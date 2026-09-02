EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Healthcare Software Engineer from China

Software Engineer
Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a software engineer from China who specializes in healthcare technology. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition with Premium Processing following a Request for Evidence (RFE). After the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.
Much of American healthcare now runs on software that most patients never see but depend on every day, including systems that connect doctors, hospitals, and insurers. Our client has spent his career building infrastructure and replacing slow administrative processes with faster, automated systems.
His goal is to launch a consulting company that automates the slow, largely offline medical clearance process between dental offices and patients’ primary care physicians. Colombo & Hurd Partner Salvatore Picataggio led the initial EB-2 NIW filing, Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni led the RFE response, and Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through the AOS process.
Making Healthcare Simpler for the People Who Depend on It
Our client holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in telecommunication systems development. For more than 15 years, he has built software that helps health plans and providers work together more efficiently. His work has centered on systems that move authorization requests between healthcare providers and insurers, reducing the time it takes to process those requests and return a decision.
As a senior software engineer, the client built and improved a healthcare product suite used by health plans and providers nationwide, work that has touched more than one hundred million lives. He replaced slow, manual steps with real-time systems, so a provider could submit an authorization request and receive a decision without a phone call or a mailed letter. One feature he designed cut certain intake call volumes by ninety percent, saving organizations millions of dollars each year.
Explaining Why Healthcare Software Matters to the Whole Country
Healthcare technology is highly technical, so the main challenge for the legal team was to explain its importance in clear terms. The case also needed to connect the client’s specialized knowledge to broader needs in the U.S. healthcare system. His work was not limited to one company’s product. He planned to turn more than 15 years of engineering experience into a consulting company focused on a persistent administrative bottleneck between dental practices and physicians. By automating a process that often depends on phone calls, faxes, and other manual steps, his company would target the type of administrative burden that adds time and cost to healthcare.
USCIS accepted that the client qualified as an advanced-degree professional and that his proposed endeavor had substantial merit. The agency issued an RFE asking for more evidence on two prongs: whether the endeavor carried national importance, and whether the client was well-positioned to advance it.
Connecting the Client’s Work to National Healthcare Priorities
The legal team responded to each point in the RFE directly.
To show national importance, the petition showed how the client’s proposed work aligns with federal efforts to modernize healthcare technology and reduce administrative burden. These include Healthy People 2030, the White House’s commitment to ensuring high-quality and affordable healthcare for all, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on health IT.
For example, HHS has committed to modernizing healthcare and reducing the paperwork that drives up its cost. One federal rule aimed at streamlining approvals between providers and insurers is expected to produce billions of dollars in savings over ten years. Independent research further documented how administrative waste contributes to U.S. healthcare spending. The legal team then connected those broader problems directly to the client’s proposed company and the process he planned to automate.
To show the client could advance the proposed endeavor, the petition presented letters of recommendation from independent professionals who had reviewed his work and confirmed its impact. It included evidence of a healthcare product he had already developed and put into use, along with a financial plan and a commitment of outside investment in the new company. This evidence showed that the client was not proposing an untested idea.
EB-2 NIW Green Card Approved After a Strong RFE Response
USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition with Premium Processing after reviewing the RFE response. After completing the AOS process, the client received his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.
With permanent residency secured, he can move forward with building his consulting company and putting his experience to work on the problem he set out to solve.
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW
|Nationality
|China
|Professional Field
|Software Engineering
|Education
|Bachelor’s in Computer Science; Master’s in Telecommunication Systems Development
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Premium Processing
|Yes
|Attorneys
|Partner Salvatore Picataggio, Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni, and Attorney Michelle Villagran
|Final Outcome
|Green card approved (lawful permanent residency granted)
|Green Card Approval Date
|July 1, 2026
When I first review a client’s profile, I don’t like to stop at their job title, because the NIW rewards endeavors. Who will this person help? What problems will they solve that Americans face? How is this person’s background going to help solve these problems? This is another great example of how the right approach to an NIW can be successful.