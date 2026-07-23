EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Data Analyst from Bangladesh

The client holds a bachelor’s degree in computer information technology and a master’s degree in data science, both from U.S. universities. Before advancing his career in the United States, he spent about eight years running his own IT business in Bangladesh.

During his studies, he built and presented technology projects that earned recognition from his university and its entrepreneurial programs, including a finalist spot in a competitive innovation challenge. Over three years as a data analyst, he worked with large volumes of commercial and e-commerce data, building tools that help businesses make faster, better decisions.

Now, in the United States, he is developing a platform for local businesses that pairs technical analytics with a business owner’s perspective. The platform would allow businesses to create online storefronts, list and sell products or services, connect with nearby customers, and access digital marketing and data analytics tools. It would also provide insights into customer behavior and sales trends, helping business owners make more informed decisions about their products, marketing, and growth strategies.

The platform is intended to bring several digital capabilities together in one system, making tools commonly used by larger companies more accessible to smaller businesses. The client plans to lead the company as its chief executive officer and oversee its strategy, technology development, and growth. He understands both how to build data-driven tools and the daily pressures small businesses face as they grow.