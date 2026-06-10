EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Finance Professional from Argentina

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for an Argentine finance professional building data-driven advisory services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the United States. USCIS approved the petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE), and the client is now a permanent resident of the United States.

SMEs drive a significant share of U.S. employment and economic output, yet many operate without access to the data-driven financial guidance that larger organizations rely on. Gaps in cash flow management, risk planning, and investment strategy leave smaller businesses exposed, limiting their ability to grow and compete.

Drawing on a background in finance, economics, investment analysis, and project management, our client delivers financial modeling, predictive analytics, and business planning built around each company’s stage and risk profile. Immigration Attorney Michelle Villagran led the client’s green card process.