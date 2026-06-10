EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Finance Professional from Argentina

Finance professional
Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for an Argentine finance professional building data-driven advisory services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the United States. USCIS approved the petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE), and the client is now a permanent resident of the United States.
SMEs drive a significant share of U.S. employment and economic output, yet many operate without access to the data-driven financial guidance that larger organizations rely on. Gaps in cash flow management, risk planning, and investment strategy leave smaller businesses exposed, limiting their ability to grow and compete.
Drawing on a background in finance, economics, investment analysis, and project management, our client delivers financial modeling, predictive analytics, and business planning built around each company’s stage and risk profile. Immigration Attorney Michelle Villagran led the client’s green card process.
Client Profile
A Career Built on Finance, Analytics, and Small Business Resilience
Our client holds a Master’s degree in Finance and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, with further training in business strategy. His background spans financial analysis, economic theory, and applied analytics. His professional experience includes roles as a finance manager, economist, project manager, and investment analyst. He has built financial models, managed cash flow, conducted portfolio analysis, and led stock valuation and investment research. Working inside an investment fund showed him firsthand how large institutions use data and analysis to make better financial decisions. Smaller businesses rarely get access to those same tools, and without them, they leave money on the table.
In the United States, he will establish an advisory practice for SMEs. His practice will deliver investment strategy, revenue forecasting, cash flow management, risk mitigation, and business planning, with a focus on businesses that have historically lacked access to this depth of analytical work. The model will launch at the state level, with a clear path to national expansion.
The Challenge
Connecting Data-Driven Financial Expertise to a National Need
Financial advisory services are common. The petition needed to show how this particular work, focused on SMEs and built around data-driven methods, already addressed a gap with real national consequences, and that this client, given his specific combination of credentials, was the right person to address it.
Strategic Approach
Anchoring Individual Expertise to Federal Economic Priorities
The petition demonstrated that the client’s work aligned with active federal priorities. The State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI), expanded through the American Rescue Plan, and the Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA) both reflected the same need his practice is built to address. U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Outlook data on projected demand for financial managers grounded the case in documented national need.
His professional record then showed he was the right person to deliver it. His work in financial modeling, portfolio analysis, risk management, and investment research aligned precisely with the services he proposed to deliver. Independent professionals who reviewed his methods confirmed that his published work on financial decision-making and portfolio optimization reflected original contributions to the field.
The petition also documented that the endeavor was already in motion. Letters of interest from prospective clients and collaborators confirmed real demand ahead of filing. He had already formed a U.S. business entity and documented his financial readiness to launch. By the time USCIS reviewed the case, the practice was not a plan. It was a business ready to open its doors.
The Result
Green Card Approved Without an RFE, Permanent Residency Granted
USCIS approved the petition without an RFE, recognizing the national importance of his work. With Senior Attorney Villagran overseeing the process, the client received his green card without delays and is now a permanent resident of the United States. He can build the advisory practice he came here to create, on his own timeline and without the constraints of employer sponsorship.
Why This Case Succeeded
Turning Analytical Discipline into a National Imperative
The case worked because evidence, expertise, and federal priority aligned. The client had spent his career developing the exact methods SMEs need but cannot access on their own. His record, including original published work, documented demand from prospective clients, and a business already formed and ready to launch, showed USCIS that this was a plan already in motion, not a proposal on paper.
Case Overview
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW)
|Nationality
|Argentine-Italian
|Professional Field
|Finance and Financial Advisory
|Education
|Master’s degree in Finance; Bachelor’s degree in Economics
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|No
|Premium Processing
|No
|Attorney
|Attorney Michelle Villagran
|Final Outcome
|Green card approved (lawful permanent residency granted)