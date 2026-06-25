EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Data Analytics and AI Professional from Costa Rica

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card approval for a data analytics and artificial intelligence professional from Costa Rica. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition within 5 months of filing, and the client is now a permanent resident of the United States.

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are the engine of the American economy, accounting for nearly half of all private-sector jobs, yet many still operate without access to data analytics or artificial intelligence. Large corporations invest heavily in the people and tools needed to understand their customers and optimize their operations. For smaller businesses, those capabilities remain largely out of reach. Our client’s proposed endeavor is focused on closing that gap. He plans to help SMBs use data analytics and AI to improve their financial, marketing, and operational decisions.

Senior Immigration Attorney Mandy Nease led the initial filing with premium processing. Once the petition was approved after a successful response to a Request for Evidence (RFE), our legal team guided the client through the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, resulting in his green card.

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