EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Industrial Engineer from Argentina

Colombo & Hurd secured a EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for an industrial engineer from Argentina who specializes in supply chain and procurement strategy. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition, and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.

The U.S. food manufacturing and service sectors depend on strong, reliable supply chains. When those systems face pressure, it affects businesses and consumers alike, driving costs and straining access to food. Building more resilient, cost-efficient supply chains has become a clear national priority, reflected in federal efforts to strengthen the country’s food systems.

Our client’s work speaks directly to that need. His plan centers on helping U.S. food service companies improve how they manage procurement, so they can control costs, stay competitive, and support the broader stability of the food supply. After receiving the approval of his EB-2 NIW petition, Immigration Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through to the approval of his green card and lawful permanent residency.

Client’s Profile