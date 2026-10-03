EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Industrial Engineer from Argentina

Industrial Engineer
Colombo & Hurd secured a EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for an industrial engineer from Argentina who specializes in supply chain and procurement strategy. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition, and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.
The U.S. food manufacturing and service sectors depend on strong, reliable supply chains. When those systems face pressure, it affects businesses and consumers alike, driving costs and straining access to food. Building more resilient, cost-efficient supply chains has become a clear national priority, reflected in federal efforts to strengthen the country’s food systems.
Our client’s work speaks directly to that need. His plan centers on helping U.S. food service companies improve how they manage procurement, so they can control costs, stay competitive, and support the broader stability of the food supply. After receiving the approval of his EB-2 NIW petition, Immigration Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through to the approval of his green card and lawful permanent residency.
A Career Built on Supply Chain Strategy in the Food Industry
Our client holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a master’s degree in supply chain management. His career spans more than a decade across engineering and management roles, beginning in the telecommunications sector, where he trained in data-driven process improvement and cutting equipment failures. He later moved into aviation, managing large-scale projects for a major airline.
In the aviation industry, he led the installation of the first wireless inflight entertainment system in Latin America across a fleet of more than 200 aircraft. He directed several fleet-wide projects with budgets reaching tens of millions of dollars and coordinated priorities across more than a dozen operational areas. Working with global suppliers, he delivered these programs on time and on budget while streamlining supply chain and planning efforts.
His most recent work has focused on the food and restaurant sector, where he is a senior procurement leader at one of the world’s largest restaurant companies. There he shapes procurement strategy, leads major negotiations for key food categories, and drives savings that increase profitability across the region.
Building on this experience, he plans to establish a company in Florida that helps small and medium food service companies improve how they manage procurement and strengthen their supply chain operations. The company will guide clients in negotiating fair terms, supporting supplier negotiations, and building stronger procurement processes over the long term. His focus is on small and medium-sized food service businesses, helping them control costs, staying competitive, and reinvest in growth.
Connecting Specialized Procurement Expertise to a National Priority
The primary challenge was showing how one professional’s work in supply chain procurement could matter at a national level. The petition needed to demonstrate that his plan to help U.S. food service companies manage procurement was not just valuable to the individual businesses his company was going to serve, but that it was connected to something larger: the strength and resilience of the country’s food supply. It also had to show that his background and track record made him well positioned to carry that work forward in the United States.
Showing How Procurement Strategy Strengthens the U.S. Food Supply
The petition demonstrated that our client’s work carried both substantial merit and national importance by showing how stronger procurement in the food service sector helps businesses control costs and stay competitive, while supporting steadier prices for consumers and more reliable access to food. The record connected this work to a pressing national concern, since supply chain pressures in recent years have raised food costs and strained the systems Americans rely on.
To establish the national importance of the endeavor, the legal team included evidence showing how his proposed endeavor aligned with clear federal priorities. The petition pointed to White House actions to strengthen critical supply chains, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)’s investment in domestic food supply chains, and the White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities. The evidence showed that his plan to help food service companies build better procurement processes complements these national efforts directly.
The petition also demonstrated that he was well positioned to deliver on this work. His extensive experience spanning over a decade across positions in engineering, project management, and senior procurement leadership showed a clear track record of building and improving supply chains at scale. Letters of recommendation and letters of interest supported the value and demand for his work. Together, this evidence presented a focused, well-supported case for approval.
EB-2 NIW Green Card Approved
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition, recognizing the national importance of our client’s work in strengthening supply chains across the U.S. food service sector. After completing the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, he received his green card and is now a lawful permanent resident of the United States. As a permanent resident, he can move forward with establishing his company in Florida and delivering procurement services to the food service businesses he plans to support, strengthening the stability of food supply in the United States.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW
|Nationality
|Argentina
|Professional Field
|Supply Chain and Procurement
|Education
|Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering; Master of Applied Science in Supply Chain Management
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Attorney
|Michelle Villagran
|Final Outcome
|Green card approved (lawful permanent residency granted)
|Green Card Approval Date
|August 15, 2026
“What made this case particularly interesting was seeing how the client’s H-1B employment directly supported and advanced his proposed endeavor. Rather than viewing his endeavor as something separate from his day-to-day work, we were able to demonstratehow his professional experience in the United States consistently reflected his commitment to and progress toward that endeavor. This alignment ultimately helped tell a compelling story in support of his EB-2 case and adjustment of status. “