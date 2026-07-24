EB-2 NIW Green Card Case Study - Approval for Compliance Professional from Ecuador

Colombo & Hurd secured an EB-2 National Interest Waiver (NIW) green card for an anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance professional from Ecuador who works in financial crime risk management. USCIS approved the EB-2 NIW petition without a Request for Evidence (RFE). After completing the immigrant visa process through a U.S. consulate, the client received his green card and is now a permanent resident of the United States.

Money laundering and other illicit finance activities weaken the U.S. financial system. They also help fund serious crimes, including human trafficking and exploitation. Smaller financial institutions often have fewer resources to catch this activity. Strong compliance and risk programs help them protect themselves and the wider system.

The client has built a career in banking, compliance, and financial crime risk management, with work across many countries. In the United States, he plans to help smaller financial institutions strengthen their AML and compliance programs.

The Colombo & Hurd legal team prepared and filed the EB-2 NIW petition. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) approved the I-140 petition directly, with no RFE. After the I-140 approval, Immigration Attorney Michelle Villagran guided the client through the consular processing, resulting in his green card.