EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Conservation Scientist from Cameroon

Conservation Scientist
Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a conservation scientist from Cameroon whose work connects conservation science, environmental security, and data analysis. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence, and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received her green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.
Conservation and environmental policy in the United States increasingly depend on large volumes of data, from ecological patterns to public sentiment. Professionals who can interpret that data can help decision-makers understand where conservation efforts are needed and how those efforts may affect the communities involved. This is the kind of work at the center of our client’s research.
The client’s career spans public policy, advocacy, and environmental research. Her proposed endeavor analyzes large spatial and social media datasets to identify ecological patterns, set conservation priorities, and measure how conservation efforts affect the public and local communities. Senior Attorney Allison McVey led the initial EB-2 NIW petition, and Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through the AOS process that resulted in her green card.
Client Profile
Connecting Public Policy, Data, and Conservation Science
The client holds a master’s degree in conflict, peace and security and a bachelor’s degree in politics and international relations, and is now completing a Ph.D. in geography focused on wildlife conservation and development. Her early career in public policy, security, and international affairs taught her to study how institutions and communities respond to complex problems.
Over more than a decade, she built experience across conservation policy, risk analysis, technology, and international affairs. In one role, she tracked wildlife legislation across Europe and organized meetings where community leaders, landowners, policymakers, and researchers discussed conservation policy and how it affected each group, so that their perspectives could inform policy decisions. Earlier positions in operations, risk analysis, and information technology gave her hands-on experience working with data and analyzing complex systems. She also published academic work and contributed to projects focused on conservation, governance, and community development with data and systems thinking.
Today, she brings those experiences into her work in conservation science. She uses computational methods to study both ecological patterns and how people engage with conservation, online, and in their communities. This allows her to examine conservation challenges from both an ecological and human perspective, helping inform strategies that account for scientific evidence as well as public and cultural context.
The Challenge
Making Specialized, Cross-Field Work Clear to an Adjudicator
The client’s work combines expertise from several fields, and her research relies on specialized computational methods that are not widely known. The petition had to make that work clear to an adjudicator not familiar with the field, showing in practical terms what those methods accomplish.
Strategic Approach
Framing Interdisciplinary Expertise Around Real Environmental Impact
The petition demonstrated how the client’s background forms one connected body of work. Her experience in policy, security, advocacy, and data all pointed toward the same goal: analyzing complex environmental problems from the scientific, governance, and community angles at once. The record showed that this varied experience is the foundation for cross-functional conservation work, not a collection of unrelated roles.
To establish national importance, the petition focused on what her work makes possible for environmental decision-making in the United States. Better ecological and social data strengthens environmental risk analysis and can sharpen the Environmental Assessments and Environmental Impact Statements required under the National Environmental Policy Act. Her focus on evidence and public health aligns with the core mission of the Environmental Protection Agency.
The petition also showed she was well positioned to carry out the proposal: her academic foundation, more than a decade of cross-sector experience, her publications, and independent letters describing concrete contributions in wildlife policy and human rights due diligence all provided strong evidence of her ability to advance the proposed work. The record showed her work is built to reach the people who shape environmental policy, through research, peer-reviewed publications, guest lectures, and conferences.
Her research relies on specialized computational methods, so the petition explained how these methods function and what they achieve in simple language. The record showed that she analyzes large spatial and social media datasets to read ecological patterns, set conservation priorities, track public interest, and measure the cultural impact of conservation efforts.
As Attorney Allison McVey explained: “”It is not just that she uses sophisticated tools. Those tools let her produce conservation strategies and policy insights that are both scientifically grounded and socially informed.”