communities, often on tight budgets and with small teams. Strong marketing and communications help them raise funds, reach more people, and build lasting support. When organizations lack this expertise, their ability to carry out important community programs may be limited.
The client’s proposed endeavor is to equip nonprofit staff with practical skills in branding, digital marketing, and communications. Her plan also includes shared-learning platforms that improve outreach and long-term sustainability. Senior Attorney Jason Qiu led her EB-2 NIW petition and Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the Adjustment of Status process that resulted in her green card.
The client holds a master of science degree in entrepreneurship and innovation, along with a bachelor’s degree in integrated marketing communications. Over more than six years, her career has grown across marketing, communications, and digital strategy roles. Much of that work has centered on nonprofits and community-serving programs.
Her responsibilities have included campaign management, social media, branding, and content creation. In strategist and consultant roles, she designed marketing strategies, led teams, and delivered measurable results. She has also built digital marketing campaigns for internationally recognized brands, giving her experience in both the private and nonprofit worlds. In the United States, the client plans to close a gap that many nonprofits share: limited marketing and communications capacity. Her model pairs hands-on training with ongoing advisory support, through both virtual and in-person workshops. Topics range from strategic planning and fund development to branding, graphic design, and data literacy. The client also plans to build a shared-learning platform where organizations can collaborate and access resources long after the initial training has ended.
Connecting Marketing Expertise to a National Need
Marketing is often viewed as a function that supports the commercial goals of an individual business. The challenge was to explain why the client’s proposed work extended beyond that traditional role and could benefit communities across the United States.
Although the client had experience in both private-sector marketing and nonprofit work, the petition focused on the connection between strategic communications and the ability of mission-driven organizations to serve the public. Better outreach and fundraising practices can help nonprofits reach potential donors, expand programs, and connect community members with needed services.
The endeavor was also prospective, meaning that much of the planned work had not yet taken place. The petition therefore needed concrete evidence that the client had a practical plan and that U.S. organizations were interested in the services she proposed to offer.
As Senior Attorney Qiu explained: “We worked with the client to document a detailed implementation plan and gathered strong letters of interest from nonprofits and universities that showed specific demand for her work.”
Stronger Nonprofits, Stronger Communities
The petition showed that the client’s work advances a goal the federal government has invested in for years: helping the organizations that serve underserved communities do more with what they have. It connected her endeavor to concrete national efforts, including federal programs that fund nonprofit capacity-building and technical assistance for organizations in economically distressed areas. Citing these programs helped provide context for why stronger nonprofit communications and fundraising capabilities matter beyond any single organization.
The evidence also documented how the client intended to carry out her endeavor. Her implementation plan outlined the training, advisory services, and shared-learning resources she planned to offer. Letters of interest from nonprofit leaders and universities showed that U.S. organizations had a specific interest in supporting or participating in the proposed work. Some of those letters also identified a need for services designed for Spanish-speaking organizations.
The petition then connected that plan to the client’s existing record. It included her co-authored research on adapting marketing and communications education to digital platforms, which was relevant to her proposed virtual training model. It also documented her first-place award for the strongest concept in a proposal competition.
Senior Attorney Qiu said: “We highlighted her research on bringing marketing and communications teaching to digital platforms, which showed her innovative work in the field. Detailed recommendation letters then tied that record together and connected it to her endeavor.”
Together, the implementation plan, letters of interest, research, professional experience, and recommendation letters showed that the endeavor was specific and supported by relevant experience and demonstrated interest. The evidence also explained how improving nonprofit marketing capacity could support the communities those organizations serve.
EB-2 NIW Green Card Approved Without an RFE
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without issuing a Request for Evidence, recognizing the national importance of the client’s work in strengthening nonprofit capacity. She then completed the Adjustment of Status process and received her green card, becoming a lawful permanent resident of the United States.
As a permanent resident, she can now put her plan into motion for nonprofits across the country. The approval clears the way for her to grow the training and advisory model she built her career around, and to reach the organizations that stand to gain the most from stronger marketing and communications.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW (National Interest Waiver)
|Nationality
|El Salvador
|Professional Field
|Marketing and Communications
|Education
|Advanced degree in entrepreneurship and innovation; bachelor’s degree in integrated marketing communications
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Attorneys
|Senior Attorney Jason Qiu (I-140) and Attorney Michelle Villagran (AOS)
|Final Outcome
|Green card approved (lawful permanent residency granted)
|Green Card Approval Date
|July 16, 2026