EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Healthcare Software Engineer from China

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a software engineer from China who specializes in healthcare technology. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition with Premium Processing following a Request for Evidence (RFE). After the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.

Much of American healthcare now runs on software that most patients never see but depend on every day, including systems that connect doctors, hospitals, and insurers. Our client has spent his career building infrastructure and replacing slow administrative processes with faster, automated systems.

His goal is to launch a consulting company that automates the slow, largely offline medical clearance process between dental offices and patients’ primary care physicians. Colombo & Hurd Partner Salvatore Picataggio led the initial EB-2 NIW filing, Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni led the RFE response, and Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through the AOS process.

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