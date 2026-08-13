EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Marketing Strategist from El Salvador

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a marketing strategist from El Salvador who focuses on strengthening nonprofit organizations. USCIS approved the petition without issuing a Request for Evidence (RFE), and after the Adjustment of Status process, she received her green card. She is now a lawful permanent resident of the United States.

Across the country, nonprofits serve vulnerable communities, often on tight budgets and with small teams. Strong marketing and communications help them raise funds, reach more people, and build lasting support. When organizations lack this expertise, their ability to carry out important community programs may be limited.

The client’s proposed endeavor is to equip nonprofit staff with practical skills in branding, digital marketing, and communications. Her plan also includes shared-learning platforms that improve outreach and long-term sustainability. Senior Attorney Jason Qiu led her EB-2 NIW petition and Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the Adjustment of Status process that resulted in her green card.