EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Data Analyst from Bangladesh

Data analyst / IT entrepreneur
Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a data analyst from Bangladesh whose work helps small U.S. businesses become more competitive in e-commerce. USCIS approved the petition through Premium Processing after the firm responded to a Request for Evidence (RFE). The client is now a permanent resident after completing the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process.
Small businesses across the United States often struggle to compete in online marketplaces. Many lack the tools and data that larger companies use to reach nearby customers and manage online sales. Technology that connects these businesses with local shoppers helps local economies grow.
Our client is developing a subscription platform that allows small businesses to build online storefronts, reach nearby shoppers, and use marketing and data analytics tools to support their growth. Partner Salvatore Picataggio led the initial petition, Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni handled the RFE response, and Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through AOS to his green card.
A Data Analyst with a Foundation in Entrepreneurship and Technology
The client holds a bachelor’s degree in computer information technology and a master’s degree in data science, both from U.S. universities. Before advancing his career in the United States, he spent about eight years running his own IT business in Bangladesh.
During his studies, he built and presented technology projects that earned recognition from his university and its entrepreneurial programs, including a finalist spot in a competitive innovation challenge. Over three years as a data analyst, he worked with large volumes of commercial and e-commerce data, building tools that help businesses make faster, better decisions.
Now, in the United States, he is developing a platform for local businesses that pairs technical analytics with a business owner’s perspective. The platform would allow businesses to create online storefronts, list and sell products or services, connect with nearby customers, and access digital marketing and data analytics tools. It would also provide insights into customer behavior and sales trends, helping business owners make more informed decisions about their products, marketing, and growth strategies.
The platform is intended to bring several digital capabilities together in one system, making tools commonly used by larger companies more accessible to smaller businesses. The client plans to lead the company as its chief executive officer and oversee its strategy, technology development, and growth. He understands both how to build data-driven tools and the daily pressures small businesses face as they grow.
RFE Requesting More Detail on National Importance
USCIS issued an RFE, recognizing the merit of the client’s proposed work but asking for additional detail: a fuller picture of the endeavor, its national importance, and clearer proof that the client was well positioned to carry it forward. The original petition included substantial supporting evidence, and the RFE created an opportunity to explain the platform and the client’s background in greater detail.
Refocusing the Case on Impact, Not Job Title
Our response answered each of USCIS’s questions with additional evidence. The team provided a more detailed description of the proposed platform and documented how the client’s work related to federal efforts to support small businesses, including the Small Business Digital Alliance, the State Small Business Credit Initiative, and the Small Business Administration’s record of procurement commitments to small firms.
To show the client was ready to deliver, the team submitted a full business plan and supporting materials that documented his professional background and prior work. The response also included additional supporting letters from people who could evaluate different parts of his experience.
One recommendation came from a business owner who had mentored the client at his U.S. university and observed him develop technology-based solutions. Another came from an experienced IT professional with no personal ties to the client, who independently reviewed his work. A letter of interest from a senior executive at a U.S. e-commerce company confirmed demand for the type of platform he is developing.
EB-2 NIW Green Card Approved After a Strong RFE Response
USCIS approved the petition through Premium Processing after the team submitted the RFE response building on the strength of the original petition. Attorney Michelle Villagran then guided the client through the AOS process, and he received his green card. As a permanent resident, he can now move his platform forward and keep helping small businesses reach their customers online.
Why This Case Succeeded
The RFE response gave USCIS a clearer and more complete picture of the national importance argument, the proposed platform and the client’s ability to develop it. It explained in greater detail how the platform could serve as a broader digital transformation model for small and medium-sized businesses.
To establish the broader significance of the endeavor, the response cited additional federal policy frameworks, including the American Jobs Plan, White House measures supporting small-business growth and technical assistance, the Department of Commerce FY 2022–2026 Strategic Plan, and International Trade Administration guidance on the use of digital tools by small and medium-sized businesses. These materials showed that digital adoption, entrepreneurship, innovation, economic competitiveness, and inclusive growth had been identified as national priorities.
The evidence connected several parts of his background: his experience running an IT business, his U.S. education in data science, his work analyzing commercial and e-commerce data, and his university entrepreneurship projects. The business plan explained how the platform would operate, while the recommendation letters and letter of interest provided outside support for his skills and the need for the proposed service.
Together, the evidence showed how the platform could help small businesses improve their online reach, use customer and sales data more effectively, and participate more fully in e-commerce.
Case Overview
|Category
|Details
|Visa Classification
|EB-2 NIW (National Interest Waiver)
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Professional Field
|Data Analytics/Information Technology
|Education
|Bachelor’s degree in computer information technology; Master’s degree in data science
|Request for Evidence (RFE)
|Yes
|Premium Processing
|Yes
|Attorneys
|Partner Salvatore Picataggio, Senior Attorney Nizar Kafrouni, and Attorney Michelle Villagran
|Final Outcome
|Green card approved (lawful permanent residency granted)
|Date of approval
|June 14, 2026