EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study: Approval for Conservation Scientist from Cameroon

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for a conservation scientist from Cameroon whose work connects conservation science, environmental security, and data analysis. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence, and after the Adjustment of Status (AOS) process, the client received her green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.

Conservation and environmental policy in the United States increasingly depend on large volumes of data, from ecological patterns to public sentiment. Professionals who can interpret that data can help decision-makers understand where conservation efforts are needed and how those efforts may affect the communities involved. This is the kind of work at the center of our client’s research.

The client’s career spans public policy, advocacy, and environmental research. Her proposed endeavor analyzes large spatial and social media datasets to identify ecological patterns, set conservation priorities, and measure how conservation efforts affect the public and local communities. Senior Attorney Allison McVey led the initial EB-2 NIW petition, and Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through the AOS process that resulted in her green card.

Client Profile